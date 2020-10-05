October Cider Sundays: See Cider Made & Celebrate Harvest Time Like They Did in the Olden Days at Historic Bowens Mills

By / October 5, 2020 /
historic bowens mills 4

The Cider Mill in Middleville, MI is Calling!

October is a month made for outdoor explorations.

With the number of corn mazes, apple orchards, donut & cider destinations, and pumpkin patches dotting the West Michigan countryside, we’ve got plenty of places to keep us busy all month long.

But don’t think you’ve covered all of the fall fun hidden gems in West Michigan just yet – we’ve found one more for you to add to your list: October Cider Sundays at Historic Bowens Mills in Middleville.

Historic Bowens Mills
55 N Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333

historic bowens mills 3 1

Note: We did not see a lot of mask-wearing during our visit. Most activities are out in the open, but some are indoors.  

BOWENS MILLS OVERVIEW

Bowens Mills is located in Middleville, MI, about halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo in Barry County.

historic bowens mills 4 1

The 19-acre historical site is home to a variety of interesting old buildings, including the mills and the old one-room schoolhouse.

Every October, the site hosts Cider Sundays, a celebration of the fall harvest.

Apple cider and cornmeal grinding demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, apple dumplings, and reenactments are just some of the fun found here on October Sunday afternoons.

historic bowens mills

The venue is also a popular place for weddings.

BOWENS MILLS HISTORY

What Life Was Like at Bowens Mills Back in the Day

Here’s brief history of Bowens Mills: Established as a sawmill in 1854, Bowens Mill was purchased by its namesake, Edwin Bowen in 1864.

He expanded the business by adding a three-level gristmill to the operation. He added the apple cider press in 1902.

Edwin Bowen also served as the postmaster for the area, collecting mail from the stagecoach as it passed from Kalamazoo to Grand Rapids. This small village also had a general store, blacksmith shop, and a couple of other businesses.

The village population never exploded like some anticipated, as the railroad decided to skip Bowens Mills in favor of a route along the Thornapple River. The village headcount maxed out at around 100 people.

The mill operated until 1953, closing down after 113 years of service.

historic bowens mills

The mill sat idle and suffered decay until 1971.

Four families bought the mill and worked to get it designated as a State Historic Site.

They worked hard to restore the buildings on the property and also had the oldest school house in Barry County relocated to their property.

historic bowens mills

MILLS & WATERWHEEL

It’s Hard to Fathom Water Powering this Old Apple Cider Press but it’s True

People have used the power of water in ingenious ways throughout history.

One example of this still stands in Middleville at Bowens Mills.

This building is a collection of mills, where water power was used to grind flour and cornmeal and press apple cider.

The power for all of this work comes from the 17-foot water wheel, which is a restoration built by a more mill recent owner, Neal Cook.

historic bowens mills waterwheel

Historic French Burr grindstones are still in use today.

Mill demonstrations are available and some products are available for purchse.

historic bowens mills 2

historic bowens mills 6

APPLE CIDER MAKING

Apple Cider Press & Cornmeal Grinding Demonstrations

Arguably the biggest draw of October Cider Sundays are the Cider Making Demonstrations.

Workers show the whole process from start to finish.

Apples are shoveled into the apple elevator, where they meet sharp knives and are pulverized.

historic bowens mills cider making 1

historic bowens mills 5

The pulp showers down into the press inside, where it’s contained in burlap and made ready for pressing.

Trays of juicy apple pulp are piled on top of each other.

Eventually, the hydraulic press is used to apply pressure to the trays and squeeze the juice out.

historic bowens mills cider making 2

historic bowens mills cider press

The apple remnants are slid out of the mill into waiting barrels.

historic bowens mills cider making

OLD FASHIONED FUN

A Wood Plank Rope Swing, Part of the Charm

The wood plank rope swing didn’t get much rest during our visit to October Cider Sundays at Bowens Mills.

Kids of all ages, and adults, vyed for a turn on the old-fashioned fun maker all afternoon long.

It’s easy to see why – that’s a perfect tree for a rope swing.

We’re guessing you’ll give it a try when you visit, too.

historic bowens mills 1 1

You’ll also find a pretty interesting slide on the property.

historic bowens mills slide

WAGON RIDES & FARM ANIMALS

Horsedrawn Wagon Rides & Farm Animal Visits Included

One nice surprise: horsedrawn wagon rides are included with your admission.

The rides, pulled by friendly Belgian draft horses, are relatively short.

The route through the nearby woods is a little bumpy, too, so the length was just right for me.

historic bowens mills horse drawn wagon rides 1

historic bowens mills horse drawn wagon rides

After the wagon ride, it’s time to visit the variety of farm animals living at Bowens Mills.
Many are thrilled to get patted on the head.

historic bowens mills farm animals

historic bowens mills 7

historic bowens mills 8

farm animals at historic bowens mills

FOOD

What You Have to Order at Cider Sundays

No contest, you have to order the Hot Apple Dumpling with Ice Cream – and apple cider – if you go to Cider Sundays.

historic bowens mills apple dumpling

There are other things on the menu, too, if you want to make it a meal.

bowens mills cider days menu

REENACTMENTS

Old Time Skills on Display

Several reenactments were underway during our visit.

We saw weaving, a blacksmith operation, and a soapmaker in action, to name a few.

historic bowens mills reinactors

historic bowens mills reinactors

historic bowens mills 2 1

historic bowens mills blacksmith shop

OLD SCHOOL HOUSE

The old schoolhouse is the real deal.

It was moved to this location from its original spot in Barry County, MI.

You can sit in the old desks, write on the chalkboards, ring the teacher’s bell, and look at the old wood stove while imagining what it would be like to attend school 100 years ago.

historic bowens mills 3

historic bowens mills schoolhouse

MORE OLD BUILDINGS

More to Explore at Bowens Mills

A variety of buildings make up the rest of the old-timey village at Bowens Mills.

You can enter and explore each one. Some have volunteers inside ready to tell you a little more history of that place.

historic bowens mills 1

historic bowens mills house

IF YOU GO

  • Free Horse Drawn Wagon Rides
  • Gate Fee: $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under.

Sundays from noon – 5 pm.

2020 Dates: October 4, October 11, October 18, October 25.

Historic Bowens Mills
55 N Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333

Read Next: Discover the New Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch at Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia »

  FALL FUN  

» UPick Apples & Pumpkins
» Corn Mazes & Hayrides
» Fall Fairs & Festivals
» Halloween Hub
» Donuts & Cider
» Fall Photos Spots
» Best Fall Things to Do List
» Iconic GR Fall

Under Arctic 680x120 C 1
ACS School Logo
great start 250x125 2020 1
GR Kids Banner ad v2 1 250x125 compressor

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

bowens mills cider days pinterest

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *