It’s all in one spot: 2020 Summer Camp + Summer Fun Options

What? Get a jump on summer with your friends from Grand Rapids Kids at the third annual Summer Camp and Summer Fun Fair.

When? Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1-4 PM

Where? The Salvation Army Kroc Center (2500 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids)

Who? Families from around West Michigan, as well as summer camps and businesses with opportunities for summer fun.

How Much? Free for you!

Save the date: Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1-4 PM

Meet Camps Face to Face, Get Pics with Princesses, Try a New Game…

We might be biased, but we think the summer camp + fun fair is a great way to spend an afternoon. Two big rooms filled with places offering kid fun? Let’s go!

Last year, John Ball Zoo brought animals, we had a pony, there was a slime station, and more. This year, we’re planning on a meet and greet station with a couple of princesses and have lots of hands-on things for you to do.

We’ll post updates in our Facebook event as the day gets closer – stay tuned!

Free Afternoon of Fun Results in a Bonus Kroc Center Day Pass

After you’re done meeting camps and playing at the open-house style Summer Camp + Summer Fun event, any members present from your family that complete a Camp Checklist will be eligible to receive a complimentary Kroc Center Day Pass. To receive the day pass, each person must be in attendance at the event.

Families will need to return on a different day to redeem their Kroc Center passes. When they do, they will be welcome to enjoy the aquatics center, climbing wall, gymnasium, and more.

Plus, You Might Win a Week at Camp – or a Year of GoGo Squeez!

Giveaways, including winning a free week of camp, will also be part of the event. Plus, visitors can also enter to win a year of GoGo Squeez!

Get a Goody Bag

The first 500 families will get a reusable shopping bag full of goodies to hold all the materials from the fair. Thanks to The GFB company and GoGo Squeeze for providing gluten-free snacks to include in our bags.

“As the area’s premier source of information for families, we’re excited to move from the world wide web into real life,” said Melody Vanderweide, founder of GRKIDS. “This is an amazing opportunity for parents to connect face to face with a variety of camps from the area and choose those that are a great fit for their children.”

Grab Your Free Ticket

The event is a fun and entertaining experience for all ages, especially families. Families planning a visit can get free tickets to the Summer Camps Fair online. Tickets include a voucher for admission to the Kroc Center on select upcoming dates for anyone completing a visit to the Summer Camps Fair.

The event is open-house style, meaning that you can show up at any time during the 1 – 4 pm event. To help us with planning, we are asking that guests select a time-based ticket closest to your anticipated arrival time. Ticket times will not be enforced – they are just a tool to help us gauge and prepare for event traffic.