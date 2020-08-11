The Grand Rapids Back to School Guide: District Reopening Plans + Where to get Haircuts & School Supplies

Get Ready for The Weirdest Back to School Season Ever, Grand Rapids
This year’s back to school plan is unlike any we’ve seen in history. The usual joyful days of shopping for school supplies and new clothes, and eagerly anticipating your teacher assignments have been overshadowed by COVID-19’s grip on schools.
Administrators are scrambling to make the best decisions for all parties, parents are trying to balance work and plan for kids potentially being at home everyday, or in spurts as schools close and then reopen.
We all have so many questions.
Will your school be open for in-person learning? Will they offer virtual for families who choose? Will they be taught by a district teacher, or will it be outsourced to a third party? Should you homeschool this year? Should you homeschool forever?
I’ve been looking forward to a return to routine and having a quiet house again, but that may not happen for another year.
Everything You Need to Know for Going Back to School in West Michigan in 2020
Despite the uncertainty, we are still celebrating back-to-school. We bought school supplies yesterday. Next week we are shopping for new clothes. And the kids all have appointments for fun new haircuts (and maybe some bright new colors).
Whether school starts in a classroom or in the dining room, the kids will be ready to transition to a new grade and are excited for this new phase.
We’ve got a pretty powerful back-to-school lineup with tips for getting your school year started on the right foot, whatever that will look like. To make it even easier for you, we are putting everything all in one place.
Keep reading to find our back to school hacks for tips for making lunches, as well as the lowdown on what different schools are doing for learning this fall and what the Kent County Health Department recommends if there’s a COVID outbreak at school.
FEATURED PARTNER
Grand Rapids Christian Schools
It’s time to go back to school! Grand Rapids Christian Schools has a limited number of open seats in preschool-12th grade. Visit grcs.org/inquire to find out how your child can fill one. Together we can prepare them for more.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Where to Find Haircuts, Shoes, Backpacks & Masks
One of my kids’ favorite things are back-to-school haircuts. Because in addition to new dos, they can dye their hair any color they want!! It’s a splurge that makes the start of the school year even more special. These reader recommended hair salons for a good place to make sure the kids are ready for fall pictures. (SJ Design is where we get the awesome dye jobs.)
Our readers also chimed in on where they like to go shoe shopping. (Don’t forget gym shoes as well, if your school requires that!) and you told us your top three favorite places to get a backpack…
- Lands’ End. Readers love the quality, value, and guarantee that Lands’ End provides. Yes, the backpacks are a little more expensive, but they last for years, which in turn gives a lower cost-per-use. It’s cool that we now have a Lands End shop in GR!
- LL Bean. For similar reasons, readers love L.L. Bean for their quality and guarantee.
- Pottery Barn Kids. Style and quality make Pottery Barn Kids a popular choice among our readers.
- REI. Older kids love the pockets and hardiness of the REI backpack. Their newer store in Grand Rapids makes it easy to try out different styles.
Of course, plenty of other local retailers sell backpacks, and all are good for their own reasons. Is SpongeBob the only backpack your kid will carry? Is your daughter insisting on pink? Peace signs? Pink peace signs? Major retailers like Target, Meijer and Wal-Mart may be your way to go.
And thankfully, many stores are now selling face masks. Target had disposable masks for a good price when I was there, and my friend spotted reusable masks at Wal-Mart in West Michigan. If you’re going with washable face masks, I recommend having 5-6 on hand to allow time for washing.
Are Sports Still Happening?
Yes, many sports are still happening this fall, but with safety precautions in place. The Grand Rapids sports guide has lots of options for kids to stay active this fall. Before registering your child, make sure you are comfortable with the team practice and game modifications.
IMMUNIZATIONS
Let’s Talk About Health
Going back to school also means addressing vaccinations and this year, COVID-19.
If your child is returning to in-person education this fall, you may be wondering the protocols if a teacher or classmate tests positive for coronavirus. The Kent County Health Department has shared guidelines for how to handle a COVID situation at school.
As far as vaccinations, Michigan law requires all children attending school or childcare to be fully immunized. If you do not wish to immunize your child, you can sign a waiver. Your child’s school or childcare facility must have a signed copy of your child’s immunization records or a waiver if they are not fully vaccinated.
We tracked down flyers on required immunizations for school (4 – 18 years) as well as for childcare and preschool (ages 2 months – 5 years). We also gathered FAQ’s and key points on filing a waiver. Please visit the State of Michigan website for more information on waivers and immunizations.
BACK TO SCHOOL TIPS
We’re Going to Need all the Back to School Tips we can Find
So my biggest lunch packing hack was to tell the kid they can have hot lunch. But this semester my kids’ school isn’t offering hot lunch because kids will be eating lunch in the classroom. I’m going to need these 1o lunch packing hacks now more than ever. You might, too.
These tricks for getting into the back-to-school routine will be helpful, too. One thing I’d add to this is to make sure your student has an extra face mask in their backpack, as well as hand sanitizer.
Once I’ve got my kids in order, it’ll be time to think about the teachers. I love teachers. And like us parents, they’ve been through a lot these last few months. If you think us parents had to pivot quickly, think about the teachers who are suddenly balancing virtual and in-person school and the daily changes in teaching guidelines. I’m going to do everything I can to make the teacher’s life easier this fall.
SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS
How some local schools are returning-to-learn this fall…
Forest Hills Public Schools Back to School Plan Starts with a 4-Week In-Person Trial Period
FIND OUT MORE
Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far
FIND OUT MORE
Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning
FIND OUT MORE
With GRPS Going to 100% Virtual Schooling this Fall, Working Parents Wonder About Childcare
FIND OUT MORE
East Grand Rapids Schools Bringing Back HS & MS Students for 1/2 Days This Fall
FIND OUT MORE
Zeeland Public Schools Start In-Person Learning on September 1 (With a Revamped Virtual Option)
FIND OUT MORE
RELATED READING
Legacy Christian School is Building a Community of Compassionate Kids
FIND OUT MORE
All-in-One West MI Homeschool Guide: Curriculum, Resources, Laws & Getting Plugged In
FIND OUT MORE
6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School
FIND OUT MORE
GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021
FIND OUT MORE
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools
FIND OUT MORE
3 thoughts on “The Grand Rapids Back to School Guide: District Reopening Plans + Where to get Haircuts & School Supplies”
How do I find daycare in GRAND Rapids SE? AAll the hi-star rated ones are booked for a year in advance. Either a public or in-home private would be ok. Thanks. We are going nuts. I am Grandma ,travelling there 2 days a week & Grandpa for 3.
Didn’t see GRPS under Public Schools…back to school date is August 20th.
Thank you, Alexandria! We had it down for Aug 27 but have fixed it. 🙂