Christmas 2020: Wreath Walk & Hot Cocoa Hop to Replace Muskegon Museum of Art’s Festival of Trees

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL OF WREATHS

Enjoy the Wreaths While You Stroll Downtown Muskegon

This year, holiday visitors in Downtown Muskegon will be able to enjoy an outdoor a wreath-walk event.

Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6. Wreaths will be visible from the sidewalk or street during this time.

“The Festival of Wreaths will work two-fold, inspiring the holiday spirit and encouraging people to walk and explore downtown Muskegon,” explains MMA Assistant Director Catherine Mott.

Find Holiday Cheer

The MMA will also have a small gallery display of decor during the run of the Festival.

The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code. The QR code will be printed on signage and available at muskegonartmuseum.org.

Printed maps will be available at the MMA store and at participating businesses starting November 24.

Mark Your Calendar for the Hot Cocoa Hop

On Saturday, November 28, 2020 (aka Small Business Saturday), the MMA will host a Hot Cocoa Hop, serving free hot cocoa in the MMA parking lot from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The event will encourage participants to check out all the wreaths and to shop at and visit local downtown Muskegon businesses and attractions.

Wreath Walk maps will be available at the event.

The MMA galleries and store will be open 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 28.