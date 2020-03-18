Have Bump, Will Play!

Hey mama-to-be!

Are you 10 weeks? 20? 30 or more?

Whatever box you check on the pregnancy progress chart, we’ve got a little something for you: a morning just. for. you.

And given the current climate of “just stay home,” we think this is the perfect way to take care of yourself right now.

Hellooo… Bump Bash 2020!

Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 am – noon

Join Amanda and Rise Wellness (via Zoom!) for a morning of prenatal yoga, pregnancy education, and more! Enjoy a 60-minute prenatal yoga class with Amanda that is specifically designed to empower and support you during your pregnancy. Prepare to stretch, move, and meet many other mamas. Dr. Rachel and Dr. Annie of Rise Wellness Chiropractic, our in-house Chiros, will educate us on all the benefits of prenatal chiropractic and education on building your birth team. They will also provide you with exercises and tips to help balance your pelvis during pregnancy and better prepare for labor and delivery.

Ohh yeah… one lucky mama will win a free month of prenatal yoga!! And… be sure to add your name to the Bump Club list when you sign up – we’re so excited to meet you! Once you sign up, you will be sent a link to join the Zoom class 15 minutes before the event begins.

RSVP Here