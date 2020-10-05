October Cider Sundays: See Cider Made & Celebrate Harvest Time Like They Did in the Olden Days at Historic Bowens Mills

The Cider Mill in Middleville, MI is Calling!
October is a month made for outdoor explorations.
With the number of corn mazes, apple orchards, donut & cider destinations, and pumpkin patches dotting the West Michigan countryside, we’ve got plenty of places to keep us busy all month long.
But don’t think you’ve covered all of the fall fun hidden gems in West Michigan just yet – we’ve found one more for you to add to your list: October Cider Sundays at Historic Bowens Mills in Middleville.
Historic Bowens Mills
55 N Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333
BOWENS MILLS OVERVIEW
Bowens Mills is located in Middleville, MI, about halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo in Barry County.
The 19-acre historical site is home to a variety of interesting old buildings, including the mills and the old one-room schoolhouse.
Every October, the site hosts Cider Sundays, a celebration of the fall harvest.
Apple cider and cornmeal grinding demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, apple dumplings, and reenactments are just some of the fun found here on October Sunday afternoons.
The venue is also a popular place for weddings.
BOWENS MILLS HISTORY
What Life Was Like at Bowens Mills Back in the Day
Here’s brief history of Bowens Mills: Established as a sawmill in 1854, Bowens Mill was purchased by its namesake, Edwin Bowen in 1864.
He expanded the business by adding a three-level gristmill to the operation. He added the apple cider press in 1902.
Edwin Bowen also served as the postmaster for the area, collecting mail from the stagecoach as it passed from Kalamazoo to Grand Rapids. This small village also had a general store, blacksmith shop, and a couple of other businesses.
The village population never exploded like some anticipated, as the railroad decided to skip Bowens Mills in favor of a route along the Thornapple River. The village headcount maxed out at around 100 people.
The mill operated until 1953, closing down after 113 years of service.
The mill sat idle and suffered decay until 1971.
Four families bought the mill and worked to get it designated as a State Historic Site.
They worked hard to restore the buildings on the property and also had the oldest school house in Barry County relocated to their property.
MILLS & WATERWHEEL
It’s Hard to Fathom Water Powering this Old Apple Cider Press but it’s True
People have used the power of water in ingenious ways throughout history.
One example of this still stands in Middleville at Bowens Mills.
This building is a collection of mills, where water power was used to grind flour and cornmeal and press apple cider.
The power for all of this work comes from the 17-foot water wheel, which is a restoration built by a more mill recent owner, Neal Cook.
Historic French Burr grindstones are still in use today.
Mill demonstrations are available and some products are available for purchse.
APPLE CIDER MAKING
Apple Cider Press & Cornmeal Grinding Demonstrations
Arguably the biggest draw of October Cider Sundays are the Cider Making Demonstrations.
Workers show the whole process from start to finish.
Apples are shoveled into the apple elevator, where they meet sharp knives and are pulverized.
The pulp showers down into the press inside, where it’s contained in burlap and made ready for pressing.
Trays of juicy apple pulp are piled on top of each other.
Eventually, the hydraulic press is used to apply pressure to the trays and squeeze the juice out.
The apple remnants are slid out of the mill into waiting barrels.
OLD FASHIONED FUN
A Wood Plank Rope Swing, Part of the Charm
The wood plank rope swing didn’t get much rest during our visit to October Cider Sundays at Bowens Mills.
Kids of all ages, and adults, vyed for a turn on the old-fashioned fun maker all afternoon long.
It’s easy to see why – that’s a perfect tree for a rope swing.
We’re guessing you’ll give it a try when you visit, too.
You’ll also find a pretty interesting slide on the property.
WAGON RIDES & FARM ANIMALS
Horsedrawn Wagon Rides & Farm Animal Visits Included
One nice surprise: horsedrawn wagon rides are included with your admission.
The rides, pulled by friendly Belgian draft horses, are relatively short.
The route through the nearby woods is a little bumpy, too, so the length was just right for me.
After the wagon ride, it’s time to visit the variety of farm animals living at Bowens Mills.
Many are thrilled to get patted on the head.
FOOD
What You Have to Order at Cider Sundays
No contest, you have to order the Hot Apple Dumpling with Ice Cream – and apple cider – if you go to Cider Sundays.
There are other things on the menu, too, if you want to make it a meal.
REENACTMENTS
Old Time Skills on Display
Several reenactments were underway during our visit.
We saw weaving, a blacksmith operation, and a soapmaker in action, to name a few.
OLD SCHOOL HOUSE
The old schoolhouse is the real deal.
It was moved to this location from its original spot in Barry County, MI.
You can sit in the old desks, write on the chalkboards, ring the teacher’s bell, and look at the old wood stove while imagining what it would be like to attend school 100 years ago.
MORE OLD BUILDINGS
More to Explore at Bowens Mills
A variety of buildings make up the rest of the old-timey village at Bowens Mills.
You can enter and explore each one. Some have volunteers inside ready to tell you a little more history of that place.
IF YOU GO
- Free Horse Drawn Wagon Rides
- Gate Fee: $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under.
Sundays from noon – 5 pm.
2020 Dates: October 4, October 11, October 18, October 25.
Historic Bowens Mills
55 N Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333
