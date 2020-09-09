2020/2021 School Year Enrichment, Care, Classes & Camps Guide – West MI

It’s DIY Kind of School Year. Here are the Enrichment and Support Options You’re Looking For

With COVID delivering yet another school-related curveball, parents are searching for solutions to

  • childcare
  • enrichment options
  • homeschool tools
  • educational field trips
  • & more

Camps and classes that would normally not fit into a school day are now viable for students doing at-home virtual learning or working in learning pods.

If we had to choose one word to underscore what we’re seeing with education and child care this year, it would be CREATIVE.

Parents and families are organizing in ways never seen before. While unwanted, this pandemic has unleashed one massive educational experiment. We hope that you’ll find this resource roundup helpful.

Have something to add? Do that here.

RESOURCES

Paint a Pot

  • DIY Field Trip
  • Pottery/Painting/Art

Offering 20% off pottery for school age kids till the end of October painted during the school day Monday - Friday. Show coupon on our website.

Paint a Pot is the place to make memories! Help your child create a masterpiece! We are a paint your own pottery shop. We also are willing to explain our process of glazing and firing if time permits for you and our employees.

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Holland

Amped Virtual Reality

Amped Reality and Bricks 4 Kidz are teaming up to offer Learning Labs to support virtual learners, including: homework support & STEM projects

Grades: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

Kentwood

Grand Rapids Gymnastics

  • Active/Adventure
  • Day Camp
  • Gymnastics

Our BumbleBee Program. Offered everyday 9am-Noon. ages 3-6yr olds. This program offers learning with play. Choose what day(s) fits your schedule.

Our BumbleBee program not only allows your child to learn through play but also gives them a gymnastics class during their time with us. You decide what day(s) you'd like to attend. 1 day or all 5. Pick up late as you need. Ages 3-6yr. 9-Noon.

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st

Cascade

Michigan Ballet Academy

  • After School
  • Dance

The Michigan Ballet Academy offers world-class ballet training in an atmosphere of creativity, challenge, encouragement, and integrity.

The Michigan Ballet Academy, under the leadership of former Bolshoi ballerina Irina Vassileni, offers students world-class ballet training using the internationally recognized Vaganova method. Join us in our hybrid and online classes this year!

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Ada

Legacy Stables and Karin’s Horse Connection

  • Active/Adventure
  • Horseback riding
  • Therapy

Specific tailored 2-hour or 3-hour camps with emphasis on outdoor play and nature education in addition to everything horses, riding and vaulting

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Caledonia

Outdoor Learning Center at Camp Newaygo

  • Active/Adventure
  • Outdoor based

School day camp: Kids spend half of the day completing virtual school, the rest of the day is spent doing outdoor adventures.

Small groups of no more than 8 students in a pod will allow for the attention to COVID safe protocols and personal attention for peace of mind.
FULL SEMESTER RATE: AUG 31 – JAN 15 - $185 PER WEEK
FRIDAY ONLY: AUG 31 – JAN 15 $50 per week

Grades: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

Newaygo

Children's Creations Theater

Come learn with us in our virtual learning center. The facilitator will assist with any problems the children may have understanding their assignment

Grades: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th

Cascade

The Mud Room @ Knapp's Corner

Paint pottery at your place! It's simple and convenient for you, and so much fun for the kids. Perfect for your art ed, handprint keepsakes and more!

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Grand Rapids - NE

MI Speech and Voice

  • Therapy

MI Speech and Voice offers flexible in-home speech therapy services addressing speech production and language development for kids 2-18+

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Cascade

Academy of Art & Design

  • Pottery/Painting/Art

We offer private tutoring and group classes for Illustration, Digital Painting, Coding, Math, Foreign languages, and Creative Writing.

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Cascade

Camp Roger

  • Active/Adventure

GET OUTSIDE at Camp Roger! GO Day: Young Explorers or GO DAY: Adventure Kids keep kids moving & meeting new friends. CampRoger.org/student-programs

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

Rockford

The Mud Room @ Knapp's Corner

  • Pottery/Painting/Art

Painting, potter's wheel classes, art box subscriptions and more! Create in the studio or at home. Online shopping and curbside service available too!

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Grand Rapids - NE

Saugatuck Center for the Arts

  • Outdoor based

Stargaze Cinema at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts

Adult Tickets – $15 includes a bag of popcorn
Kids Tickets – $5, ages 13 and under

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

West Michigan

Kids Unlimited Activity Center

  • Childcare Solution

Educational PS, Daycare, Ninja Training, Gymnastics & Tumbling, Skill Clinics, Martial Arts, Birthday Parties, Open Gym! #togetherwearelimitless #gu

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Jenison

Allegro School of Music

  • Music

Allegro School of Music is a family-friendly music instructional studio in Grand Rapids. We provide music lessons for any age or skill level.

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Grand Rapids - SE

Camp Henry

Camp Henry has several events; Mom/Dad & Me Weekends, Family Camp, Wagon/Trail Rides. Enjoy the outdoors & create fun memories. CAMPHENRY.ORG/events

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Newaygo

Grand Rapids Art Classes for Children

We nurture creativity and build up incredible art skills. Small groups, personalized instruction, artistic choices. Ages 8-14. Twelve-weeks semesters.

Grades: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

Grand Rapids - SE

Howard Christensen Nature Center

STEM and Branch Program at Howard Christensen Nature Center joins outdoor exploration with STEM projects. Plenty of hands-on, place-based learning.

Grades: Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

Cedar Springs

Ada Piano Academy

Music Lessons That Students Really Enjoy! Piano, Woodwinds, and more. Ages 3+ to adults. In-person and virtual online music lessons. Year-round.

Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Ada

Bricks 4 Kidz

We support virtual learning in our learning labs while providing STEM activities and socialization.

Grades: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

Kentwood

Dairy Discovery

We are here to offer the structure and one-on-one attention that virtual and hybrid student's need, so you can get back to work.

Grades: Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th

Alto

TreeRunner Adventure Park Drop Off Program

  • Active/Adventure

A drop off program this fall providing socially-distanced physical fitness & socialization in our self-guided adventure park for climbers ages 8-14

Grades: 3rd, 4th, 5th

Grand Rapids - NE
