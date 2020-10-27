3 Easy Steps to Make Your Very Own Glow-In-The-Dark Pumpkin Patch

Glow Your Neighbors Out of the Water

Your house will be the talk of the neighborhood after you make your very own glow-in-the-dark pumpkin patch.

This fun alternative to pumpkin carving was suggested to us by Grand Rapids mom and owner of Goldfish Swim School, Sarah Alberts.

Read on for Sarah’s steps to glowing pumpkin patch success.

1) Gather Supplies

In order to make a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin patch, you will need:

Glow-in-the-dark Craft Paint. This can be found in craft stores like Michaels, JoAnn, or Hobby Lobby or online at Amazon. Sarah used Acrylic Neon Paint.

Glow in the Dark Puffy Paint

containers to hold paint

Paintbrushes

Blacklight light bulbs or outdoor lighting. The paint “glow” is activated by blacklights. If you use regular lights, it may glow slightly but the really good glow show happens with a black light. (This could be a great place to inject a homeschool lesson on how fluorescent substances work.)

Pumpkins or something else to paint (Sarah got pumpkins from Heidi's where they have 15 small gourd pumpkins for $5. Each of her boys got 15 pumpkins. She also let them pick out any fun shaped pumpkin they wanted to paint.)

Surface protection (tarp, cloth, newspaper).

Cement Mixing Tub. Sarah had her boys paint the pumpkins in a cement mixing tub (they are $5 from home depot and she uses them to contain all messes with crafting)

Art smock or old T-shirt

2) Paint All of the Things

Here’s how Sarah handled the painting session at her house:

Put a tarp down and let kids make a mess. It is a process. Plan on one day to have the kids paint and then let the paint dry. The next day, you make the faces. Sarah used glow in the dark puffy paint around the faces to help them get picked up by black light.

If you’re reading this a little too late for Halloween, how about making a glow-in-the-dark rock garden? Or you could paint wood cut-outs shaped like Christmas trees? So many possibilities.

Regardless of when you get around to this project, be sure to cover your work surfaces and dress the kids in old clothes or an art smock.

3) Set Up Your Display

As mentioned before, the best glow pumpkin displays are set up with blacklights.

Sarah mentioned that they swapped out their regular outdoor lighting for blacklight lighting. You can also purchase blacklight glow ropes or portable blacklights to get the same effect.

Set up your glow-in-the-dark pumpkin patch in a place the neighbors will be able to see – and in a place where you’ll be able to position the blacklights for illumination as well.

Post and Share Your Pics with Us!

That’s it!

This is a fun social-distancing way to enjoy Halloween with your neighborhood.

Post your neighborhood photos on IG or FB and tag #grkids so we can see your creative spirits at work.

Happy Halloween!

