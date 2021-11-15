Construction Delays Keep Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink from Opening on Time for 2021/2022 Season

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating on Hold, City Offers Alternative Winter Activities
If you were hoping to skate outdoors in downtown Grand Rapids this holiday season, you’re going to need to find an alternative.
The winter ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle has been postponed due to construction delays on the Maya Lin Ecliptic restoration project that began earlier this spring.
Originally slated for completion this fall, manufacturing delays associated with the new granite seating rings have pushed the expected completion date to February 2022 – if everything goes well.
If construction allows, the city of Grand Rapids may hold a shortened skating season at Rosa Parks Circle when construction has been finished.
City to Offer Alternative Outdoor Winter Activities
HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING & OPEN PARK HOURS – see all West MI Community Tree Lightings
Despite the skating postponement, the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will still happen at the same location on Monroe Center St. Friday, Dec. 3.
“We know ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is a treasured winter tradition in Grand Rapids, and we’re hopeful that skating can be offered in some form this year,” Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt said. “In the meantime, our city parks offer many other ways to enjoy the snow, get active, and explore nature.”
The GR Parks and Rec department will offer winter activities in local parks and public spaces across the city for the 2021/2022 season.
All City-owned parks and public spaces remain open to the public year-round from dawn to dusk. The paved multi-use trails at Sixth Street, Canal, and Riverside Parks will be plowed. Information on which gates and parking lots are plowed can be found online HERE.
FREE SLEDDING TO BE OFFERED AT CITY PARKS THIS SEASON
See also: WEST MI SLEDDING HILLS – SNOW TUBING – SNOWSHOEING – MI OUTDOOR ICE RINKS
When the conditions allow, free sled rentals and winter clothing rentals will be available on Saturdays from 1 – 4 pm beginning Dec. 4, 2021 at the following parks:
- Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506)
- Plaster Creek Park (2401 Buchanan Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507)
Additional pop-up sledding events at other hills across the park system will be announced as weather allows. The sled rental program is provided through the City’s Thrive Outside Gear Library initiative, which aims to create equitable, meaningful outdoor experiences for young people and families in Grand Rapids. Learn more about sledding events HERE.
SNOWSHOEING, X-COUNTRY SKIING, FAT TIRE BIKING AT INDIAN TRAILS
Trails for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and fat-tire biking will be open at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507).
The winter recreation trail system features a 3.7-mile fat tire bike loop and a 2-mile cross country ski and snowshoe loop.
Indian Trails will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm for these activities, starting December 6, 2021, weather permitting.
The clubhouse will be open and staffed for snowshoe rentals and concession sales
- Thursdays and Fridays, 3 pm to 8 pm
- Saturdays, 9 am to 4 pm
- Sundays, noon to 4 pm
Use of the trail system for the day is $3. A season pass is $15. Snowshoes will be available to rent when the clubhouse is open and are included with admission.
Visitors must bring their own fat-tire bikes and cross-country skis.
Day and season passes can be purchased online HERE.
World of Winter Will Return to Downtown for 2022
Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. plans to offer winter activities downtown once again, including World of Winter from Jan. 7 through March 6.
Learn more about World of Winter HERE.
More to Explore
The Best Birthday Party Places, Entertainers & Gift Ideas in Grand Rapids
Our Birthday Party Guide features several West Michigan options. Browse our list to to find the perfect venue for your next kid birthday party!
2021’s Best Holiday Craft Shows – West MI
Find Unique Local Treasures at Craft Shows & Maker Markets Tis the Season for Craft Shows! I love poking around holiday markets and craft shows in a normal year. This year with…
Construction Delays Keep Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink from Opening on Time for 2021/2022 Season
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating on Hold, City Offers Alternative Winter Activities If you were hoping to skate outdoors in downtown Grand Rapids this holiday season, you’re going to need to find…
Gull Meadow Farms Christmas: Walk Through the Lights & Santa Visits are Back for 2021
Gull Meadow Christmas on the Farm Kalamazoo area families love visiting Gull Meadow Farms throughout the year, and especially during the Christmas season. Once again this year, they have decorated the farm…
Skiing in Michigan: 32 Best Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan, Plus Pro Tips for Beginners & a Ski Trip Packing List
Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan in Winter Ski resorts in Michigan and ski hills may be smaller than the runs you’ll find out west, but for many Midwesterners, these ski places are…
The Best Kids Night Out Events Near Grand Rapids
Where Kids can Safely Play While Parents Shop or Run Errands Kids Nights Out are highly anticipated by parents and children alike. What’s better than a night of games and food with…