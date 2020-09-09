2020/2021 School Year Enrichment, Care, Classes & Camps Guide – West MI

It’s DIY Kind of School Year. Here are the Enrichment and Support Options You’re Looking For
With COVID delivering yet another school-related curveball, parents are searching for solutions to
- childcare
- enrichment options
- homeschool tools
- educational field trips
- & more
Camps and classes that would normally not fit into a school day are now viable for students doing at-home virtual learning or working in learning pods.
If we had to choose one word to underscore what we’re seeing with education and child care this year, it would be CREATIVE.
Parents and families are organizing in ways never seen before. While unwanted, this pandemic has unleashed one massive educational experiment. We hope that you’ll find this resource roundup helpful.
RESOURCES
Paint a Pot
- DIY Field Trip
- Pottery/Painting/Art
Offering 20% off pottery for school age kids till the end of October painted during the school day Monday - Friday. Show coupon on our website.
Paint a Pot is the place to make memories! Help your child create a masterpiece! We are a paint your own pottery shop. We also are willing to explain our process of glazing and firing if time permits for you and our employees.
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Amped Virtual Reality
Amped Reality and Bricks 4 Kidz are teaming up to offer Learning Labs to support virtual learners, including: homework support & STEM projects
Grades: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
- Active/Adventure
- Day Camp
- Gymnastics
Our BumbleBee Program. Offered everyday 9am-Noon. ages 3-6yr olds. This program offers learning with play. Choose what day(s) fits your schedule.
Our BumbleBee program not only allows your child to learn through play but also gives them a gymnastics class during their time with us. You decide what day(s) you'd like to attend. 1 day or all 5. Pick up late as you need. Ages 3-6yr. 9-Noon.
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st
Michigan Ballet Academy
- After School
- Dance
The Michigan Ballet Academy offers world-class ballet training in an atmosphere of creativity, challenge, encouragement, and integrity.
The Michigan Ballet Academy, under the leadership of former Bolshoi ballerina Irina Vassileni, offers students world-class ballet training using the internationally recognized Vaganova method. Join us in our hybrid and online classes this year!
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Legacy Stables and Karin’s Horse Connection
- Active/Adventure
- Horseback riding
- Therapy
Specific tailored 2-hour or 3-hour camps with emphasis on outdoor play and nature education in addition to everything horses, riding and vaulting
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Outdoor Learning Center at Camp Newaygo
- Active/Adventure
- Outdoor based
School day camp: Kids spend half of the day completing virtual school, the rest of the day is spent doing outdoor adventures.
Small groups of no more than 8 students in a pod will allow for the attention to COVID safe protocols and personal attention for peace of mind.
FULL SEMESTER RATE: AUG 31 – JAN 15 - $185 PER WEEK
FRIDAY ONLY: AUG 31 – JAN 15 $50 per week
Grades: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th
Children's Creations Theater
Come learn with us in our virtual learning center. The facilitator will assist with any problems the children may have understanding their assignment
Grades: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th
The Mud Room @ Knapp's Corner
Paint pottery at your place! It's simple and convenient for you, and so much fun for the kids. Perfect for your art ed, handprint keepsakes and more!
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
MI Speech and Voice
- Therapy
MI Speech and Voice offers flexible in-home speech therapy services addressing speech production and language development for kids 2-18+
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Academy of Art & Design
- Pottery/Painting/Art
We offer private tutoring and group classes for Illustration, Digital Painting, Coding, Math, Foreign languages, and Creative Writing.
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Camp Roger
- Active/Adventure
GET OUTSIDE at Camp Roger! GO Day: Young Explorers or GO DAY: Adventure Kids keep kids moving & meeting new friends. CampRoger.org/student-programs
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
The Mud Room @ Knapp's Corner
- Pottery/Painting/Art
Painting, potter's wheel classes, art box subscriptions and more! Create in the studio or at home. Online shopping and curbside service available too!
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
- Outdoor based
Stargaze Cinema at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts
Adult Tickets – $15 includes a bag of popcorn
Kids Tickets – $5, ages 13 and under
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
- Childcare Solution
Educational PS, Daycare, Ninja Training, Gymnastics & Tumbling, Skill Clinics, Martial Arts, Birthday Parties, Open Gym! #togetherwearelimitless #gu
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Allegro School of Music
- Music
Allegro School of Music is a family-friendly music instructional studio in Grand Rapids. We provide music lessons for any age or skill level.
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Camp Henry
Camp Henry has several events; Mom/Dad & Me Weekends, Family Camp, Wagon/Trail Rides. Enjoy the outdoors & create fun memories. CAMPHENRY.ORG/events
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Grand Rapids Art Classes for Children
We nurture creativity and build up incredible art skills. Small groups, personalized instruction, artistic choices. Ages 8-14. Twelve-weeks semesters.
Grades: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
Howard Christensen Nature Center
STEM and Branch Program at Howard Christensen Nature Center joins outdoor exploration with STEM projects. Plenty of hands-on, place-based learning.
Grades: Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
Ada Piano Academy
Music Lessons That Students Really Enjoy! Piano, Woodwinds, and more. Ages 3+ to adults. In-person and virtual online music lessons. Year-round.
Grades: Pre-k, Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Bricks 4 Kidz
We support virtual learning in our learning labs while providing STEM activities and socialization.
Grades: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
Dairy Discovery
We are here to offer the structure and one-on-one attention that virtual and hybrid student's need, so you can get back to work.
Grades: Kinder, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
TreeRunner Adventure Park Drop Off Program
- Active/Adventure
A drop off program this fall providing socially-distanced physical fitness & socialization in our self-guided adventure park for climbers ages 8-14
Grades: 3rd, 4th, 5th