Wakeboard Camp – Camp Action

Camp Action
Our passionate team will have all attendees leaving camp with a new bag of tricks! From learning to ride for the first time to learning how to do advanced tricks, Camp Action is for you.
What You Can Expect at Camp Action
Welcome to West Michigan’s premier water sports camps!
Camp Action is the perfect place for water sport enthusiasts of all skill levels to expand their abilities both at the Wake Park and behind one of our state of the art Mastercraft boats, presented by Action Water Sports.
Camps now include even more activities beyond cable wakeboarding. Paddleboarding has been added to the cable camp days along with wakesurfing on the boat days!
Camp Action Session Details
Age: 7-16 years old
No water sport experience needed! We will provide your camper with all the required equipment, an exclusive camp t-shirt, free lunch (cable camp days), and of course professional instruction by our trained and certified staff.
Your kids won’t be able to thank you enough after their experience with us at Camp Action!
Our reviews on Facebook and Google speak for themselves! You will find all our information in regards to Camp Action at www.actionwakepark.com/camps. Dates and detailed daily schedules will be found here as well!
Still unsure of what we offer? Check out our You Tube page to see Action Wake Park in motion and we promise you will be sold on the fun!
Camp Action Contact Info
PHONE: 616-827-7903
ADDRESS: 3320 Hudson Trails Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
