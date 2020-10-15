A Chicago Christmas is Magical. Use These Insider Tips to Start This Family Tradition

Chicago at Christmastime is A Favorite Family Tradition

In our family we love all holidays and we love traditions. Just about every holiday at our house comes with a family tradition; as quirky as green milk with our cereal on St. Patrick’s Day to the more traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter morning.

When the Christmas season rolls around our family traditions raise to a new level.

We take an annual holiday light cruise around town, make chocolate covered pretzels and dozens of other goodies, visit Santa, enjoy an elaborate advent calendar, and have fondue for dinner on Christmas Eve.

The list could go on and on, but a Chicago Christmas is hands down my favorite family tradition. My husband and I have been doing is since before we had kids.

After living in the windy city for a few years the trip back is now even more special. It’s become a family favorite trip.