By / May 7, 2020
Join our magical land of dance, music, stories, craft making, games and imaginative fun!

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Day Camp

  • Great for imagination and creativity

  • Perfect for dance lovers

AGES SERVED

  • Preschool

  • Elementary

  • Middle and High School

CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps Session Details

CARE Ballet offers two mini dance camps specially designed for young aspiring dancers. For 3-6 year old boys and girls.

Under the Sea Camp: June 23–25, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Princess & Knight Camp: July 28–30, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:45 AM

CARE Camp
Summer Intensive: August 3–7, 2020
A week-long session of diversified classes in dance, make-up, nutrition, exercise, and manners with lots of laughter thrown in. Pilates, jazz, musical theatre, Aqua Zumba, yoga, nutrition and more.

Students are grouped according to age: 6 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years & 13 years and up.

Parents are welcome to attend the final showcase on Friday at 11:30 AM.

CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps Contact Info

PHONE: 616-464-3682

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

ADDRESS: 2661 29th St. SE Suite I, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

