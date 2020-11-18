Christmas Trains to Watch or Ride Near Grand Rapids This Holiday

Where Kids can Find Their Favorite Christmas Train Express

There is something magical about trains at Christmas time. Whether it is the site of train tracks wrapped underneath a family’s Christmas tree or watching a holiday favorite like The Polar Express, trains are a holiday tradition for many.

Last night my son set up his electric train in the living room and I could just see it running under our Christmas tree when we set it up. Christmas trees + trains = magic.

While Christmas trains are a rare occurrence this season, there are still some happening! We will update this as we learn of new displays and rides, and look forward to the return of many Christmas trains near Grand Rapids next year.

Christmas Train Displays

There’s Only One Christmas Train Display This Year

Here is where you can experience the delight of Christmas trains with our list of train displays and ride-on train options in the area.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

» Display runs from November 24, 2020 – January 3, 2021. The display train runs through a miniature Grand Rapids village through several indoor Gardens.

Christmas Train Rides

Magical Christmas Train Rides in Michigan

Coopersville & Marne Railway

311 Danforth Street, Coopersville, MI 49404

Train rides run Saturdays and Sundays December 12 – 20, 2020. Full size train with opportunities to visit with Santa and his elves. These rides tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to purchase tickets early.

A note from Coopersville & Marne Railway on this year’s events: Please note that we are still working through how to comply with COVID-19 regulations while preserving the magic, and we may need to change things a bit. Stay tuned!