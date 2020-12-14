Air Zoo Virtual Winter Break Day Camps

VIRTUAL WINTER CAMP DETAILS

The Virtual Winter Break Day Camps begin December 22nd and run through December 30th. Camps are available for Kindergarten-5th grade students. These camps are three hours long and live with an Air Zoo Educator via a secure classroom link. The cost per camp is only $12 including the materials kit (shipping of kits is $10 or free pick-up is available) and camp sizes will be limited to 24 students. Registrations are due no later than 14 days prior to the camp start date. Later registrations may be accepted based on availability.

Material kits are required for each camp and instruction will be made available for pick up prior to camp. Kits can also be shipped for $10. All kit materials are yours to keep!

With the understanding that things are changing daily, some of the activities in these camps could be altered. If that happens, the Air Zoo will do their best to notify you in advance. Financial Aid and Scholarship funds are available! If applying for Financial Aid/Scholarships, please submit your application prior to registering for camp. Click HERE to apply online. Policy: Cancellations made 14 days or more before the start of the camp will receive a full refund. Cancellations made less than 14 days in advance of the camp start date will receive a refund at the discretion of the Air Zoo. For questions or more information, contact the Air Zoo’s Events Department via [email protected] or 269.350.2848.

KINDERGARTEN-2ND GRADE

December 23, 2020 | 9am-noon

Science Wizards

It’s not magic, it’s science! Discover how magnets can move objects without touching them, make a pencil levitate, and write secret messages with invisible ink. After this camp you will be able to amaze your family and friends with your own “magic” show!

Registration closes December 9th! December 29, 2020 | 9am-noon

Space Science Adventurer

Get ready to explore outer space! Meet Earth’s neighbors and create a pocket solar system, explore the stars and make a constellation viewer, learn about the phases of the moon with a fun craft, and more in this day of out of this world fun!

Registration closes December 15th! December 30, 2020 | 9am-noon

Great Growing Things

This camp will really grow on you even though it is winter. Learn about trees and the creatures who live in them. Draw on your craft skills as you build your own tree and bring in some lovable creatures to inhabit it. Find out how some outdoor animals live and grow in the winter.

Registration closes December 16th!

3RD GRADE-5TH GRADE