WIN a Private Movie Theater Rental at Celebration Cinema for up to 15 People!

Get Back to the Movie Theatre With Just Your Friends
Renting a theater for a private movie experience has always seemed so fun. If you’re like me, you may have also thought it was too expensive. But Celebration Cinema made it affordable. And they are even giving away a FREE theater rental! Read on to find more and how to enter.
After eight very long months of this pandemic, we are all itching to have some sense of normalcy again. Have you missed going to the movies? Celebration Cinema has missed you, too!
“Dinner and a movie” is a classic date night – and it’s always been my favorite. In fact, when we were still dating, my husband and I used to go every weekend – sometimes twice.
The newest releases, the comfy chairs, the freshly popped, buttery popcorn… Ah, those were the days.
If you really want a movie theater experience again, but aren’t ready to sit in an auditorium with strangers, call Celebration Cinema. For a limited time, you can bring your crew and enjoy an entire auditorium to yourselves.
MORE DETAILS
Celebration Cinema Wants You to Feel Safe and Comfortable
Celebration Cinema always keeps families and comfort in mind. From sensory-friendly and Mommy & Me showtimes to Flick’s Family Film Festival, Celebration Cinema wants to make sure we feel comfortable at the theater.
For a limited time, bring your Quarantine Bubble to Celebration Cinema and spread out and experience new releases on the big screen, IN PRIVATE. Each movie-goer will get a ticket, pop, and popcorn.
Rent the theater for groups of up to 15 ($300 plus tax) or up to 25 ($500 plus tax). That’s just $21 per person AND no worries about other people!
If you have a larger group of more than 25, don’t worry. Contact Celebration Cinema for a custom quote.
Visit their FAQ page to read about new safety rules, requirements and restrictions.
ENTER TO WIN
WIN Your Own Private Screening for 15 People
Does this sound amazing and just what you need? Celebration Cinema is giving ONE lucky reader a private showtime for 15 people. Each of the 15 people will receive a ticket to a new release movie, pop and popcorn – all enjoyed in your own theater. This prize package is valued at $300.
There are THREE ways to get entries for a chance to win this prize. You must comment below on this article. Facebook comments do NOT count as entries.
1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us what you have missed most about the movies.
2. Get a second entry by “liking” Celebration Cinema on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3: Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends, then comment here and tell us on which media platform you shared it.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 24,2020 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: Celebration Cinema Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
86 thoughts on “WIN a Private Movie Theater Rental at Celebration Cinema for up to 15 People!”
