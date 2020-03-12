Event Updates for Grand Rapids to Help You Know If “It’s” Canceled

As COVID-19 (coronavirus) spreads across the midwest, we’re seeing other cities with event cancellations and closures so we thought it might be helpful to start a list… just in case.

We’re seeing more and more press releases and notices for closures due to Coronavirus. In fact, we just had to send one out ourselves after we decided to postpone the GRKIDS Summer Camp Fair til April.

We’re hoping to keep a list of places updated so you know if your favorite space is closed or your favorite event is canceled in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Please email [email protected] if you have additional cancelations or rescheduled events to report.