Christmas Dinner To Go: Local Restaurants that Will Cook for You This Christmas

Want Someone Else to Do the Cooking for Christmas?

Check out this list of Grand Rapids, MI area restaurants offering Christmas Dinner To Go meals for 2020.

Have a restaurant or catering option to add?

Scroll down to the next section and upload your Christmas Dinner To Go meal information!

Christmas Dinner To Go

Nonna's Pantry in Ada, MI Notes Serves 2-4

Curbside Pickup

Take Out Price $48 for 2 people CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Our Christmas menu is LIVE and is so delicious, whether you want brunch, dinner, or dessert!! 🎄 Our orders are now open until we reach our maximum capacity, which may happen early. Please keep in mind many items are available in a limited quantity, so please ORDER EARLY! 🎄Thanks for your support! Roasted cornish hens

Citrus Glazed Rainbow carrots

Red skin mashed potatoes with creme fraiche & compound herb butter

rosemary sea salt focaccia rolls

sparkling chocolate Christmas tree

*no substitutions

Additional offerings available. Daddy Pete's BBQ in Grand Rapids, MI Notes Serves 2-4

Serves 5-8

Serves 8-12

Take Out Price $30+ for 2 CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Please note, we will only be accepting a certain number of orders, so it is not advised to wait until the last minute.

Available December 2, 2020: Pre-order and pre-pay by Sunday, December 20, 2020. Pickup Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020 between noon & 2pm. Choose from:

Smoked Prime Rib

St. Louis Cut Ribs

Smoked Bone In Spiral Honey Ham

Plant Based Smoked Meatloaf

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Cornbread dressing

Savory Green Beans

Collard Greens

Six Cheese mac & Cheese

Sweet Cornbread squares

Peach Cobbler

Sweet Potato Pie

Bread Pudding Bistro Bella Vita in Grand Rapids, MI Notes Serves 2-4

Serves 5-8

Take Out Price $150+ CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU We’ve got you covered for all of your holiday needs! Pre-orders are now available for our Holiday Feasts. Select your pickup time between 12PM and 4PM on Thursday, December 24th. We’ve streamlined our ordering process for 24-hour availability and have some exciting updates coming your way! But before we get ahead of ourselves, 👀 that menu! HOLIDAY FAMILY FEAST

TIER I: $150 / TIER II: $250

🧆 SWEDISH MEATBALLS: beef + pork, herbs, sour cream sauce

🥖 ARTICHOKE DIP: artichoke heart, white pesto, kale, garlic, walnut, toasted baguette

🧀 PIMENTO CHEESE DIP: crackers

🥗 WALDORF SALAD: pear, celery, pecan, dried apricot, mixed greens, yogurt dressing

🍖 MICHIGAN HAM: brown sugar-mustard glaze, balsamic pearl onion

🥔 WHIPPED MASHED POTATOES: chive

🥦 BROCCOLI + CAULIFLOWER GRATIN: cheese sauce, onion, celery, toasted bread crumb

🫒 ORZO SALAD: olive, onion, peppers, pepperoncini, Italian vinaigrette, pecorino, herbs

🍞 PARKER HOUSE ROLLS: honey butter

🥧 BROWN BUTTER PECAN PIE: 😋

🍷🥂 HOLIDAY WINE BUNDLES 🥂🍷

TIER I ($40): 2019 Champalou Vouvray and 2017 Aerena Cabernet Sauvignon

TIER II ($60): 2016 Smith-Madrone Riesling and 2018 Chappellet ‘Mountain Cuvée’ Cabernet + Friends

TIER III ($75): 2017 Trig Point ‘Signpost’ Chardonnay and 2017 Obsidian Ridge Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon

1.5L MAGNUM: 2016 Single Vineyard Trig Point Cabernet Sauvignon Martha's Catering in Grand Rapids, MI

Last Day to Order 12/02/2020 Notes Serves 2-4

Serves 5-8

Serves 8-12

Serves 12+

Take Out Price $23.95 per person CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Let Martha's Catering take care of your holiday preparation this year, and place your orders for A Perfect Christmas Dinner | $23.95 per person.

Limited availability (The demand for Thanksgiving Dinners exceeded supply, so get your orders in soon!) | Reserve by December 18th for pickup on Wednesday December 23rd

To order, please email [email protected] or call 616-459-0116

——————

-Main Courses-

HONEY-WHITE BALSAMIC-GLAZED HAM | individually portioned, 8oz

OR

BEEF TENDERLOIN (add $7) | roasted and sliced, 8oz

AU GRATIN POTATOES

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS | finished with maple and hazelnut

ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES | carrot, parsnip, rutabaga, gold beet, turnip, celeriac

KALE SALAD | with Mandarin orange, chevre, toasted almond, shaved smoked beet

NANTUCKET BAKING CO. BRIOCHE DINNER ROLL

SLICE OF NANTUCKET BAKING CO. PIE | chocolate chess pie or deep dish rustic apple pie

——————

-À La Carte Sides-

HOUSE-MADE CORNBREAD | $3 per piece

SHRIMP COCKTAIL | $3 per piece

TWICE BAKED POTATOES | $6 per pound

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES | $6.99 per pound | finished with orange and bitters

ROASTED WINTER SQUASH | $6.99 per pound | roasted with peppers, onions, and cranberries

CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT BREAD PUDDING $6 per person

NANTUCKET BAKING CO. WHOLE PIE | $22 per pie | choice of apple, cherry, pecan, chocolate chess pie, or deep-dish rustic apple pie Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park, MI

Last Day to Order 12/17/2020 Notes Gluten Free

Serves 2-4

Serves 8-12

Take Out CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Meat Lasagna

Keto Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

Gluten Free lasagna

Black Truffle Mac

Spinach artichoke dip

cheesy potato casserole

ham with blis bourbon maple glaze

vegan loaf

beet salad

tiramisu

creme brulee cello

And many more - this is just a sampling of the menu Slows BarBQ- Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI

Last Day to Order 12/19/2020 Notes Take Out Price 160 CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Christmas Package

$160.00 Our Christmas package feeds 6-8 people and includes: Smoked ham

Slows famous Mac and Cheese

Pit smoked beans

Sweet potato mash

Brown butter green beans

Sage and Brioche Stuffing

Cranberry BBQ sauce

Brioche dinner rolls

Carrot cake All orders will be for cold pick up on the 23rd and 24th.

Our final cut off day for pre-orders is 12/19/20. Please contact [email protected] with any questions. Boatwerks Waterfront in Holland, MI

Last Day to Order 12/20/2020 Notes Serves 2-4 Price $125 - $140 CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Honey & Sugar Baked Ham ($125)

Garlic & Herb Prime Rib Roast ($140)

Let us save you some stress for the holidays! Enjoy our delicious take & bake holiday meals to-go this Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Just pick your meal up, heat and enjoy! Our family-style holiday meal to-go packages will serve up to 4 people and include your choice of the following entrees, along with a great selection of sides and dessert. Meals will be prepared and include instructions to heat before serving. ENTREE OPTIONS:

Honey & Sugar Baked Sliced Ham ($125)

Garlic & Herb Rubbed Boneless Prime Rib Roast served with Au Jus & Horseradish Cream Sauce ($140) SIDES & DESSERT INCLUDED WITH BOTH ENTREES:

Loaded Twice Baked Mashed Potatoes

Maple Bourbon Glazed Carrots

Roasted Garlic Broccolini

Garden Salad with Ranch Dressing

Ciabatta Rolls with Herb Butter

4 Personal Molten Lava Cakes with Berry Coulis HOLIDAY MEAL ADD-ONS:

1 lb. of Peeled Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce $17

Veuve du Vernay Sparkling Wine $15 / bottle

Fox Brook Wine (Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Merlot) $15 / bottle New Year’s Eve Order Details:

Orders must be placed by Sunday, December 27 at 3 pm.

Meals can be picked up on Wednesday, December 30 from 11 am–7 pm or Thursday, December 31 from 11 am–7 pm. Also available at Cork Wine & Grill (Cascade) – Call (616) 949-0570; Firerock Grille (Caledonia) – Call (616) 656-9898; Redrock Grille (North Holland) – Call (616) 212-2600; Reds at Thousand Oaks (North Grand Rapids) – Call (616) 447-7750; Rush Creek Bistro (Grandville) – Call (616) 457-1100 KJ Catering in Grand Rapids, MI

Last Day to Order 12/22/2020 Notes CHRISTMAS TO-GO MENU Looking for Christmas or New Years?? We'll be taking orders until December 22nd or until we sell out!! Smoked beef brisket - whole $125

Applewood smoked ham - $65

Cheezy potatoes - $20

Buttered corn - $15

Basic charcuterie board - $35

Deluxe charcuterie board - $45

Pumpkin roll - $15

Pecan pie - $14

Chocolate pecan pie - $17 Pick up days are:

Wednesday, December 23 from 1p - 4p

Thursday, December 24 from 1p - 4p

or Thursday, December 31 from 1p - 4p depending on what you selected. All meals will be cold with heating instructions. Our address is 1808 Monroe Avenue, Suite B, Grand Rapids Thank you for your support!!!

