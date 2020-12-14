Air Zoo Virtual Winter Break Day Camps

Join the Air Zoo for Exciting, Hands-on Day Camps that Will Get Your Imagination Going
Choose from a variety of virtual science-based day camp programs that engage and inspire children to learn about the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).
Utilizing fun, exciting, and highly interactive programming, the Air Zoo guides young minds through creative and inquiry-based experiences that instill a lifelong passion for learning.
2020 Virtual Winter Break Day Camps
DECEMBER 22 & 23, 29 & 30, 2020
Highlights:
- Live, 3 Hour Virtual Camp
- Different Daily Themes
- Includes Materials Kit
VIRTUAL WINTER CAMP DETAILS
The Virtual Winter Break Day Camps begin December 22nd and run through December 30th.
Camps are available for Kindergarten-5th grade students. These camps are three hours long and live with an Air Zoo Educator via a secure classroom link.
The cost per camp is only $12 including the materials kit (shipping of kits is $10 or free pick-up is available) and camp sizes will be limited to 24 students.
- Registrations are due no later than 14 days prior to the camp start date. Later registrations may be accepted based on availability.
- Material kits are required for each camp and instruction will be made available for pick up prior to camp. Kits can also be shipped for $10. All kit materials are yours to keep!
- With the understanding that things are changing daily, some of the activities in these camps could be altered. If that happens, the Air Zoo will do their best to notify you in advance.
Financial Aid and Scholarship funds are available! If applying for Financial Aid/Scholarships, please submit your application prior to registering for camp. Click HERE to apply online.
Policy: Cancellations made 14 days or more before the start of the camp will receive a full refund. Cancellations made less than 14 days in advance of the camp start date will receive a refund at the discretion of the Air Zoo.
For questions or more information, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Department via [email protected] or 269.350.2848.
KINDERGARTEN-2ND GRADE
December 23, 2020 | 9am-noon
Science Wizards
It’s not magic, it’s science! Discover how magnets can move objects without touching them, make a pencil levitate, and write secret messages with invisible ink. After this camp you will be able to amaze your family and friends with your own “magic” show!
Registration closes December 9th!
December 29, 2020 | 9am-noon
Space Science Adventurer
Get ready to explore outer space! Meet Earth’s neighbors and create a pocket solar system, explore the stars and make a constellation viewer, learn about the phases of the moon with a fun craft, and more in this day of out of this world fun!
Registration closes December 15th!
December 30, 2020 | 9am-noon
Great Growing Things
This camp will really grow on you even though it is winter. Learn about trees and the creatures who live in them. Draw on your craft skills as you build your own tree and bring in some lovable creatures to inhabit it. Find out how some outdoor animals live and grow in the winter.
Registration closes December 16th!
3RD GRADE-5TH GRADE
December 22, 2020 | 1pm-4pm
When Science Meets Art
What happens when you combine science and creativity? Find out as you explore ink chromatography, grow a crystal, marbleize paper, and more in this day of artistic and experimental exploration!
Registration closes December 8th!
December 23, 2020 | 1pm-4pm
Materials Science
Have you ever wondered what makes up the things you use every day? Do you enjoy building? Learn about the four types of materials as you build boats that float, make plastic from milk, and learn about plastic that is all around us. These cool activities will bring out the inventor in you!
Registration closes December 9th!
December 29, 2020 | 1pm-4pm
Candy Chemistry
Overwhelmed with sweets over the holidays? Learn what can be done with the leftover candy as we determine what makes chocolate bars float, how to shrink and grow gummy bears, build a candy corn volcano and whip up some of your own sweet concoctions. Have your mixing bowl ready for this sweet camp.
Registration closes December 15th!
December 30 | 1PM-4PM
Fab Lab
Think and innovate like an engineer! Learn about the design cycle and use school supplies to engineer your own working catapult or trebuchet. Build a working motor and explore how circuits work by creating your own moving machine. What can you create from recycled materials, a pencil, duct tape, and a few things from home? You might surprise yourself!
Registration closes December 16th!
