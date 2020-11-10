WIN a Private Movie Theater Rental at Celebration Cinema for up to 15 People!

Get Back to the Movie Theatre With Just Your Friends

Renting a theater for a private movie experience has always seemed so fun. If you’re like me, you may have also thought it was too expensive. But Celebration Cinema made it affordable. And they are even giving away a FREE theater rental! Read on to find more and how to enter.

After eight very long months of this pandemic, we are all itching to have some sense of normalcy again. Have you missed going to the movies? Celebration Cinema has missed you, too!

“Dinner and a movie” is a classic date night – and it’s always been my favorite. In fact, when we were still dating, my husband and I used to go every weekend – sometimes twice.

The newest releases, the comfy chairs, the freshly popped, buttery popcorn… Ah, those were the days.

If you really want a movie theater experience again, but aren’t ready to sit in an auditorium with strangers, call Celebration Cinema. For a limited time, you can bring your crew and enjoy an entire auditorium to yourselves.