Construction Delays Keep Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink from Opening on Time for 2021/2022 Season

City to Offer Alternative Outdoor Winter Activities

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING & OPEN PARK HOURS – see all West MI Community Tree Lightings

Despite the skating postponement, the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will still happen at the same location on Monroe Center St. Friday, Dec. 3.

“We know ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is a treasured winter tradition in Grand Rapids, and we’re hopeful that skating can be offered in some form this year,” Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt said. “In the meantime, our city parks offer many other ways to enjoy the snow, get active, and explore nature.”

The GR Parks and Rec department will offer winter activities in local parks and public spaces across the city for the 2021/2022 season.

All City-owned parks and public spaces remain open to the public year-round from dawn to dusk. The paved multi-use trails at Sixth Street, Canal, and Riverside Parks will be plowed. Information on which gates and parking lots are plowed can be found online HERE.