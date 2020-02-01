What You Can Expect at Camp Lake Louise

Higher Ground at Lake Louise is a Christian Summer Camp for kids and adults who long for fun and peace.

Located on beautiful Thumb Lake in Northern Michigan we offer week-long overnight camp for kids aged 5-18 along with our adult camp, special needs camp, and several family camps.

Games and activities are uniquely planned. Messages and music are designed for specific ages. Week to week programs change to maximize the experience of each camper.

The best thing about camp is the surprises. Most people are surprised by how much fun they have, and how renewed they feel when they go home. The greatest surprises though, the ones that make this place truly wonderful, happen when kids and families discover new friends or new adventures that come with a sense of belonging. It’s so beautiful to see joy and peace on campers’ faces as they experience Higher Ground at Lake Louise. That’s why we’re here. To remind you how great life can be when you’re having fun with people who care about you. All you need to do is get here. The wonderful surprises are waiting for you.