Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far

Caledonia Public Schools to Offer Virtual & In-Person Learning
Yet another West Michigan school district announced their return to learning plans for fall 2020. Caledonia Public Schools held a virtual parent town hall on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 pm to detail the school’s plan.
While a transcript of the meeting is not yet available, parents that watched the Zoom meeting report the following details.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan
Parents Must Choose Learning Format by August 7, 2020
Caledonia Community Schools are moving forward with in-person learning for fall 2020 for those families that want it. Any family wishing to do virtual learning will have that option as well.
Families will also be able to make a change in learning delivery at the semester break.
Caledonia Community Schools Plan
School Resumes: August 25, 2020
Plan Highlights:
- Virtual & In-person options
- Masks required all day for grades 6-12
What We Know About the Caledonia Virtual Learning Option
Online instruction for Caledonia Public School students choosing the virtual option will be delivered through an outside company. For grades K-8, this company is Edgenuity.
Should the state revert Kent County to a reopening level of phase 3, in-person learning students would pivot to virtual instruction with Caledonia teachers at the helm.
What We Know About In-Person Learning at Caledonia Community Schools
Transportation
According to the Zoom, transportation at Caledonia Community Schools will be maintained as normally as possible. With that said,
- All students and staff are required to wear a mask during routes. Disposable spare masks will be available for those lost, forgotten, or in need.
- All are required to use the provided hand sanitizer when entering the school bus.
- Buses will be cleaned on high touch points in between runs and completely cleaned after morning and afternoon routes.
- Bus windows will be kept open (weather permitting) to promote air circulation and exchange on the bus.
Lunch, Recess & PE
Lunch and recess at Caledonia will be different this year, too. K-5 students need to wear masks anytime they are in the hallways and on bus rides.
Hot lunch will still be offered.
K-2 students will eat lunch in the lunchroom, while grades 3-5 will eat lunch in their classrooms.
Recess might involve multiple classes but kids will be assigned to “zones” on the playground. Students will only be able to play with children in their class in the zone.
Physical Education classes will be held outside as often as possible.
Arrivals & Departures
School officials say that arrival and departure protocols will be tailored to specific buildings, but they may include staggering dismissal to busses, for example.
OTHER SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS
Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far
FIND OUT MORE
Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning
FIND OUT MORE
With GRPS Going to 100% Virtual Schooling this Fall, Working Parents Wonder About Childcare
FIND OUT MORE
East Grand Rapids Schools Bringing Back HS & MS Students for 1/2 Days This Fall
FIND OUT MORE
Zeeland Public Schools Start In-Person Learning on September 1 (With a Revamped Virtual Option)
FIND OUT MORE
Northview Public Schools Share RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN for Fall 2020
FIND OUT MORE
RELATED READING
6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School
FIND OUT MORE
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How
FIND OUT MORE
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here’s What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan
FIND OUT MORE
GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021
FIND OUT MORE
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools
FIND OUT MORE