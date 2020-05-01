Make Music at Academy of Music Summer Camps & Lessons

Academy of Music Summer Lessons and Camps
Looking for less “virtual” and more “reality” for your kids this summer? Put an instrument in their hands, and you’ll see a transformation!
CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Day camp
Private lessons or summer camp options
Discount available
AGES SERVED
Preschool
Elementary
Middle and High School
What You Can Expect at Academy of Music Summer Lessons and Camps
- One week day camp held in the morning (2- or 3-hour camps)
- Improve skills or try a new skill
- Four different camp options in June and July
- Top-notch instructors
- Safe and comfortable indoor setting
Benefits of summer music at the Academy of Music include:
- A productive option to reduce screen time
- Increased interpersonal interactions (instead of texting!)
- Focus on creativity and expression
- Increased self-confidence
- Fewer summer “boredom” complaints
- An opportunity to explore something new or improve skills
- An opportunity to experience the joy of making music
- A longer list of great summer memories
Register for a summer music camp or private music lessons at Academy of Music in Grand Rapids, West Michigan’s largest private music school.
Academy of Music Summer Lessons and Camps Session Details
2020 Summer Music Camps:
- Disney Classics for ages 6 & up (June 15-19), 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Music Adventure for ages 4-6 (June 22-26), 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
- Uke Crazy for ages 6-10 (July 20-24), 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- RockSchool for ages 8 & up (July 27-31), 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
2020 Summer Weekly Private Music Lessons (month-to-month):
- Piano Guitar, Bass Guitar, Ukulele Singing Drums Violin, Cello
Camp tuition includes an Academy t-shirt. Mention GRKIDS for a $50 discount on summer camps through March 31.
For more information, visit our website, email us, or call 616-965-1655!
Academy of Music Contact Info
PHONE: 616-965-1655
ADDRESS: 6159 28th St SE, Suite 24, Grand Rapids, MI 49546