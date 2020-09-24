October Activities in GR – Pumpkin Party, Superhero Day and Outdoor Broadway

October Activities Near Grand Rapids
The weather is cooling down and it’s finally beginning to feel like autumn. All things autumn are filling the air from cider & donuts to corn mazes and festive Halloween celebrations.
West Michigan is going to make the most of these October activities, as you can more easily distance in an outdoor setting, be that at a local farm, a neighborhood block bash or with a simple hike in the woods. Get outside, friends, and drink up the last of fall goodness in Grand Rapids with these October activities near you.
ONGOING • OCTOBER EVENTS
Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for October that are on repeat:
Free Tuesdays & Thursdays @ Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.
Free Thursdays @ Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.
GRPM Exhibit! Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Aug 1-Oct 18
Learn how pathogens can spread, why some outbreaks become epidemics & more. Free with admission. The exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.
Open Gym @ Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 1pm-2:30pm every Thursday, Sept-May
Our supervised open gym format offers safe and fun physical activity for your children. No pre-registration necessary. $6/child. $18/max per family
OCT 1 • Th
3 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 3-5pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
3:30 pm
Homeschool Meetup @ Spring Grove Park 🆓
1800 Greenly St SW, Jamestown, MI
» Calling all those who are schooling from home, come to Spring Grove Park for a homeschool meetup hosted by Patmos Library! We will have a retired science teacher who is also a homeschool father present demonstrations on air pressure and Patmos will provide followup crafts and projects for all age ranges for you to take home. RSVP in advance.
4 pm
Live Animal Figure Drawing @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-6pm. Join us for open drawing as we explore the anatomy of some of the fellow Zoo animals. We will provide different drawing materials, paper, and drawing boards for all artists. *Participants under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Michaels Kids Club Online: Lion Pumpkin 🆓
» Create a lion crafted pumpkin with us! RSVP for the class.
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
5 pm
Pumpkin Party: Social Distance Style @ Ah-Nab-Awen Park 🆓
220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 5-7pm. Pick out a pumpkin, pick up a pumpkin painting kit, and enjoy some s’mores around the campfire. All families will be required to wear masks. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
6 pm
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Learn how engines work and build one virtually – a great opportunity to explore if you want to work in the automotive business or be a mechanic. $25
6:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
8:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 2 • F
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Barnyard Helpers @ Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Get a unique, behind-the-scenes opportunity to help out at the Blandford Farm! Assist with livestock chores – feeding and watering all the animals that call the farm home. If time allows, head into the children’s garden and lend a hand with weeding and harvesting. All helpers take home a share of the harvest.
3 pm
Vendor Pop-Up @ Out of the Barn 🆓
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 3-7pm. Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
4 pm
Sparta’s Friday Food Trucks & Music Night
201 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345
» 4-7:30pm. Join Patty Matters Food Truck and a few of her friends, Two Bones BBQ, Big Mike’s Kettle Corn & Waffle Stix as they feed us from 4 to 7:30 to the sounds of the Bri Baron Band in the Town Square. The band will begin at 6:00PM. Make sure to bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather!
5 pm
Pumpkin Party: Social Distance Style @ Garfield Park 🆓
2111 Madison SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
» 5-7pm. Pick out a pumpkin, pick up a pumpkin painting kit, and enjoy some s’mores around the campfire. All families will be required to wear masks. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
Division United, Everyone’s Plaza Event 🆓
451 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 5-9pm. Stop by Division and Logan to take part in a glimpse of a more vibrant, inclusive, and accessible South Division Avenue. This family-friendly event will feature: Outdoor games, Food carts, Video projection, Crosswalks, Replanting activity
6:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails, Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
7:30 pm
Nature Hike @ Huyser Farm Park 🆓
4180 64th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Take a walk through the woods at night. Use your senses along the walk to find out how much you can feel, touch, hear, and see at night. Learn how nocturnal animals use their other senses to survive in the evening. Registration required
8:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 3 • Sa
8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Virtual Trail Run
» Virtual 5K, 10K, and 15K. All events will cost $30 regardless of distance, and $15 for each event if you are between the age of 6 and 18. Kids under 6 can sign up for free.
9 am
Byron Township Babysitting Class
2120 76th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 9am-2pm. For kids 11-16 years old. Learn some great babysitting games, answers to common questions, how to stop sibling squabbling, meal time tips, first aid, diaper duties, and much more. Pre-registration required. $50 resident, $60 non-resident
Vendor Pop-Up @ Out of the Barn 🆓
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 9am-7pm. Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
Fall Market @ Blue Star Barns 🆓
3483 Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck, MI
» 9am-4pm. Enjoy a vendor market and Greek food truck at Blue Star Barns in Saugatuck. Organic produce, antique & primitive vendors, high quality art, vintage fall home decor, house plants, macrame earrings, many unique finds!
10 am
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at sspunge[email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Family Day @ Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI
» 10am-2pm. Enjoy a multigenerational adventure inside the facility, exploring the exhibits, sharing stories, and creating memories. Includes crafts. $5 per family
10:30 am
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Learn how engines work and build one virtually – a great opportunity to explore if you want to work in the automotive business or be a mechanic. $25
12 pm
Mid-Autumn Festival by GRAPF 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Downtown Grand Rapids, MI
» 12-10pm. A festival to raise awareness about the many different countries and cultures that make up Asia—and to make our city a place where Asian people can feel belonging and celebrate their food, traditions, dress, music, dance, and lives with their neighbors.
Superhero & Princess Day @ Boulder Ridge
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI
» 12-4pm. Social distancing meet and greets! Come get pictures with your favorite Superheros and Princesses! We are also going to have a pizza truck here during the event and a few other treats.
1 pm
Family-Gentle Yoga with Laura Armenta
1037 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
» Spend quality time and interact with your kids. This class will help you and your kids to build strength, learn fun stretches and improve posture. $15/Family
Fall Family Day @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 1-4pm. Visit the Children’s Garden for fabulous fall family fun. Activities include something for all your senses—listen to fall-inspired tunes and autumn-themed stories, view a fiber arts demonstration and take a naturalist walk highlighting this amazing season.
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
Drawing Club with Wade Gugino 🆓
» KDL. Online event. Learn to create your own cartoon characters, comic strips and more with artist Wade Gugino. Tune in on the Facebook page or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary.
Drop-in Studio @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
2 pm
Unicorns & Pumpkins @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» Visit beautiful UNICORNS in this autumn setting! Continue to EXPERIENCE THE JOY through a farm tour, pedal boat ride, trail walk and much more! $5 suggested donation per person
Let’s Sew Together @ Park Township Community Center
1286 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
» 2-4pm. Participants should have basic sewing knowledge. Bring your questions! Want to learn how to put a zipper in? Sew a buttonhole? Make an elastic casing? We will spend the last hour of class working on a project that you bring. Ages 15 & up.
3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
5 pm
Pumpkin Party: Social Distance Style @ Roosevelt Park 🆓
739 Van Raalte SW, Grand Rapids 49503
» 5-7pm. Pick out a pumpkin, pick up a pumpkin painting kit, and enjoy some s’mores around the campfire. All families will be required to wear masks. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
6:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails, Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
8:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 4 • Su
9 am
Vendor Pop-Up @ Out of the Barn 🆓
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 9am-5pm. Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
1 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
OCT 5 • M
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
9:30 am
Stroller Safari @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 9:30-10:15am. Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member
8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication 🆓
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 6 • Tu
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
11 am
Doo-doo Detectives @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Doo-doo, poop, scat, or whatever you may call it, is a great clue for animal detectives when they are trying to discover what animals are around. Listen to a story about how to track animals by their doo-doo, footprints, and more. Get an up close look (and smell) of the scat of our educational animals, and learn some fun and gross facts.
1 pm
¡Vamos A Leer! 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. This storytime celebrates the power of being bilingual and hispanic heritage. The stories we share will be read in both Spanish and English.
2 pm
Zoo STEM (3rd-5th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn how animals act as engineers and how we engineer environments and toys for the animals in our care!
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
6 pm
Fall Jam Night @ Coopersville Farm Museum 🆓
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI
» 6-8:30pm. Doors open at 5pm. Sign up to perform a song or two while others strum along. Family Friendly. Bring your own snacks and beverages.
OCT 7 • W
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
10 am
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
1:30 pm
Fall Nature Discovery: Farm! @ Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Explore the nature of fall in this fun, exploratory program at Blandford’s Farm. We will meet some of Blandford’s resident farm animals and learn about how they’re taken care of on our farm. As we walk through Children’s Garden we will pay attention to the changes that the plants go through during fall harvest and maybe even taste a few! Come explore this beautiful change in season on our Farm!
2 pm
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
4 pm
Live Animal Figure Drawing @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-6pm. Join us for open drawing as we explore the anatomy of some of the fellow Zoo animals. We will provide different drawing materials, paper, and drawing boards for all artists. *Participants under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paid adult.
OCT 8 • Th
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
9:45 am
Tot Time at the Nature Center
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» In this program, we invite our littlest visitors to explore our natural world through books, music and movement, activities, and a group walk along a stroller and wagon-friendly path. Tot Time is for ages 0-3, with a caregiver. Registration is required, $5/child.
3 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 3-5pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (9-12 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. Are you looking for a little fun on the farm? The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! $15
5:30 pm
Pumpkin and Preview @ NorthPointe Christian 🆓
3101 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 5:30-7pm. An outdoor night of pumpkin painting, cider and donuts, hand painting, the Critter Barn and fall fun! Optional school tours available for interested families of preschool and elementary students. This is an exclusive event for NorthPointe Christian neighbors and prospective families. RSVP is required.
6 pm
Help, I’ve Shrunk! @ Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Shrink down smaller than an atom, be as large as the universe, or go inside the human body to learn about the different organs and cells. $25
Virtual Backyard Stargazing Meet-up
» GRPM. Online event. In this Backyard Stargazing event, learn about the OSIRIS REx’s flight and more! The GRPM team will also highlight the great Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, an event that happens once every 20 years and is taking place this December. $2 GRPM members, $4/link for the public.
8 pm
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
OCT 9 • F
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Nature Buds @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Bring your toddlers and preschoolers out to discover the wonders of nature at Blandford Nature Center! Each Nature Buds program will feature a story, outdoor discovery and a hands-on activity. Dress for the weather as we will be outdoors, rain, snow or shine. Registration is required. Ages 1-4 and their caregivers.
1 pm
Leaf Walk & Craft @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» The forest is a rainbow in the fall! In this program we’ll collect leaves and explore the many colors, shapes and textures of fall. We’ll make our own leaf books and finish the session with a fun fall craft! Suggested ages: 3-10
Oct 9 @ 6 pm – Oct 11 @ 1pm
Fall Family Getaway Weekends @ Camp Newaygo
5333 South Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Spend a long weekend this fall at Camp Newaygo!
Choose your style of accommodations, enjoy meals from our executive chef, and select activity excursions to create your perfect weekend away.
Camp Newaygo is experienced and committed to providing a COVID careful programs and experiences.
6 pm
Hackley and Hume Historic Site Grounds Tour
484 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI
» A 45-minute guided grounds tour offers a unique look at the Historic Sites. Learn more about Queen Anne style architecture, the site’s construction, the functions of the City Barn, and how the exterior of each building has changed through the years. Also, hear stories about the families, their pets, and the unique structures that once existed on the property. Space is limited, so order your tickets today! $7
Disney Family Night: Just One Bite @ Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 6-8:30pm. Join us at our studio for step-by-step instructions on how to recreate this beautiful painting while you sip on your favorite beverage, in a relaxed and fun, artsy environment. $29/seat
7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails, Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
8 pm
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
OCT 10 • Sa
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
10 am
Harvest Celebration Autumn Market
Historic Downtown Lowell, MI
» 10am-5pm. Join us in Historic Downtown for the Autumn Marketplace on Main St! You will find a bountiful gathering of crafts, antiques, repurposed treasures, home-grown food, concessions and great restaurants! Plenty of free parking and lots of fun!
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
10:30 am
Social Justice Begins with Me: A Book Club for Kids 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Children ages 4-11 can explore social justice topics that impact their daily lives through children’s literature. Pre-registration required
Help, I’ve Shrunk! @ Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Shrink down smaller than an atom, be as large as the universe, or go inside the human body to learn about the different organs and cells. $25
Blandford Makers – Junior Edition: Wizard Wands
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Inspired by the magic of nature, this week will feature a guided do-it-yourself craft project geared towards kids, teens and adults. Ages 5+ suggested. 1 project per registrant. Pre-registration is required and numbers are limited.
11:30 am
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Build, decorate, & play with a robot & learn how robots work! A great activity for children ages 5-9 to do with a grandparent. $35
12 pm
Cookies & Canvas: Skeleton
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 12pm-2pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
1 pm
Harvest Celebration Chili Cook-Off
Historic Downtown Lowell, MI
» 1pm-4pm. Local restaurants will compete for bragging rights and a trophy for the Best Chili voted on by the people! $5 Wristbands
Blandford Date Night: Whooos & Brews
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Whooo says that kids get to have all the fun? Come out to Blandford and meet some of our owl ambassadors while sippin’ on a cold one! There will be picnic tables to sit at or feel free to bring your own blankets or lawn chairs. This program is 21+ only. Two time slots available: 1-2pm or 2-3pm
Drop-in Studio @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
2 pm
Drop In Saturdays @ Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
3 pm
Rapid Art Movement 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 3-7pm. An arts festival where every art work and performance will be mobile, constantly changing locations over a 4-hour period.
4 pm
Trail & Fright Night @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» 4-7pm. Walk 3/4 mile Heartwood Forest’s not-so-scary haunted nature trail & then say “Gooood Night” to all the animals as they go to their barns!
Wyoming’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail @ Lamar Park 🆓
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
» 4-6pm. This year the Trick or Treat Trail will be a drive-thru. Stay in your car and we will distribute a bag of goodies for each child. Pre-registration is required for each child to receive a bag.
7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails, Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
8 pm
Harvest Celebration Fireworks 🆓
Lowell, MI
» The Laurels of Kent Drive-in Fireworks that have traditionally taken place at the Riverwalk Festival, has been moved to the Harvest Celebration. The fireworks can been seen from many locations around town (Kent County Fairgrounds and Stoney Lakeside). Fireworks begin at dark (8pm)!
Public Observing Night @ Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Featured objects will be: Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, galaxies. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
OCT 11 • Su
7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 12 • M
9:30 am
Stroller Safari @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 9:30-10:15am. Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member
11 am
Outdoor Storytime with GRPL @ Lincoln Park 🆓
1120 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Enjoy stories, sing-along-songs, and rhymes with a take-home kit activity for every child. Each child attending this outdoor experience will receive a book to read along with during the storytime and to take home. Space is limited to 100 people in order to safely social distance. Masks are encouraged.
4 pm
FREE Second Monday! @ Holland Museum 🆓
31 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» The Holland Museum is open tonight from 4-7pm with FREE admission! Spark!Lab is temporarily closed, but check out their current exhibits.
6 pm
Home School Information Session @ HSB, INC. 🆓
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 6-8pm. Thinking about home education? Sign up for a Home School Information Session! Visit our website for info! $15
Goodnight Barn (6-12 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication 🆓
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 13 • Tu
9 am
Explore a Story @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» We’ll be introducing kids to the outdoors through books and outdoor adventures. We’ll read stories, take hikes, meet animals, and have lots of fun. Dress for the weather because we’ll be heading outside to experience the nature around us! Registration required. $6 per child, $4 for members
11 am
Fall Treats for the Animals @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Watch Wildlife Staff give pumpkins, apples, and other enrichment items to the educational wildlife at Blandford Nature Center. Learn about what treats and enrichment the different animals enjoy, and why they react to them.
1 pm
¡Vamos A Leer! 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. This storytime celebrates the power of being bilingual and hispanic heritage. The stories we share will be read in both Spanish and English.
2 pm
Zoo STEM (3rd-5th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn how animals act as engineers and how we engineer environments and toys for the animals in our care!
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (3-5 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
6 pm
Teen Tuesdays 🆓
» Kent District Library. Online event. Animal Crossing, Dungeons & Dragons and more, provided by your favorite KDL Teen Librarians. For details and to register, visit kdl.org/events.
OCT 14 • W
10 am
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
12 pm
Wildlife of the Anishinaabe People @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Living off the land here in Michigan went beyond the use of native plants for the Anishinaabe people; wild animals were a natural resource that the Anishinaabek respectfully harvested for a variety of survival needs, from food to clothing. Come meet some of Blandford’s wildlife ambassadors and explore traditionally made artifacts to learn about how their wildlife ancestors would have provided resources for the native people of Michigan.
2 pm
Animal Exploration (K-2nd) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Discover the amazing world of animals at John Ball Zoo! We’ll explore everything from senses to the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates as well as the different habitats our favorite critters find to hide and build their homes.
Bagadawe (Lacrosse) and Atlatl Throwing @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Did you know that lacrosse is the oldest sport in North America? The Indigenous Peoples of Michigan invented this game and it served two functions – fun AND training young people to learn to hunt! Join us as we practice some basic lacrosse skills and learn how these skills prepared young hunters to throw large darts with an atlatl – a hunting tool even older than a bow and arrow. You’ll even get a chance to try your hand at the atlatl.
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
6 pm
Open Studio Anywhere: Renaissance Art 🆓
» A virtual lesson in various activities inspired by the Renaissance Art movement. Practice the realism, perspective, and attention to detail that defined the Renaissance, led by Megan Pieterick.
8:30 pm
Project Night Lights 🆓
100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
» Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back. Bring a flashlight or flash your cell phone back at the hospital. Wearing a mask is encouraged.
OCT 15 • Th
4 pm
Live Animal Figure Drawing @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-6pm. Join us for open drawing as we explore the anatomy of some of the fellow Zoo animals. We will provide different drawing materials, paper, and drawing boards for all artists. *Participants under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Michaels Kids Club Online: Craft Stick Scarecrow 🆓
» Join us online to make a scarecrow out of craft sticks.
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
Lego Club @ Patmos Library 🆓
2445 Riley St, Jamestown, MI 49427
» Lego club for grades 1-6! Explore a different challenge every month. Social distancing will be followed, only 5 families will be allowed to attend. RSVP in advance.
6 pm
Explore Space in Virtual Reality @ Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Use VR to re-live mankind’s journey to the moon (Apollo 11) or go for a spacewalk & more – even battle Space Pirates! $25
OCT 16 • F
9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Barnyard Helpers @ Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Get a unique, behind-the-scenes opportunity to help out at the Blandford Farm! Assist with livestock chores – feeding and watering all the animals that call the farm home. If time allows, head into the children’s garden and lend a hand with weeding and harvesting. All helpers take home a share of the harvest.
5:30 pm
Friday Family Fun Night: Smashing Pumpkins
430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, MI 49440
» 5:30-7:30pm. Join us outside at the museum for our annual Smashing Pumpkins night featuring the museum’s trebuchet flinging pumpkins at the building, pumpkin painting, staff pumpkin carving contest and more. Free for Muskegon County residents, non-residents ages 3 and up are $5.
Oct 16 @ 6 pm – Oct 18 @ 1pm
Fall Family Getaway Weekends @ Camp Newaygo
5333 South Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Spend a long weekend this fall at Camp Newaygo!
Choose your style of accommodations, enjoy meals from our executive chef, and select activity excursions to create your perfect weekend away.
Camp Newaygo is experienced and committed to providing a COVID careful programs and experiences.
7 pm
SCA Outdoor Movies Stargaze Cinema: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI
» Just like our concerts, the parking lot becomes a socially-distanced seating area for you and your friends to watch fan-favorite films on the big screen. It’s BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair), and masks must be worn until seated. Tickets- $15, Kids 13 and under- $5
Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ Concert and Silent Film “Nosferatu”
» GRPM. Online event. Join the GRPM for our Mighty Wurlitzer Organ Concert series, held virtually this year! The series kicks off with a spooky Halloween themed concert by Dennis Scott to the 1922 silent film, “Nosferatu.” Tickets $5/member, $10/public.
OCT 17 • Sa
8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
Halloween 5k @ Covenant Park
3724 Shaffer Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Put on your Halloween costume or favorite mask for this great fundraiser and cross country 5k at Kentwood’s newest park. We will be using funds from this event to support permanent improvements to the amenities at Covenant Park. This is a fun run and will not be professionally timed. $20
9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
9 am
Fall Adventure Run 5K @ Cannonsburg Ski Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
» A trail run mixed with a treasure hunt! Use your map to find hidden flags near the trail. $19 for kids (with coupon from website); $29 for adults
10 am
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Fall Festival @ Camp Henry
5575 Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI
» 10am-4pm. Kick off the fall season at Camp Henry with a weekend full of fun and festivities! There’ll be classic camp activities along with pumpkin carving, wagon rides, and other fall favorites. $55 per person | Ages 10-17
10:30 am
Explore Space in Virtual Reality @ Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Use VR to re-live mankind’s journey to the moon (Apollo 11) or go for a spacewalk & more – even battle Space Pirates! $25
11 am
Cookies & Canvas: Coco- Skeleton Boy
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 11am-1pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
Pop-Up Fall Festival @ Woodland Mall
3195 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI
» 11am-7pm. Come down and enjoy a Fall Food Drive Through/Walk Up (no tickets required) and Attractions for the family! Tickets are required for the attractions at the festival and can be purchased in advanced or on site while supplies last. The attraction area will be limited to 100 guests or less at a time.
1 pm
Drop-in Studio @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
2 pm
Tails & Treats @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» 2-5pm. Come celebrate fall and friendship at Fellinlove Farm through a farm tour and much more! The 9 dachshunds will be wearing their costumes in the Wiener Wonderland playyard! AND Tails & Treat to all the different pastures/pens to receive treats from the animals themselves! Wear costumes for extra fun! $5 donation/person.
Disney Family Night: Coco Spirit Dog @ Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 2-5pm. Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction by a professional and friendly local artist, and a 11×14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $29/seat
8 pm
Public Observing Night @ Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Featured objects will be: Saturn, Mars, Neptune, galaxies, star clusters. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
OCT 18 • Su
9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
1 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
2 pm
Fall Nature Hike @ Hudsonville Nature Center 🆓
2748 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 2-4pm. Participants will walk the trails looking for and learning about, late season wildflowers, trees, berries and nuts, birds and any other natural features of interest as well as fall color found in the woods, openings, wetlands and prairie of the Nature Center. Kids will be encouraged to collect a few leaves of trees looked to see how many they can remember and identify at the end of the walk.
3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
OCT 19 • M
9:30 am
Stroller Safari @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 9:30-10:15am. Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member
2 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication 🆓
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 20 • Tu
11 am
Doo-doo Detectives @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Doo-doo, poop, scat, or whatever you may call it, is a great clue for animal detectives when they are trying to discover what animals are around. Listen to a story about how to track animals by their doo-doo, footprints, and more. Get an up close look (and smell) of the scat of our educational animals, and learn some fun and gross facts.
2 pm
Zoo STEM (3rd-5th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn how animals act as engineers and how we engineer environments and toys for the animals in our care!
4 pm
Michaels Kids Club Online: Let’s Draw Zombie Animals 🆓
» Grab a pencil and a piece of paper and let’s have some fun drawing whimsical zombie animals together!
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
OCT 21 • W
10 am
Nature for Tykes: Senses @ Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th St, Holland, MI 49423
» Bring out your little tykes to learn more about nature. In each program, you and your little tyke will have the opportunity to explore together. This fall we will be learning about seeds, senses, and getting ready for winter! Please dress for the weather. Registration required. $6 per child, $4 for members
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
1:30 pm
Fall Nature Discovery: Fall Changes! @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Explore the nature of fall in this fun, exploratory program at Blandford. We will take a walk in the woods, visit our ponds, and see what our animals are doing to prepare for winter. Come explore this beautiful change in season with us!
2 pm
Animal Exploration (K-2nd) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Discover the amazing world of animals at John Ball Zoo! We’ll explore everything from senses to the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates as well as the different habitats our favorite critters find to hide and build their homes.
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 22 • Th
10 am
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn 🆓
430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. During this program participants will be invited into one of two rooms for a story time inside. Then both groups will head outside for socially distanced playtime. Registration via Eventbrite is required.
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (9-12 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. Are you looking for a little fun on the farm? The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! $15
6 pm
Blandford Date Night: Farm Pumpkins
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» 6-8pm. An adult-only date night at the Blandford Farm. Take a moonlit stroll around the farm and through the west meadow where you may see bats dipping and diving for insects or hear owls calling through the trees. We’ll provide all of the supplies to carve your own pumpkins while you also enjoy a beverage and some sweet treats by the light of the campfire. This program is for 21+ only, and valid ID’s are required for all participants.
OCT 23 • F
9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
10 am
Hallowee-Ones @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 10-12pm. Dress your child as a sculpture, mammal, fish, insect, bird, tree, flower or in any other way that highlights something about the Children’s Garden. Celebrate Halloween with your wee-ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween-themed hunt. No tricks, no treats, just fun!
Knee-High Naturalists @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Nature Buds @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Bring your toddlers and preschoolers out to discover the wonders of nature at Blandford Nature Center! Each Nature Buds program will feature a story, outdoor discovery and a hands-on activity. Dress for the weather as we will be outdoors, rain, snow or shine. Registration is required. Ages 1-4 and their caregivers.
11 am
Cookies & Canvas: Jack-o’-lantern
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 11am-1pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
1 pm
Fall Color Walk & Craft @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» The forest is a rainbow in the fall! In this program we’ll collect leaves and explore the many colors, shapes and textures of fall. We’ll make our own leaf books and finish the session with a fun fall craft! Suggested ages: 3-10
2 pm
Family Night: Jack’s Lament @ Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 2-5pm. Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction by a professional and friendly local artist, and a 11×14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $29/seat
Oct 23 @ 6 pm – Oct 25 @ 1pm
Fall Family Getaway Weekends @ Camp Newaygo
5333 South Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Spend a long weekend this fall at Camp Newaygo!
Choose your style of accommodations, enjoy meals from our executive chef, and select activity excursions to create your perfect weekend away.
Camp Newaygo is experienced and committed to providing a COVID careful programs and experiences.
6 pm
Hackley and Hume Historic Site Grounds Tour
484 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI
» A 45-minute guided grounds tour offers a unique look at the Historic Sites. Learn more about Queen Anne style architecture, the site’s construction, the functions of the City Barn, and how the exterior of each building has changed through the years. Also, hear stories about the families, their pets, and the unique structures that once existed on the property. Space is limited, so order your tickets today! $7
6:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA @ The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
7 pm
SCA Outdoor Movies Stargaze Cinema: Hotel Transylvania
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI
» Just like our concerts, the parking lot becomes a socially-distanced seating area for you and your friends to watch fan-favorite films on the big screen. It’s BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair), and masks must be worn until seated. Tickets- $15, Kids 13 and under- $5
Spooky Walk @ Howard Christensen Nature Center
16190 Red Pine Dr, Kent City, MI 49330
» A haunting good time awaits! Join the fright night trick or treating adventure for little ghosts starting at 7pm and older goblins venturing until 9:45pm. $4 for members, $5 for public
8:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA @ The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
OCT 24 • Sa
8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
10 am
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Kentwood Trunk or Treat 🆓
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI
» 10am-1pm. Families will drive through a line of decorated trunks and collect treats from each trunk. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite trunk!
A-Maz-ing Trunks & Treats @ Ridge Point Community Church 🆓
340 104th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 10am-12pm. Join us for our yearly Trunk and Treats event, now including a child friendly corn maze! Families come out and go from trunk to trunk to get treats. Then come take a walk through our children’s corn maze and grab a treat on your way out. This is a safe, outdoor, kid friendly event.
Pumpkin Palooza @ Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» 10am-2pm. Embrace autumn with all things pumpkin at the Blandford Farm! Pumpkin crafts, pumpkin games, pumpkin painting, exploding pumpkins, and more! This program is open house style, so arrive and depart at your convenience. Pre-registration is required as spots are limited.
11 am
Cookies & Canvas: Spooky Cat @ Cellar Brewing Co.
133 E. Division St, Sparta, MI 49336
» 11am-1pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
12 pm
Trunk or Treat @ Whistlestop Park 🆓
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI
» 12-2pm. Area businesses and individuals park their vehicles around the parking lot and children and their families can ‘trick or treat’ at each trunk.
1 pm
Back Handspring Clinic @ Gymco
3206 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Master the back handspring, the ultimate combination of strength, flexibility, coordination, body awareness & confidence. Gymco’c back handspring clinic is 2 hours of instruction including progressions, drills, tips, positive feedback & practice in a safe, supportive environment.
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
Drop-in Studio @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
2 pm
Fall Fun @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» 2-5pm. Come celebrate fall and friendship at Fellinlove Farm through a farm tour, pedal boat ride, nature trail walk and much more! Suggested $5 per person donation.
Drop In Saturdays @ Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
3 pm
The Shabby Chic Variety Show
2334 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI
» The 3rd Shabby Chic Variety Show, with big band music from HarkUp!, sketch comedy from Master Arts Theatre, puppetry from God’s Helping Hands and a special entertainment guest! Tickets are $10/each
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
6:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA @ The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
7 pm
Spooky Walk @ Howard Christensen Nature Center
16190 Red Pine Dr, Kent City, MI 49330
» A haunting good time awaits! Join the fright night trick or treating adventure for little ghosts starting at 7pm and older goblins venturing until 9:45pm. $4 for members, $5 for public
8 pm
Public Observing Night @ Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Final Public Observing Night of the year! Featured objects will be: Quarter moon, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, Neptune, star clusters. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
8:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA @ The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
OCT 25 • Su
9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
1 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides @ Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
5 pm
Trunk or Treat @ Coopersville Reformed Church
423 W Randall St, Coopersville, MI
» 5-7pm. Over 40 fun (non-gory) decorated trunks! We will also have individually wrapped hot dogs, chips, and drinks for the family! Simply dress up, Bring a Bag (for candy), and walk out with a lot of candy!
6:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA @ The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
8:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA @ The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
OCT 26 • M
9 am
StoryWalk in Duncan Park: The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything 🆓
Duncan Park, Grand Haven, MI
» 9am-5pm. As you stroll in the woods, enjoy “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and illustrated by Megan Lloyd. Pages from this silly and spooky picture book will be posted on signs along the path for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you stroll!
2 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
6 pm
Goodnight Barn (6-12 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication 🆓
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 27 • Tu
9 am
StoryWalk in Duncan Park: The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything 🆓
Duncan Park, Grand Haven, MI
Duncan Park, Grand Haven, MI
» 9am-5pm. As you stroll in the woods, enjoy “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and illustrated by Megan Lloyd. Pages from this silly and spooky picture book will be posted on signs along the path for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you stroll!
11 am
Fall Treats for the Animals @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Watch Wildlife Staff give pumpkins, apples, and other enrichment items to the educational wildlife at Blandford Nature Center. Learn about what treats and enrichment the different animals enjoy, and why they react to them.
4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (3-5 yrs) @ The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
OCT 28 • W
9 am
StoryWalk in Duncan Park: The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything 🆓
Duncan Park, Grand Haven, MI
Duncan Park, Grand Haven, MI
» 9am-5pm. As you stroll in the woods, enjoy “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and illustrated by Megan Lloyd. Pages from this silly and spooky picture book will be posted on signs along the path for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you stroll!
10 am
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
2 pm
Animal Exploration (K-2nd) @ John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Discover the amazing world of animals at John Ball Zoo! We’ll explore everything from senses to the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates as well as the different habitats our favorite critters find to hide and build their homes.
Adventure Club @ Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person