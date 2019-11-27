Making Thanksgiving Dinner is Hard Enough

It’s a victory, really, whenever a parent of young children manages to get a meal on the table during the week. Completing even the simplest task with several young children underfoot is nothing short of a miracle.

And now we’ve got to make a five-course meal for over a dozen people?? Still with kids underfoot?!? Serenity now!

Thankfully the web abounds with ideas to keep kids busy. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Thanksgiving-themed activities for your kids to do while you baste that golden turkey.

8 Activities to Keep Kids Busy on Thanksgiving

1- CREATE A THANKFUL TREE

sponsor

Gather small sticks, rocks, pinecones, etc, and put into a vase or jar. Have kids invite guests to write what their thankful for on pieces of paper. Kids are encouraged to write or draw what they’re grateful for, as well.

2- DRAW A THANKFUL TREE FOR KIDS TO DECORATE

If snow or bad weather will deter the kids from hunting for sticks outside, outline a tree on a large sheet of paper and have them color in the tree and add thankful leaves. Tape it to the wall when finished.

3- THANKSGIVING BINGO

Classic game with a holiday theme! Cute, free printable can be found here.

4- GRATITUDE SCAVENGER HUNT

Send them out with cameras to record their findings. Download our printable by clicking on the image below.

5- TURKEY DAY MADLIBS

Free printable found here.

6- WATCH A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving ON AMAZON VIDEO

sponsor

This classic movie is a perennial favorite among young and old alike. The only danger in watching this is that you’ll stop stuffing the turkey to catch your favorite scene.

7- HELP SET THE TABLE

You don’t even need markers for this one! If they can walk, they can help. Let the smallest ones put out napkins. Bigger kids can learn “fork on the left, spoon and knife on the right.” If they’re like my kids, they’ll take pride in helping out.

8- MAKE/COLOR PLACE CARDS

Create your own simple place cards for decorating or download and print from this template.