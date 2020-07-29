Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far

By / July 29, 2020
caledonia public schools high school

Caledonia Public Schools to Offer Virtual & In-Person Learning

Yet another West Michigan school district announced their return to learning plans for fall 2020. Caledonia Public Schools held a virtual parent town hall on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 pm to detail the school’s plan.

While a transcript of the meeting is not yet available, parents that watched the Zoom meeting report the following details.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan

Parents Must Choose Learning Format by August 7, 2020

Caledonia Community Schools are moving forward with in-person learning for fall 2020 for those families that want it. Any family wishing to do virtual learning will have that option as well.

Families will also be able to make a change in learning delivery at the semester break.

Caledonia Community Schools Plan

School Resumes: August 25, 2020
Plan Highlights: 

  • Virtual & In-person options
  • Masks required all day for grades 6-12
MORE INFO

What We Know About the Caledonia Virtual Learning Option

Online instruction for Caledonia Public School students choosing the virtual option will be delivered through an outside company. For grades K-8, this company is Edgenuity.

Should the state revert Kent County to a reopening level of phase 3, in-person learning students would pivot to virtual instruction with Caledonia teachers at the helm.

What We Know About In-Person Learning at Caledonia Community Schools

Transportation

According to the Zoom, transportation at Caledonia Community Schools will be maintained as normally as possible. With that said,

  • All students and staff are required to wear a mask during routes. Disposable spare masks will be available for those lost, forgotten, or in need.
  • All are required to use the provided hand sanitizer when entering the school bus.
  • Buses will be cleaned on high touch points in between runs and completely cleaned after morning and afternoon routes.
  • Bus windows will be kept open (weather permitting) to promote air circulation and exchange on the bus.

Lunch, Recess & PE

Lunch and recess at Caledonia will be different this year, too. K-5 students need to wear masks anytime they are in the hallways and on bus rides.

Hot lunch will still be offered.

K-2 students will eat lunch in the lunchroom, while grades 3-5 will eat lunch in their classrooms.

Recess might involve multiple classes but kids will be assigned to “zones” on the playground. Students will only be able to play with children in their class in the zone.

Physical Education classes will be held outside as often as possible.

Arrivals & Departures

School officials say that arrival and departure protocols will be tailored to specific buildings, but they may include staggering dismissal to busses, for example.

OTHER SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS

Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far

Caledonia Public Schools to Offer Virtual & In-Person Learning Yet another West Michigan school district announced their return to learning plans for fall 2020. Caledonia Public Schools held a virtual parent town hall on Tuesday, ...
FIND OUT MORE

Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning

Kentwood Public Schools Reopening Plan Starts Digitally, Ends in Choice Kentwood Public Schools announced their school reopening plan for fall 2020 today. Their innovative plan combines a two-week virtual start to school with a choice ...
FIND OUT MORE

With GRPS Going to 100% Virtual Schooling this Fall, Working Parents Wonder About Childcare

GRPS Students Return to Online Learning this Fall Grand Rapids Public Schools announced details of the district's return to learning plan over a live Zoom on Monday, July 27 that was streamed to their YouTube ...
FIND OUT MORE

East Grand Rapids Schools Bringing Back HS & MS Students for 1/2 Days This Fall

East Grand Rapids Shares Agile Return-to-School Plan for Fall 2020 School resumes with in-person learning on Aug 24, 2020 East Grand Rapids schools district (about 3,000 students) announced today that the first day of school, ...
FIND OUT MORE

Zeeland Public Schools Start In-Person Learning on September 1 (With a Revamped Virtual Option)

ZPS is Ready for Both Students to Return to the Classroom, and Students to Attend Virtually Zeeland Public Schools has announced its plan to return to in-person learning starting September 1, with a virtual option ...
FIND OUT MORE

Northview Public Schools Share RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN for Fall 2020

Northview Public Schools Announce Plans for Fall 2020 Today, Northview Public Schools released a 2020-2021 RETURN -TO -SCHOOL PLAN, making it one of the first districts in greater Grand Rapids to announce plans for the ...
FIND OUT MORE

RELATED READING

6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School

Finding the Best School for Your Child’s Needs Are you a parent that likes to plan, or are you more of a wing-it parent? I plan the little stuff (like vacation itineraries). And then I ...
FIND OUT MORE
6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid's School

Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How

Grand Rapids has Exceptional Support for Homeschool Families Homeschooling parents have it all on their shoulders. Figuring out what are the best math, science, language arts, and history homeschool curriculum for your children is hard ...
FIND OUT MORE
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here's How

Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here’s What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

Considering Homeschool This Fall? You can Totally do It! Given COVID 19 and all of the uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus, it doesn't look like school this fall will be what many are accustomed to ...
FIND OUT MORE
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here's What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021

Find your child's learning home with our Grand Rapids Schools Guide. Full list of West Michigan school options for every family - private, secular, religious, public, experience-based and more ...
FIND OUT MORE
Grand-Rapids-Schools-Guide-for-West-Michigan-GRKIDS

8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Sending a Child to School in Michigan? Michigan parents can choose where their kids go to school. They can even choose from many free, public schools. When I was in grade school in rural Michigan, ...
FIND OUT MORE
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *