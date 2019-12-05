Where to Find Quality Art, Dance and Music Lessons in Grand Rapids

Calling all kids who love to dance, sing or create – Grand Rapids has lots of options for honing that creative spirit!

Parents voted in our GRANDTASTIC AWARDS on their favorite places to play and live life in greater Grand Rapids. Parents told us the best places for everything, including the greatest programs to enhance their children’s artistic nature.

If you are thinking about introducing or expanding your kid’s knowledge in music, art or dance, these are the most recommended places.

Love these lists? See all of our Grandtastic Awards here!