20+ Incredible Candy Stores, Cookie Shops & Other Places to get Sweet Treats Around GR ‌

These Candy Stores & Cookie Shops Will Delight the Kid in All of Us
I love a good cookie. Like, more than cake. (Unless it’s my husband’s cheese cake because it’s the best in America.)
So when I want a little pick-me-up, I’m scoping out GR for a great cookie. We’ve got Detroit Cookie Co, Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia to name a few.
But if cakes are more your vibe, don’t worry – GR is overflowing with spots to grab a cupcake or other confectionary treat.
**feature image is of Sticky Fingers in Eastown.
Sweat Treats Directory: Where to Find Cookie Shops, Candy Stores + More
Ready to dazzle your sweet tooth? Here are the best places in GR.
- Candy
- Confections
- Cookies
- Cupcakes
- Delivery
Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
About Cookie Chicks
Cookie Chicks is a West Michigan business that bakes quality cookies & desserts, using premium ingredients, no preservatives AND we deliver them right to our customers! Cookie Chick cookies truly are "Worth the Calories!"
Baked-to-order cookies and other sweets made with quality ingredients, no preservatives, and delivered right to you!
Custom work a specialty with Cookie/Fruit/Candy bouquets and delivery expertise.
- Cookies
- Curbside Pickup
- Delivery
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
About Crumbl Cookies
Visit Crumbl Cookie every week for NEW flavors.
The 150+ unique cookie flavors rotate weekly. Most are served warm, but some are cold.
Milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies are always available!
Order for delivery, curbside pick-up, catering, and nationwide shipping.
Additional Kalamazoo location at 5097 Century Ave, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006, (269) 888-5427
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
About Daddy's Dough Cookies
This family-owned business makes delicious, homemade cookies from scratch.
Flavors include chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and carrot cake. Get them single or as a cream pie.
And two vegan offerings
- Confections
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Curbside Pickup
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
About Detroit Cookie Company Grand Rapids
Satisfy your sweet tooth from some truly mouth-watering cookies at Detroit Cookie Company - Grand Rapids.
Some favorites include B' Special (Cinna-bun flavored cookie swirled with Oreos), Big 3 (Better Made™ Potato Chips, Michigan dried cherries, & chocolate chips in our original dough) and PB Volcano (Our Ultimate PB cookie with a mound of creamy peanut butter coated in chocolate & dusted with graham cracker crumbs).
Of course, you can also get traditional favorites including chocolate chip, chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and M&M.
Not feeling the cookies? You can also get Blondies, brownies or a slice of cake.
A few cookie options are gluten-free or vegan.
- Cupcakes
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49544
About DreamScape Desserts
DreamScapes Desserts is best known for their amazing cupcakes. Flavors alternate on a weekly basis.
You can also get a flight of 12 mini cupcakes.
Gluten and dairy free options available for an additional cost.
- Cookies
- Cupcakes
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Delivery
Grandville, Michigan 49418
About GR Cookies and Cupcakes By Design
Head to Cookies By Design to get a cookie bouquet for your next special occasion. Choose from the options on their website or call the store to create a custom order.
In addition to being a cookie shop, it's also a cupcake shop: Cupcakes By Design. Flavors include more traditional like white chocolate raspberry all the way to fun Dino-licious. Plus a rotating Flavor of the Month such as hot chocolate.
Looking for something different? Try the Cupcake Push-Ups. All the joy of delicious homemade cupcakes without the mess - perfect for the car, kids, lunch breaks, and birthday parties.
Gluten free and vegan cupcakes available
- Candy
- Chocolates
- Confections
- Delivery
Holland, Michigan 49423
About Holland Peanut Shop
Head to downtown Holland to find all the candy you could want.
The Holland Peanut Store has classic favorites including Jelly Bellies and gummies. Plus old-fashioned classics like Neccos and Laffy Taffy.
Whatever candy your sweet tooth is craving, the Holland Peanut Store has it!
- Confections
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Delivery
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
About Insomnia Cookies
Get all kinds of sweet treats at Insomnia Cookies.
Classic cookies include chocolate chunk, sugar, oatmeal raisin and peanut butter chip. Go big with deluxe options including salted caramel, s'mores and triple chocolate.
Get extra sugar buzzed with a cookie 'which - ice cream sandwiched between two cookies. Options include classic, monster or deluxe.
Not feeling like cookies? Grab a chocolate chip or loaded brownie instead.
And celebrate your next occasion with a cookie cake!
Gluten-free and vegan options available - plus shipping.
Additional Allendale location at 10745 48th Ave., Suite A-100, Allendale, MI, 49401, (616) 239-3217
- Candy
- Chocolates
- Confections
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49509
About Koeze
Koeze has been bringing gourmet cashews and nuts to Grand Rapids since 1910.
Get your nuts plain or covered in chocolate.
You can also get delicious turtles, malted balls, brittle and more.
- Candy
- Confections
Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
About Krissy's Kandies
Krissy's Kandies has all the candy you could want: nostalgia candy, fudge, toffee, salt water taffy, caramels, chocolate coffee beans, nuts, specialty chocolates and popcorn.
While you're satisfying your sweet tooth, snag a gift as well: Grand Haven gifts and photos, Christmas ornaments, magnets, mugs, shot glasses, can & bottles coozies, and old fashioned gifts!
- Candy
- Chocolates
- Confections
Muskegon, Michigan 49441
About Lakeside Emporium
Lakeside Emporium offers all kinds of delicious sweet treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Get favorites like gummies, fruit slices and chocolates along with nuts, taffy, jelly bellies and more.
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
About Le Bon Macaron
Stop by Le Bon Macaron to get these French treats deliciously homemade.
Choose flavors from the signature collection like chocolate, nutella or salted caramel. Or try honey lavender, jasmine or passion fruit from the fruit and floral collection.
Plus chocolate dipped strawberry or chocolate peanut butter from the chocolate collection as well as New York cheesecake and stroopwafel from the dessert collection.
But wait! There's also champagne and margarita from the Cheers collection along with cookies & cream or sugar cookie from the nostalgia collection. Also seasonal choices.
Enjoy French press coffee and espresso, scones, ice cream sundaes, as well as French and Italian sodas in the cafe.
Macarons are naturally gluten free, but some flavors add gluten.
- Chocolates
- Confections
- Curbside Pickup
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
About Mokaya
Mokaya is an artisan chocolate and confections boutique.
All their products are made in-house, by hand and in small batches with fresh ingredients.
No preservatives or artificial flavors are used plus couverture from US and European companies that source cacao ethically and sustainably.
Truffles, fudge, hot cocoa bombs, tarts, whoopie pie... and so much much
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
About Monica's Gourmet Cookies
An idea borne during bed rest that grew to become an amazing business, Monica's Gourmet Cookies are now in over 50 grocery stores across Michigan and Illinois, with worldwide shipping available.
Get classics like oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip or specialties like White Chocolate Cherry Amaretto. Seasonal offerings include red velvet, iced peppermint and sugared lemon blueberry.
Plus several gluten free cookies as well as a dark chocolate vegan and even a lactation cookie.
- Cupcakes
- Gluten Free
- Curbside Pickup
- Delivery
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
About Nothing Bundt Cakes
Get bundt cakes in different sizes at Nothing Bundt Cakes. In addition to a more standard 10" or 8", stop by for miniature Bundt cakes (Bundlets!) for a quick sweet treat.
Or get a dozen bite-sized Bundtinis.
Gluten free Bundlets available
- Candy
- Confections
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
About Rocket Fizz
Rocket Fizz has the largest selection of candy and soda ever found in one store.
Hundreds of sodas from microbreweries all over the world + almost every candy imaginable.
- Candy
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
About Sticky Fingers GR
Get a dose of whimsy as you shop the mega candy selection at Sticky Fingers.
This colorful store stocks the regular favorites (Kit Kat, Laffy Taffy) alongside a wild array of unique candies like bacon-flavored cotton candy, gourmet marshmallows, colorful popcorn and moody chocolate bars.
It's also a fantastic spot for gifts like funky plush figurines, stickers, stationery and even adorable mini ride-on scooters.
- Confections
- Cookies
- Cupcakes
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Dairy Free
- Curbside Pickup
- Delivery
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
About Sugar Momma's
Sugar Momma's is Cascade's only from scratch bakery
Their menu includes cookies, cupcakes, pastries, quiche, muffins, sticky buns, bread, pies, cheesecakes ... and more.
Vegan, gluten free and dairy free offerings
- Candy
- Chocolates
- Confections
Rockford, Michigan 49341
About Sweet Tooth of Rockford
The Sweet Tooth has been making people smile for over 100 years with a time honored family recipe.
Specialties include hand made caramel and Chicago Style popcorn, retro candies, ice cream, shaved ice and chocolate dipped specialties.
Other features include Cherry Republic items, saltwater taffy, Jones soda and more.
- Chocolates
- Delivery
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
About Sweetland Candies
Sweetland Candies are a 4th generation confectioner who makes amazing chocolates.
The business continues to grow and succeed today due to a loyal and dedicated team of employees and family members still working under the principles that Chris Naum founded our company on over 100 years ago.
In addition to chocolates, you can also get coffee.
Flat rate shipping available
- Confections
- Cookies
- Cupcakes
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
About The Cakabakery
The team at Cakabakery creates every dessert from real, fresh, local ingredients to make the taste of our items the best you’ve ever had. No boxed mixes or premade toppings here. Just best quality desserts for our favorite person – you!
Get classic flavors like vanilla, carrot and double chocolate. Or try a specialty flavor like key lime, coconut cream and maple bacon.
This cupcake shop also offers pies, fresh fruit tarts, cheesecakes, caramel corn and fully decorated butter cookies.
Vegan and gluten free options are always available, but it's best to call ahead.
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
- Delivery
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
About The Good Cookie Sweet Shop + 24/7 Vending Machine
The Good Cookie offers dozens of amazingly delicious cookies - plus a cookie cake.
All flavors can be made gluten-free.
When you buy a cookie from The Good Cookie Sweet Shop, you are also supporting your community with their Doing Good Initiative.
Every month they choose and donate to a local nonprofit organization within the West Michigan area.
Sweet tooth craving after hours? Visit the 24/7 vending machine located outside at the back of the shop!
- Cupcakes
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Kentwood, Michigan 49512
About The Salted Cupcake
The Salted Cupcake's menu of gourmet cupcakes changes every week. Watch for flavors like Kit Kat, lavender honey, bacon chocolate chip, Mackinac Island Fudge, Birthday Cake Oreo and so many more.
Don't see your fav on the weekly menu? You can pre-order 24 of the same kind of cupcake from any of the 220 options!
Options also include Vegan chocolate or vanilla. Plus wheat free chocolate, vanilla, carrot, red velvet, or pumpkin cake topped with any flavor of buttercream. Need both? There's also a wheat free AND vegan
chocolate cake.
- Confections
- Cookies
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Dairy Free
Kentwood, Michigan 49548
About Underground Cookie Club
Underground Cookie Club (also known as UCC) is THE place to go for ice cream sandwiches. All of their cookies, ice cream and sorbet is made on-site.
You'll find dozens of amazingly delicious and totally unique ice cream sandwich possibilities including the C-Money (monster cookie dough and Oreos), Cherry Quinn (cherry chip ice cream with cherry chocolate cookie and brownie) and 3 Broomstix (Butterbeer ice cream and butter beer cookies).
Dairy free, gluten free and vegan options also available.
In addition to ice cream sandwiches, you can also get ice cream, sorbet, boba, and ice cream cakes.
Plus watch for their food truck in the summer!