Christmas Trains to Watch or Ride Near Grand Rapids This Holiday

There is something magical about trains at Christmas time. Whether it is the site of train tracks wrapped underneath a family’s Christmas tree or watching a holiday favorite like The Polar Express, trains are a holiday tradition for many.
Last night my son set up his electric train in the living room and I could just see it running under our Christmas tree when we set it up. Christmas trees + trains = magic.
While Christmas trains are a rare occurrence this season, there are still some happening! We will update this as we learn of new displays and rides, and look forward to the return of many Christmas trains near Grand Rapids next year.
Christmas Train Displays
There’s Only One Christmas Train Display This Year
Here is where you can experience the delight of Christmas trains with our list of train displays and ride-on train options in the area.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Display runs from November 24, 2020 – January 3, 2021. The display train runs through a miniature Grand Rapids village through several indoor Gardens.
Christmas Train Rides
Magical Christmas Train Rides in Michigan
Coopersville Santa Train
Coopersville & Marne Railway
311 Danforth Street, Coopersville, MI 49404
Train rides run Saturdays and Sundays December 12 – 20, 2020. Full size train with opportunities to visit with Santa and his elves. These rides tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to purchase tickets early.
A note from Coopersville & Marne Railway on this year’s events: Please note that we are still working through how to comply with COVID-19 regulations while preserving the magic, and we may need to change things a bit. Stay tuned!
Tina Wong
Lori Walsh
There are also several model train clubs around the area as well for those who enjoy model trains. One is located at Hobby World 2851 Clyde park, Wyoming Michigan. It is run by the Western Michigan Model Rail Road club and is open to the public Tuesday from 6pm -8pm(all year) and Saturdays during the Christmas season. Call the store for more info or message them at grhobbyworld.com