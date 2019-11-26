December Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families

ONGOING • DECEMBER EVENTS

Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for December that are on repeat:

NOV 24-DEC 6, 2020 | All Day

Festival of Wreaths

Muskegon Museum of Art

296 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

» Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6. The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code.

NOV 24-JAN 3, 2020

Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions

Frederik Meijer Gardens

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

» Excitement surrounds this time of year as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 colorful lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays.

NOV 11-DEC 24, 2020

Photos with Santa

Woodland Mall

3195 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids 49512

» Get the milk and cookies ready because Santa Claus is coming to Woodland Mall! To protect shoppers, reservations are required to take a photo with Santa. Virtual Visit options available!

NOV 1-DEC 27, 2020

Virtual Visits with Santa

Hosted by Rivertown Crossings

Virtual Event

» Make this holiday magical with a virtual visit to the North Pole! Choose from a live Virtual Visit with Santa, Storytime with The Clauses, or a Pre-Recorded Personalized Santa Video.

NOV 27-DEC 25, 2020

Photos with Santa

Rivertown Crossings



» Visit us in the Food Court to get your professional pics with Santa taken. Face coverings for you and Santa may be required during your contactless visit based on current state regulations.

NOV 7-DEC 24, 2020

Santa’s Wonderland

Cabela’s Grandville



» By popular demand we continue the tradition in a safe and responsible way. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital greeting card that can be shared on social media. During your visit, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits while supplies last. Reservations required.

Saturday & Sunday, NOV 28-DEC 20, 2020 | Various Times

Santa Train 2020

Coopersville & Marne Railway

306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404

» Elves will escort the children to sit with Santa. All children get a present, even the shy ones! Our story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to the children in each of the decorated railcars. All of our cars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks required.

DEC 17-31, 2020

Online VINTAGE CHRISTMAS Show

Hosted by Master Arts Theatre

Virtual Event

» Celebrate the holidays by traveling back to the golden age of radio with our VINTAGE CHRISTMAS show! We will be presenting two classic holiday radio shows . . . FATHER KNOWS BEST-THE CHRISTMAS EPISODE from 1953 and O. Henry’s THE GIFT OF THE MAGI from 1943. $5 tickets

DEC 18-27, 2020

The Nutcracker Experience

Hosted by Grand Rapids Ballet

Virtual Event

» The beloved holiday classic, with choreography by Val Caniparoli, as you’ve never seen it before! Enjoy many of your favorite on-stage moments, behind-the-scenes interviews and rehearsals, and more. And the story wouldn’t be complete without the musical accompaniment of Grand Rapids Symphony. $15

Various Dates, DEC 4, 2020-JAN 31, 2021 | 4-6pm

Fellinlove Farm’s Winter Wonderland

Fellinlove Farm

6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423

» Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail decorated with lights and winter creatures, and then watch the “parade” as we bring all of the large animals to their barns with the backdrop of the colorful fountain, koi pond, trail/house/barn lights. Animal interaction welcomed before or after “parade”. Dress warmly. $5 suggested donation/person

NOV 25, 2020-JAN 2, 2021 | 5:30-9:30/10pm

Christmas Lite Show 2020

Fifth Third Ballpark

4500 West River Dr NE Comstock Park, MI 49321

» West Michigan’s largest, animated, drive-thru light show. Enjoy nearly two miles, over two million lights with more than 50 animated displays, many lighted tunnels and more! $25

NOV 27, 2020-JAN 2, 2021 | 6-10pm

Christmas Tree Walk

Life Stream Church

6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401

» Come out and enjoy an outdoor walk through 40 Christmas Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. On Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8pm, there will be special events and activities such as food trucks, free hot cocoa, and more. November 27 is our tree lighting ceremony at 6PM.

DEC 1-31, 2020 | 5:30-9pm

Hughes Musical Christmas Show

Hughes Musical Christmas Show

10679 Deer Ridge Ct, Zeeland, MI 49464

» Musical Christmas Light display in Zeeland, MI. All donations will go to Hand2Hand again this year if you wish to contribute.

Tuesday 12-6pm | Thursday 5-9pm

Free Tuesdays & Thursdays

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.

Thursday | 11am-4pm

Free Thursdays

Muskegon Museum of Art

296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440

» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.

Friday 7-10pm

Friday Public Skating Session

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink

3330 Fairlanes Ave, Grandville, MI 49418

» $10 admission, $1 roller skate rental, $2 rollerblades, $5 parent admission (skate rental included).

Saturday 1:30-4:30pm & 6:30-9:30pm

Saturday Public Skating Session

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink

3330 Fairlanes Ave, Grandville, MI 49418

» $8 admission, $1 roller skate rental, $2 rollerblades, $5 parent admission (skate rental included).

Thursday, SEPT-MAY | 1-2:30pm

Open Gym

Grand Rapids Gymnastics

1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

» 1pm-2:30pm every Thursday, Sept-May

Our supervised open gym format offers safe and fun physical activity for your children. No pre-registration necessary. $6/child. $18/max per family

Tuesday and Thursday, OCT 27-DEC 10, 2020 | 10am

Babbling Baby Feet

Rockford Speech Therapy and Little Feet Movement

Virtual Event

» Every Tuesday & Thursday, Oct 27-Dec 10, 10am (skip Nov 24 & 26)

Join us on Zoom for playing, learning, and communicating with your babies!! You will learn how to support your child’s physical, cognitive, social-emotional & language development! $20/class

Wednesday, OCT 14-DEC 16, 2020 | 6:30pm

Drop In Tumbling

Grand Rapids Gymnastics

1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

» $10/person. No pre-registration needed. Work on what you want to. Coach assisted.

Monday-Friday | 9am-6pm

Outdoor Ice Skating with Free Skate Rentals

The City of Zeeland Skating Rink

Elm Street, Zeeland, MI 49464

» The Outdoor Skating Rink (synthetic ice) is located at the Elm Street Park across from City Hall. Visit the Howard Miller Library for FREE ice skate rentals.

December 1-31, 2020 | 8am-8pm

December Storywalk Book: Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058

» Follow one girl’s boundless imagination and curiosity in this month’s storywalk book. Journey through why, what, how, and when to embark on fact-finding missions and elaborate scientific experiments all the while discovering the value of thinking through problems and staying curious.