Christmas Dinner To Go: Local Restaurants that Will Cook for You This Christmas

Christmas Dinner To Go
Nonna's Pantry in Ada, MI
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Our Christmas menu is LIVE and is so delicious, whether you want brunch, dinner, or dessert!! 🎄 Our orders are now open until we reach our maximum capacity, which may happen early. Please keep in mind many items are available in a limited quantity, so please ORDER EARLY! 🎄Thanks for your support!
Roasted cornish hens
Citrus Glazed Rainbow carrots
Red skin mashed potatoes with creme fraiche & compound herb butter
rosemary sea salt focaccia rolls
sparkling chocolate Christmas tree
*no substitutions
Additional offerings available.
Daddy Pete's BBQ in Grand Rapids, MI
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Please note, we will only be accepting a certain number of orders, so it is not advised to wait until the last minute.
Available December 2, 2020: Pre-order and pre-pay by Sunday, December 20, 2020. Pickup Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020 between noon & 2pm.
Choose from:
Smoked Prime Rib
St. Louis Cut Ribs
Smoked Bone In Spiral Honey Ham
Plant Based Smoked Meatloaf
Candied Sweet Potatoes
Cornbread dressing
Savory Green Beans
Collard Greens
Six Cheese mac & Cheese
Sweet Cornbread squares
Peach Cobbler
Sweet Potato Pie
Bread Pudding
Bistro Bella Vita in Grand Rapids, MI
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
We’ve got you covered for all of your holiday needs! Pre-orders are now available for our Holiday Feasts. Select your pickup time between 12PM and 4PM on Thursday, December 24th. We’ve streamlined our ordering process for 24-hour availability and have some exciting updates coming your way! But before we get ahead of ourselves, 👀 that menu!
HOLIDAY FAMILY FEAST
TIER I: $150 / TIER II: $250
🧆 SWEDISH MEATBALLS: beef + pork, herbs, sour cream sauce
🥖 ARTICHOKE DIP: artichoke heart, white pesto, kale, garlic, walnut, toasted baguette
🧀 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP: crackers
🥗 WALDORF SALAD: pear, celery, pecan, dried apricot, mixed greens, yogurt dressing
🍖 MICHIGAN HAM: brown sugar-mustard glaze, balsamic pearl onion
🥔 WHIPPED MASHED POTATOES: chive
🥦 BROCCOLI + CAULIFLOWER GRATIN: cheese sauce, onion, celery, toasted bread crumb
🫒 ORZO SALAD: olive, onion, peppers, pepperoncini, Italian vinaigrette, pecorino, herbs
🍞 PARKER HOUSE ROLLS: honey butter
🥧 BROWN BUTTER PECAN PIE: 😋
🍷🥂 HOLIDAY WINE BUNDLES 🥂🍷
TIER I ($40): 2019 Champalou Vouvray and 2017 Aerena Cabernet Sauvignon
TIER II ($60): 2016 Smith-Madrone Riesling and 2018 Chappellet ‘Mountain Cuvée’ Cabernet + Friends
TIER III ($75): 2017 Trig Point ‘Signpost’ Chardonnay and 2017 Obsidian Ridge Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon
1.5L MAGNUM: 2016 Single Vineyard Trig Point Cabernet Sauvignon
Martha's Catering in Grand Rapids, MI
Last Day to Order
Notes
- Serves 2-4
- Serves 5-8
- Serves 8-12
- Serves 12+
- Take Out
Price
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Let Martha's Catering take care of your holiday preparation this year, and place your orders for A Perfect Christmas Dinner | $23.95 per person.
Limited availability (The demand for Thanksgiving Dinners exceeded supply, so get your orders in soon!) | Reserve by December 18th for pickup on Wednesday December 23rd
To order, please email [email protected] or call 616-459-0116
——————
-Main Courses-
HONEY-WHITE BALSAMIC-GLAZED HAM | individually portioned, 8oz
OR
BEEF TENDERLOIN (add $7) | roasted and sliced, 8oz
AU GRATIN POTATOES
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS | finished with maple and hazelnut
ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES | carrot, parsnip, rutabaga, gold beet, turnip, celeriac
KALE SALAD | with Mandarin orange, chevre, toasted almond, shaved smoked beet
NANTUCKET BAKING CO. BRIOCHE DINNER ROLL
SLICE OF NANTUCKET BAKING CO. PIE | chocolate chess pie or deep dish rustic apple pie
——————
-À La Carte Sides-
HOUSE-MADE CORNBREAD | $3 per piece
SHRIMP COCKTAIL | $3 per piece
TWICE BAKED POTATOES | $6 per pound
ROASTED SWEET POTATOES | $6.99 per pound | finished with orange and bitters
ROASTED WINTER SQUASH | $6.99 per pound | roasted with peppers, onions, and cranberries
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT BREAD PUDDING $6 per person
NANTUCKET BAKING CO. WHOLE PIE | $22 per pie | choice of apple, cherry, pecan, chocolate chess pie, or deep-dish rustic apple pie
Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park, MI
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Meat Lasagna
Keto Lasagna
Veggie Lasagna
Gluten Free lasagna
Black Truffle Mac
Spinach artichoke dip
cheesy potato casserole
ham with blis bourbon maple glaze
vegan loaf
beet salad
tiramisu
creme brulee cello
And many more - this is just a sampling of the menu
Slows BarBQ- Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Christmas Package
$160.00
Our Christmas package feeds 6-8 people and includes:
Smoked ham
Slows famous Mac and Cheese
Pit smoked beans
Sweet potato mash
Brown butter green beans
Sage and Brioche Stuffing
Cranberry BBQ sauce
Brioche dinner rolls
Carrot cake
All orders will be for cold pick up on the 23rd and 24th.
Our final cut off day for pre-orders is 12/19/20.
Please contact [email protected] with any questions.
Boatwerks Waterfront in Holland, MI
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Honey & Sugar Baked Ham ($125)
Garlic & Herb Prime Rib Roast ($140)
Let us save you some stress for the holidays! Enjoy our delicious take & bake holiday meals to-go this Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Just pick your meal up, heat and enjoy!
Our family-style holiday meal to-go packages will serve up to 4 people and include your choice of the following entrees, along with a great selection of sides and dessert. Meals will be prepared and include instructions to heat before serving.
ENTREE OPTIONS:
Honey & Sugar Baked Sliced Ham ($125)
Garlic & Herb Rubbed Boneless Prime Rib Roast served with Au Jus & Horseradish Cream Sauce ($140)
SIDES & DESSERT INCLUDED WITH BOTH ENTREES:
Loaded Twice Baked Mashed Potatoes
Maple Bourbon Glazed Carrots
Roasted Garlic Broccolini
Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing
Ciabatta Rolls with Herb Butter
4 Personal Molten Lava Cakes with Berry Coulis
HOLIDAY MEAL ADD-ONS:
1 lb. of Peeled Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce $17
Veuve du Vernay Sparkling Wine $15 / bottle
Fox Brook Wine (Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Merlot) $15 / bottle
New Year’s Eve Order Details:
Orders must be placed by Sunday, December 27 at 3 pm.
Meals can be picked up on Wednesday, December 30 from 11 am–7 pm or Thursday, December 31 from 11 am–7 pm.
Also available at Cork Wine & Grill (Cascade) – Call (616) 949-0570; Firerock Grille (Caledonia) – Call (616) 656-9898; Redrock Grille (North Holland) – Call (616) 212-2600; Reds at Thousand Oaks (North Grand Rapids) – Call (616) 447-7750; Rush Creek Bistro (Grandville) – Call (616) 457-1100
KJ Catering in Grand Rapids, MI
Last Day to Order
Notes
CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU
Looking for Christmas or New Years?? We'll be taking orders until December 22nd or until we sell out!!
Smoked beef brisket - whole $125
Applewood smoked ham - $65
Cheezy potatoes - $20
Buttered corn - $15
Basic charcuterie board - $35
Deluxe charcuterie board - $45
Pumpkin roll - $15
Pecan pie - $14
Chocolate pecan pie - $17
Pick up days are:
Wednesday, December 23 from 1p - 4p
Thursday, December 24 from 1p - 4p
or Thursday, December 31 from 1p - 4p depending on what you selected. All meals will be cold with heating instructions.
Our address is 1808 Monroe Avenue, Suite B, Grand Rapids
Thank you for your support!!!