Shoot Apples with Arrows & Pumpkins with Paintballs at Adventure Point’s Fall Harvest Days on Oct 17&18

Fall Harvest Days at Adventure Point
Outdoor adventure center Adventure Point, the region’s premier youth and adult adventure center focused on team building, sustainability, STEM, leadership, and outdoor adventures for all ages is hosting Fall Harvest Days Oct. 17 and 18, 2020.
It’s all happening at their 35-acre campus at 3213 Walker Avenue, just two miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
This FUN, FAMILY-FRIENDLY Event is 100% outdoors and will incorporate Safe Social Distancing and strict Safety guidelines.
October 17 & 18, 2020
various times
Highlights:
- apple archery
- paintball pumpkins
- haunted trail walk
Adventure Point – 3213 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Come explore the beautiful 35+ acres that is Adventure Point, just 2 miles north of downtown Grand Rapids.
Explore during Fall’s most beautiful color display, our wooded campus where Mill Creek runs through along groomed trails.
Experience the on-site Fall Harvest Programs specific to this event only:
1) Apple Target Practice on the Archery Range
Try your hand at apple archery and maybe even score a basket of delicious locally grown apples!
2) Get crafty with Slingshot Paintball Pumpkins
That’s right – we’re decorating pumpkins with paintballs.
We’ve set up our Slingshot Paintball Range where you’ll ‘decorate’ your pumpkin on our range using your best skills and fall paintball colors!
3) Take a break at our Apple Cider and Doughnut Cafe
Your daytime admission includes a delicious snack of Cider and Freshly made doughnuts!
*Evening visitors, read on to see what happens at night!
4) Smile Big at the Fall Harvest Photo Shoot
We will provide a beautiful Photo Shoot area where we will take your Fall photo and send you the digital copy – and you can bring your own cameras too!
All Included in your admission!
5) Sleuth it Out on the Scavenger Hunt and Geocache Trail
Your daytime visit includes a fun scavenger hunt for some goodies along our trails and maybe you’ll even locate some specially placed Fall Harvest Caches along the way!
*Evening visitors, read on to see what happens in the place of the scavenger hunt.
6) Eat S’mores and Conquer the Haunted Trail Walk
** Saturday and Sunday Evening Sessions Only ** Join us for the evening sessions, which include a fun haunted trail walk and s’mores at the campfire instead of the Scavenger Hunt and Cider/ Doughnut Stop – an equally yummy and fun alternative!
Limited Tickets Available
Pricing
Family – up to 5 members, same household $ 40.00 | Additional Youth ages 5+ $ 8.00 | Adults $ 15.00 Ea
Timing
Saturday Sessions available at 10 am, 1 pm, 5 pm
Sunday Sessions available at 11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm
** Masks will be worn/required at all times during this event. See attached COVID-19 Waivers for Guests and BSA Members. Please download and complete the form that applies to your reservation attendees. Bring them with you – will be required at check in. We will also email it to you prior to our event as a reminder and have some at check in.
Pre-screening questions and Temperature Checks will be administered at Check in for all attendees, staff and volunteers.
RESERVE YOUR TICKETS HERE