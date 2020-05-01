Camp Henry

By / May 7, 2020
Camp Henry Summer Camp

Camp Henry

Camp Henry sits on 200 beautiful acres in Newaygo, with over a quarter mile of lake-frontage on Kimball Lake and provides an ideal setting for summer campers, school groups, youth group retreats, sports teams, and family camps.

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Overnight camp

  • Day camp

  • Water sports are our specialty

AGES SERVED

  • Elementary

  • Middle school

  • High school

What You Can Expect at Camp Henry

Camp Henry has had the privilege of serving campers, families, and guests since 1937.

We believe that a summer camping experience at Camp Henry has the capacity to transform lives in many ways.

With such a concentrated amount of time, a beautiful natural environment, intentional camp programs and activities, opportunities to try something new, and campers being surrounded by positive Christian role models – the combination is perfect  for enhancing and positively changing the lives of campers and guests who come to Camp Henry.

Camp Henry Session Details

Camp Henry offers week-long summer camps including specialty programs like Water and Horse Camps, Adventure and Service for teenagers and Day and Mini-Camps for younger campers.

The majority of campers come for “Regular” summer camp, our traditional overnight program where campers have the chance to experience all of the Camp Henry favorites – boating, archery, arts and crafts, and riding on our Big Banana as well as selecting favorites from over a dozen land and water activities.

Our camps serve ages 5 through 17.

Camp Henry is ACA accredited.

Camp Henry Contact Info

PHONE: 616-459-2267

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

INSTAGRAM

ADDRESS: 5575 Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337

Learn More About Camp Henry
