As COVID-19 (coronavirus) spreads across the midwest, we’re seeing other cities with event cancellations and closures so we thought it might be helpful to start a list… just in case.
We’re seeing more and more press releases and notices for closures due to Coronavirus. In fact, we just had to send one out ourselves after we decided to postpone the GRKIDS Summer Camp Fair til April.
We’re hoping to keep a list of places updated so you know if your favorite space is closed or your favorite event is canceled in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Grand Rapids Area Coronavirus Closures: The List
⫸ Home Depot has canceled their Kids Workshops in most locations nationwide until further notice. Some locations do have kits available for pickup – call your local store to inquire about the status of workshops/kits.
Saturday March 14, 2020
CANCELED: Grandville Lowes Kids Workshop: Tabletop Basketball
(Lowes Grandville)
CANCELED: Holland Lowes Kids Workshop: Tabletop Basketball
(Lowes Holland)
CANCELED: Kentwood Lowes Kids Workshop: Tabletop Basketball
(Lowes Kentwood)
Sunday March 15, 2020
RESCHEDULED for Apr 25: Pet Peanut, Meet a Princess, + Find Your Camp at the 2020 GR Summer Camp + Fun Fair
(Salvation Army Kroc Center)
Thursday March 19, 2020
POSTPONED: Tech, Kids and You: Join the Convo & Have Fun at Xfinity’s Mom’s Night Out (Cocktails??!)
(Xfinity Store by Comcast – Grandville)
