Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp
Blandford Nature Center’s Summer Day Camp allows children to pursue adventure through activities like caring for wildlife and farm animals, blazing trails through the forest, building forts, and developing their senses within the great outdoors.
CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Day camp
Great for animal lovers
STEM camp
AGES SERVED
Preschool
Elementary
Middle school
What You Can Expect at Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp
Spark your child’s natural curiosity with a wild experience this summer! Our experienced instructors guide children ages 4-12 through weekly, themed, in-depth nature discovery to make summer memories that last a lifetime.
With topics such as Beautiful Birds and Radical Raptors, Farmyard Friends, Wild Culinary Adventures, Eco Engineers, and Nature Photography every camper can find their niche at Blandford Nature Center!
Recognized as one of MiBiz’s 2018 Best-Managed Non-Profits, your campers are sure to have the time of their lives at Blandford Nature Center. To find out more, please visit our website.
Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp Session Details
Single-day and week-long camps available.
Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp Contact Info
PHONE: 616-735-6240
ADDRESS: 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Leave A Comment