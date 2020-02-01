What You Can Expect at Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp

Spark your child’s natural curiosity with a wild experience this summer! Our experienced instructors guide children ages 4-12 through weekly, themed, in-depth nature discovery to make summer memories that last a lifetime.

With topics such as Beautiful Birds and Radical Raptors, Farmyard Friends, Wild Culinary Adventures, Eco Engineers, and Nature Photography every camper can find their niche at Blandford Nature Center!

Recognized as one of MiBiz’s 2018 Best-Managed Non-Profits, your campers are sure to have the time of their lives at Blandford Nature Center. To find out more, please visit our website.