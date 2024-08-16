6 Ultimate Michigan Hangout Spots With Chill Vibes

Best Places to Unwind With a Cool Vibe
Hey, Michiganders!
We’ve got the inside scoop on some awesome beer gardens and great hangout spots that make us wish the warm weather would stick around forever.
Up North
Heading on a road trip up north? We’ve got some must-stop spots to put on your list.
Shorts Beer Garden
121 N Bridge St, Bellaire, MI 49615
Contact info
Man, this place is a vibe.
It’s right across from their brewery and, on weekends, it’s buzzing.
Live music, beer truck, taco truck – the works. And let me tell you, their pizza? Out of this world.
Grab a picnic table or just stand around soaking it all in.
Hop Lot Brewing Co & Beer Garden
658 S W Bay Shore Dr, Suttons Bay, MI 49682
Contact info
It’s right on M-22, and it’s my go-to every time we’re near Leelanau Peninsula.
They’ve nailed that outdoor beer garden feel – campfires, games, the whole nine yards.
Bring the kids too. They’ll love the sandbox. And who doesn’t love roasting s’mores?
River Club
5963 S Oak St, Glen Arbor, MI 49636
Contact info
For a little twist, check out the new River Club in Glen Arbor.
Mini golf with a drink in your hand? Yes, please.
Throw in some live music by the river, and you’ve got yourself a perfect summer day.
Pond Hill Farm
5699 S Lake Shore Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Contact info
This place is great if you want a mix of chill and adventure.
Wander through the vineyards, do some wine tasting, let the kids run wild on the playground.
They even have human foosball – trust us, it’s a blast.
Local Vibes
Looking to up your date night or girls day out? Grand Rapids has you covered.
The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Contact info
The Score is where it’s at.
It’s like they couldn’t decide between a sports bar and a beach resort, so they said, “Why not both?” Palm trees in Michigan? You bet.
Volleyball courts, sandy areas to eat, and a killer play area for the kids. Oh, and they’ve got over 110 beers on tap. I mean, come on.
Eastside
And wow, Detroit, don’t think we forgot about you!
Barisa Bar
800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
Contact info
Barisa Bar is bringing those beach vibes right to the heart of the city. It’s perfect when you need a little escape but can’t actually get out of town.
Their Happy Hour is legit, and they’ve got DJs spinning on the weekends.
Where Will You Hang Out?
So there you have it-these spots are the real deal for people looking for the best hang out spots in Michigan.
Kick back with a cold one, enjoy some tunes, and soak up the sun because these places have got you covered.
Where will you head first?