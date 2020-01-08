Injuries are a Serious Threat to Youth Sports Enjoyment

We want our kids to have fun playing sports.

Center for Physical Rehab in Grand Rapids knows that nothing sidelines enjoyment like an injury, so they’ve developed a strength training program to help keep kids safe on the field & court.

Sports are intense. Conditioning starts early, long practices are grueling and the competition is fierce. But this hard work also has enormous benefits: physical development, learning teamwork, and boosting self-esteem are just a few.

It makes sense to do everything we can to ensure our kid athlete is equipped to fully participate in their favorite sport!

Parents, Make Sure Your Athletes are Engaging in Injury Prevention

There are many ways to prevent injury. The trainers at Center for Physical Rehabilitation agree with other experts that learning proper technique and age-appropriate strength training are key ways to keep your young athlete healthy.

This type of athletic development leads to increased flexibility and stability, and most importantly – it builds confidence!

My kids are still at the “sit and pick daisies during soccer practice” stage. When they start to take the game more seriously, I will be searching for ways to keep them protected. Injuries can strike at all ages and skill levels, so it is best to be prepared.

CPR’s “FAST” Program (Functional Athletic Strength Training) Equips Youth Athletes With Injury Prevention Know-How

The FAST program is designed to enhance long-term athletic development in a small group setting. The winter program begins on January 28 and runs twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:30-5:30) for 6 weeks total.

Your young athlete will gain confidence as they learn the principals to proper weight lifting and the importance of strength training, in conjunction with overall fitness conditioning. The program focuses on:

proper technique for injury prevention

building stability

Strengthening muscles

Flexibility.



FAST is led by certified fitness professionals. You can learn more about what the Academy for Sports and Wellness has to offer by visiting their website.

