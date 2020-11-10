WIN a Private Movie Theater Rental at Celebration Cinema for up to 15 People!

By / November 10, 2020 /
celebration cinema

This giveaway brought to you by Celebration Cinema.

Get Back to the Movie Theatre With Just Your Friends

Renting a theater for a private movie experience has always seemed so fun. If you’re like me, you may have also thought it was too expensive. But Celebration Cinema made it affordable. And they are even giving away a FREE theater rental! Read on to find more and how to enter.

After eight very long months of this pandemic, we are all itching to have some sense of normalcy again. Have you missed going to the movies? Celebration Cinema has missed you, too!

“Dinner and a movie” is a classic date night – and it’s always been my favorite. In fact, when we were still dating, my husband and I used to go every weekend – sometimes twice.

The newest releases, the comfy chairs, the freshly popped, buttery popcorn… Ah, those were the days.

If you really want a movie theater experience again, but aren’t ready to sit in an auditorium with strangers, call Celebration Cinema.  For a limited time, you can bring your crew and enjoy an entire auditorium to yourselves.

  MORE DETAILS 

Celebration Cinema Wants You to Feel Safe and Comfortable

Celebration Cinema always keeps families and comfort in mind. From sensory-friendly and Mommy & Me showtimes to Flick’s Family Film Festival, Celebration Cinema wants to make sure we feel comfortable at the theater.

For a limited time, bring your Quarantine Bubble to Celebration Cinema and spread out and experience new releases on the big screen, IN PRIVATE. Each movie-goer will get a ticket, pop, and popcorn.

Rent the theater for groups of up to 15 ($300 plus tax) or up to 25 ($500 plus tax). That’s just $21 per person AND no worries about other people!

If you have a larger group of more than 25, don’t worry. Contact Celebration Cinema for a custom quote.

Visit their FAQ page to read about new safety rules, requirements and restrictions.

Celebration Cinema Sensory Showtimes

  ENTER TO WIN  

WIN Your Own Private Screening for 15 People

Does this sound amazing and just what you need? Celebration Cinema is giving ONE lucky reader a private showtime for 15 people. Each of the 15 people will receive a ticket to a new release movie, pop and popcorn – all enjoyed in your own theater. This prize package is valued at $300.

There are THREE ways to get entries for a chance to win this prize. You must comment below on this article. Facebook comments do NOT count as entries.

1: For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us what you have missed most about the movies.

2. Get a second entry by “liking” Celebration Cinema on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)

3: Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends, then comment here and tell us on which media platform you shared it.

Celebration Cinema

Celebration Cinema
Various Locations

Facebook

LEARN MORE

86 thoughts on “WIN a Private Movie Theater Rental at Celebration Cinema for up to 15 People!”

  15. Heather Garzelloni

    I miss the feeling of going to the mall. Passing the food court. Thinking about the buttery popcorn. The kids skipping down the hall looking up trying to find the theater number And the feeling of the dark hall and sounds while entering the movie you’ve been waiting to see for months. Finding you seat. Getting everyone in the family situated. Hands in the buckets before the movie even starts thinking how great this movie will be and the smiles on the kids faces when everyone walks out remembering their favorite parts. And recalling the funny moments.
    Ya. I miss all that.

    Reply
