Camp Henry
Camp Henry sits on 200 beautiful acres in Newaygo, with over a quarter mile of lake-frontage on Kimball Lake and provides an ideal setting for summer campers, school groups, youth group retreats, sports teams, and family camps.
CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Overnight camp
Day camp
Water sports are our specialty
AGES SERVED
Elementary
Middle school
High school
What You Can Expect at Camp Henry
Camp Henry has had the privilege of serving campers, families, and guests since 1937.
We believe that a summer camping experience at Camp Henry has the capacity to transform lives in many ways.
With such a concentrated amount of time, a beautiful natural environment, intentional camp programs and activities, opportunities to try something new, and campers being surrounded by positive Christian role models – the combination is perfect for enhancing and positively changing the lives of campers and guests who come to Camp Henry.
Camp Henry Session Details
Camp Henry offers week-long summer camps including specialty programs like Water and Horse Camps, Adventure and Service for teenagers and Day and Mini-Camps for younger campers.
The majority of campers come for “Regular” summer camp, our traditional overnight program where campers have the chance to experience all of the Camp Henry favorites – boating, archery, arts and crafts, and riding on our Big Banana as well as selecting favorites from over a dozen land and water activities.
Our camps serve ages 5 through 17.
Camp Henry is ACA accredited.
Camp Henry Contact Info
PHONE: 616-459-2267
ADDRESS: 5575 Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337