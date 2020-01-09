My Trip to Belle Isle Helped Save My “Michigan-Life” One gloomy Sunday my family made a life-changing decision – we visited Belle Isle in Detroit. Monotony had taken a toll and we had a strong hankering for adventure to the point of serious talks about moving to another state. As an effort to try and stop fighting the urge to leave we decided we would start “galavanting,” looking for fun, and we were determined to find it. We heard about the Conservatory on Belle Isle and said to each other, “what the hey, if we go and hate it we could at least go to a hip coffee shop or fun place in Detroit after to make the trip worthwhile, right?!” We ended up staying till closing because – wow – there’s SO MUCH to do year-round on that small island floating in the waters parting the USA and Canada! Our hearts would never feel the same about Detroit and Michigan in general, from that day forward. That night, I sat down and wrote a love letter about Belle Isle describing its “rebirth, growth, and how it gives back to the community …”This Island is like you and me,” I said, “beautifully aging, growing fruit, giving hope and inspiration, and it’s doing it by way of change and community.” Now, years later it has beautifully conserved even more of the grounds making this thriving island a must-visit destination you’ll want to check out if you haven’t already.

5 Fun Facts About the Belle Isle’s Past Belle Isle has a fascinating history. Knowing some of its past makes a visit to this little oasis even more interesting. Historical Fun Facts about Bell Isle 01. It has 7 Miles of Shoreline, 3 lakes, and a lagoon. 02. The Island/Park was owned by one family until 1879 when the City of Detroit purchased it for $200,000. 03. The Conservatory and Aquarium were completed in 1904 making these structures over 100 years old. 04. Due to structure needs and economic struggle, making its re-opening in 2012 a momentous occasion. Plus, visiting now comes with a whole new appreciation of the FREE admissions. 05. Belle Isle became a state park as of 2014 so visiting with your park pass is a breeze.

The Must-Sees on Your Next Trip to Belle Isle in Detroit You’ve got your state park pass, you’ve mapped out your road trip to visit, and you’re ready to drive across the big bridge to spend a day on Belle Isle – now, where to start, right? Don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here is a list of things you can do on the island. Many are year-round and the portions that are for the summer are epic so you’ll want to visit in all the seasons to get the full effect.

The Belle Isle Conservatory The warmth will hit you in the face the minute you walk through the door, ushering you into what feels like another world of beauty. There are paths leading you to several themed rooms including the Cactus House, the Tropical House, a sunken Fernery, and center room housing palms and a giant palm tree reaching to the sky. The Belle Isle Aquarium Seeing the fish here is pretty cool but even more so is the unique and breathtaking architecture of this building. It’s simply stunning. There are volunteers available to answer questions and one of our favorite things to look at here is the Island replica located in the middle of the building. Don’t forget to check out the seahorses! Nature Center The entire nature center is purposefully interactive. You’ll find games made out of natural materials, forts, animals, reptiles, fish, and bird watching excursions among the many activities they offer. Another perk is the playground located across the street. Dossin Great Lakes Museum This already sweet museum is open during construction for what will be greatly improved landscape and public opportunities including a kayak launch and shoreline, connection to the Iron Belle Trail, and so much more. Livingstone Memorial Lighthouse This special stop is the only lighthouse in the nation made of marble. The Playgrounds There are multiple parks sprinkled throughout the island. You’ll find one close by each structure. The Beach and Swimming Swimming on Belle Isle almost makes you forget it’s a river. There are bathrooms and a changing area at the main beach although we enjoy swimming in the north beach section by the boat launch and docks. There, water is bright blue with less waves making it a nicer place to swim for little kids. Explore the Island When we visit Detroit we sometimes like to pop over to Belle Isle for a quick exploration moment. We love to view the island and Detroit skyline from the dock or walk around the James Scott Memorial Fountain. The Giant Slide This is so cool – or terrifying depending on who you ask. If you’re not afraid of heights this is for you! The slide rides are $1 per ride and is open June 8 – Labor Day from Wednesday – Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Watch the Sunset Over the Border at Sunset Point Watching the sunset over the Detroit River and bridge to Canada was a highlight of our year this summer. Watching the sunset with my family was a memory I’ll never forget. We took a few blankets, looked up the sunset timing on the weather app and posted up in the grass close to the water on Sunset Point. We witnessed a proposal, kids playing with their families, and a warm sense of community in the air as the sunbeams shone in all directions.

7 Tips to Consider Before you Visit Belle Isle As visiting all new places go, it’s nice to have an idea of what to expect or what to bring. Here are 7 tips to consider before visiting Belle Isle. 01. Check the times of the facilities you’re wanting to visit to make sure they are open the day you go. The hours and times vary between buildings. 02. Visiting the Island is FREE including the Conservatory, Aquarium, Nature Center and Museum. 03. Entering Belle Isle from the Bridge requires the State Park Pass which costs $11 per year. 04. Bring Snacks, food, or plan for where you’ll eat. There are some great places close by but nothing to eat on the Island itself. If you enjoy Belle Isle as much as our family does and spend a long period there, you’ll want to have a “mission avoid getting #hangry” in place. 05. Want to get a good coffee before or after your trip? Here are some of my favorites: Anthology Coffee Astro Coffee in Corktown The Commons 06. If you plan to swim, bring a towel and sandals. The sand is rocky making it a little harder to walk barefoot. 07. When staying for the day during the warmer months you’re welcome to set up mosquito tents, tables to create a little “camp” of sorts, and bring bikes.