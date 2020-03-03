Tickets to this event were generously provided by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre . All opinions are the author’s. Images provided by Studio3Twenty.

Revolting Children now on Stage at the Civic Theatre

Before you think I’m already making a dig at the cast, “Revolting Children” is just one of the fantastic, high energy songs you’ll hear at the Civic Theatre this month.

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic book, Matilda the Musical is a completely enchanting show that showcases the range of our local kid talent. Complete with British accents, challenging songs and lots of choreography, you will be astonished at this production.

“Matilda” is Proof that Grand Rapids Has the BEST Kids!

The cast of Matilda is primarily children, and our Grand Rapids kid actors are AMAZING!

My own kids were completely transfixed. Not only are these young actors singing high energy, vocally challenging songs, they’re doing it while running around, swinging on swings, and dancing in ways I simply cannot. I wouldn’t even try.

These kiddos were step and note perfect, and they really deserve so much praise for that.

The entire cast uses British accents, and the accents were great! My kids loved it. The costumes are fun, the characters are hilarious, and yet, you’ll feel a huge range of emotions watching these talented actors.

Matilda Actor Christian Maloley has Some Inside Intel for Us

I spoke to one of the amazing child actors, Christian Maloley (Eric). He’s easily recognizable as he is the very first person to sing in the show! Christian has been in several productions in the Grand Rapids area and this is why he thinks you should watch Matilda:

“[This show] is hilarious, but you can really feel the things Matilda is experiencing and you really want to root for her. Plus, there are some really cool special effects!”

Matilda the Musical is Showing Through March 22

My boys, ages 5 and 9, loved this production. But they’re also seasoned theatre-goers. This show is recommended for ages 8 + because some of the cruelty from the adults may be frightening. There are also a few uses of the word “hell.”

The themes do allow for some great at-home conversation, however, and my kids and I will talk about them soon. (They fell asleep in the car on the way home.)

Tickets can be purchased at the GRCT Box Office, either by emailing [email protected] or calling (616) 222-6650 (M-F 10am-5pm). You can also purchase tickets online at etix.com. The shows run through March 22, with evening and matinee performances available.

Don’t be “pathetic” — see this show! (Don’t worry – that’s just another song title. I think you’re great.)