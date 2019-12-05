Where to Find Quality Art, Dance and Music Lessons in Grand Rapids
Calling all kids who love to dance, sing or create – Grand Rapids has lots of options for honing that creative spirit!
Parents voted in our GRANDTASTIC AWARDS on their favorite places to play and live life in greater Grand Rapids. Parents told us the best places for everything, including the greatest programs to enhance their children’s artistic nature.
If you are thinking about introducing or expanding your kid’s knowledge in music, art or dance, these are the most recommended places.
Dance Classes for Kids
Whether it is jazz, hip-hop, tap or ballet, dance classes are great for
kids. Dance gets kids moving, gives them the opportunity to express their creativity and ultimately, allows them to have fun. Parents have spoken and given us their recommendations on the absolute best dance classes in town.
Voted Top Dance Class for Kids
Hearts in Motion
1- Hearts in Motion
2- Caledonia Dance & Music Center
3- Dance Dimensions
4- Grand Rapids Ballet School
5- HIS Dance Academy
6- Ada Dance Academy
7- Kathy’s Dance Co. (Hudsonville)
8- Turning Pointe School of Dance (Holland)
9- Body Language Dance & Theatre Arts Studio
10- Integrity School of Dance Arts
Hearts in Motion Dance
At Hearts in Motion we believe in the power of dance. We believe in the way dance can make you feel. We believe that dance should be fun, fanciful, happy, and magical. We believe in building strength and confidence through dance and fostering a LOVE for the art of dance.
“This is our first year at Hearts in Motion and we couldn’t be happier with the studio! Reasons why we love it are the teachers, the organization that the studio puts into all details, the families that we have met and the overall happy atmosphere when we walk in each week.”
4336 Plainfield Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-226-6412
Caledonia Dance & Music Center
Providing your child with top-notch training by worthy role models in a fun and caring atmosphere, CDMC is your place to start your child’s music and dance lessons AND your place to stay! It’s never too late to enroll. Call today!
“We love Caledonia Dance Center because of the excellent teachers and strong programs. Their class offerings are perfect for every age and ability level, even offering an “all boys” class.”
131 E Main St SE, Suite E | Caledonia, MI 49316
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-891-1606
HIS Dance Academy
Offering dance classes for both the Recreational (ages two – adult) and Graded Technique (Levels I-VII) dancer. Graded Technique classes for ages 8+ are taught using our Vaganova based ballet curriculum which includes Bible verses relating to all terms and positions. Hip Hop, Ballet, Jazz and Tap Recreational classes allow students to explore dance with a smaller weekly commitment.
2715 29th Street SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512
616-245-9501
Art Classes & Studios for Kids
Kids have amazing imaginations and this is never more evident than watching them create art. Looking to encourage this creativity in your child and give them some new skills to express it? Enroll them in one of West Michigan’s top-voted art classes/studios, all listed below.
Voted Top Art Class/Studio for Kids
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
1 – The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
2- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
3- Grand Rapids Art Museum
4- Accidental Art (Rockford)
5- Brush Studio
6- Cookies & Canvas
7- Paint a Pot (Holland)
8- YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
9- Kendall College of Art and Design
10- Captured in Clay
The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
Sign up for a class, plan a party or stop in during Open Studio hours to paint pottery or wood signs. The Mud Room offers creative fun for all ages! Conveniently located at Knapp’s Corner.
1971 E Beltline Ave NE #103, Grand Rapids MI 49525
FACEBOOK | 616-259-7269
Accidental Art- A Pottery Painting Studio
355 Northland Drive NE | Rockford, MI 49341
616-915-4842
Wine and Canvas
2675 E Paris Avenue SE, Suite E | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-970-1082
Music Programs for Kids
What is so great about enrolling your child in a music program? So many things!
Not only does learning a musical instrument allow kids to develop fine motor skills, math skills and memory skills (to name just a few), these programs are available to kids of all ages and all skill levels.
If you are ready to sign your child up for a music program, reference our list of the most-loved programs below.
Voted Top Music Program for Kids
St. Cecilia Music Center
1- St. Cecilia Music Center
2- Grand Rapids Symphony
3- Kent District Library
4- Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
5- Joyful Sounds Music Studio
6- Meyer Music
7- Kindermusik with Miss Leigh (Allendale)
8- Franciscan Life Process Center (Lowell)
9- Luc James Music Studio
10- Ada Conservatory of Music
Academy of Music in Grand Rapids
West Michigan’s largest private music lesson school offering parent-friendly services, a family safety plan, month-to-month lessons, and top-notch instructors for piano, guitar, voice, drum, string, and ukulele lessons all in one location. Open seven days a week inspiring students ages five and up to dream, believe, and achieve.
“My daughter absolutely LOVES her voice lessons at the Academy of Music. Her teacher is kind and friendly, and my daughter is now enthusiastic about singing! Their staff is welcoming and helpful and provides such a wonderful experience. Love seeing such passion and enthusiasm in a business!”
6159 28th St SE, Ste 24 | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
FACEBOOK | 616-965-1655
Joyful Sounds Music Studio
959 Lake Dr SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-916-0478
Wow! Great lists! However, I think you missed the best dance studio in Grand Rapids….Imprint Dance Company!!! My daughters have danced there for years. The owners Crystal Delgado and Jazzae Ford are AMAZING people and the quality of the dancing there is top notch. A couple of our numbers won at Applause Dance Nationals in Charleston, SC in the summer. Our competitions teams do very well at local and regional competitions and conventions and we even perform at events like halftime at the GR Drive game.
Other great programs you missed off your list are West Michigan Youth Ballet and David Matthews Studio.