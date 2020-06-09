Craig’s Cruisers Outdoor Attractions are Reopening!

Outdoor Go-Karts & More!
Starting June 11, 2020, the following outdoor attractions will be open:
- Outdoor Go-Karts
- Mini-Golf
- Zip Line
- Bumper Boats.
Craig’s Cruisers in Grand Rapids reopens on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
They open daily at 10 am except on Sundays when they open at 11 am.
Due to the executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, indoor attractions and arcade games remain closed. At the Grand Rapids location, the trampoline park and buffet will also remain closed.
Guests will be able to order pizza.
CRAIG’S CRUISERS REOPENS
June 11, 2020
10 am – 10 pm
Highlights:
- bumper boats
- mini golf
- go-karts
Craig’s Cruisers Grand Rapids,5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Holland, Muskegon & Silver Lake Locations Also Reopening
Opening dates for all Craig’s Cruisers locations are as follows:
- Starting June 11th – Grand Rapids, Holland & Muskegon
- Starting June 12th – Silver Lake
What will be open:
- Grand Rapids – Outdoor Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Zip Line & Bumper Boats. The buffet will be closed but guests can also order pizza.
- Holland – Outdoor Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Eurobungy, Batting Cages, Swan Boats & Kiddie Karts. Guests can also order pizza.
- Muskegon – Outdoor Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Eurobungy, Batting Cages, Bumper Boats, Sprint Kart & Kiddie Karts. Guests can also order pizza.
- Silver Lake – Outdoor Go-Karts, Mini-Golf, Zip Line, Swan Boats & Bumper Boats.
Cleaning Protocols
Craig’s Cruisers has issued this statement regarding cleaning protocols and cleanliness standards:
Craig’s Cruisers has always had high standards of cleanliness and sanitation.
We are amplifying our procedures with increased frequency and using disinfectants certified to kill coronaviruses.
We are focused on all areas of “high touch” including door handles, arcade game controls, attractions, steering wheels, terminals, table surfaces, and more.
We have also added more hand sanitation stations located throughout our complex for our guests and our staff.
What is asked of you:
- If you feel sick or have any symptoms, stay home.
- Wash or sanitize your hands during your visit.