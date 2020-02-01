Wakeboard Camp – Camp Action

Camps now include even more activities beyond cable wakeboarding. Paddleboarding has been added to the cable camp days along with wakesurfing on the boat days!

Camp Action is the perfect place for water sport enthusiasts of all skill levels to expand their abilities both at the Wake Park and behind one of our state of the art Mastercraft boats, presented by Action Water Sports.

Camp Action Session Details

Age: 7-16 years old

No water sport experience needed! We will provide your camper with all the required equipment, an exclusive camp t-shirt, free lunch (cable camp days), and of course professional instruction by our trained and certified staff.

Your kids won’t be able to thank you enough after their experience with us at Camp Action!

