December Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families

December Activities for Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, 2020 is our golden opportunity to enjoy many of the local winter and Christmas traditions that we haven’t had time for in the past. Most of the time, December is a madly busy month, with class parties, work parties, church and volunteer gigs, extended family obligations, and on and on.
But this December, the pandemic has freed us of so many of these expectations. This December, we can pick the things that matter most and celebrate them with our household. Which new experiences are you looking forward to this month?
Many December activities are taking place outdoors, which I think is so good for kids. Bundle up and admire beautiful wreaths through downtown Muskegon, walk a nature trail at Fellinlove Farm or explore 40 joyfully decorated Christmas trees at Live Stream Church.
If you’re easily chased away by the chill, you can be awed by the Holiday Trees display at Meijer Gardens, take a ride on the Santa Train, or catch a virtual Christmas show put on by local talent.
Plan your December days with our events list below and be sure to take time to just be still this season.
ONGOING • DECEMBER EVENTS
Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for December that are on repeat:
NOV 24-DEC 6, 2020 | All Day
Festival of Wreaths
Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6. The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code.
NOV 24-JAN 3, 2020
Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Excitement surrounds this time of year as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 colorful lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays.
NOV 11-DEC 24, 2020
Photos with Santa
Woodland Mall
3195 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids 49512
» Get the milk and cookies ready because Santa Claus is coming to Woodland Mall! To protect shoppers, reservations are required to take a photo with Santa. Virtual Visit options available!
NOV 1-DEC 27, 2020
Virtual Visits with Santa
Hosted by Rivertown Crossings
Virtual Event
» Make this holiday magical with a virtual visit to the North Pole! Choose from a live Virtual Visit with Santa, Storytime with The Clauses, or a Pre-Recorded Personalized Santa Video.
NOV 27-DEC 25, 2020
Photos with Santa
Rivertown Crossings
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
» Visit us in the Food Court to get your professional pics with Santa taken. Face coverings for you and Santa may be required during your contactless visit based on current state regulations.
NOV 7-DEC 24, 2020
Santa’s Wonderland
Cabela’s Grandville
3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
» By popular demand we continue the tradition in a safe and responsible way. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital greeting card that can be shared on social media. During your visit, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits while supplies last. Reservations required.
Saturday & Sunday, NOV 28-DEC 20, 2020 | Various Times
Santa Train 2020
Coopersville & Marne Railway
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» Elves will escort the children to sit with Santa. All children get a present, even the shy ones! Our story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to the children in each of the decorated railcars. All of our cars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks required.
DEC 17-31, 2020
Online VINTAGE CHRISTMAS Show
Hosted by Master Arts Theatre
Virtual Event
» Celebrate the holidays by traveling back to the golden age of radio with our VINTAGE CHRISTMAS show! We will be presenting two classic holiday radio shows . . . FATHER KNOWS BEST-THE CHRISTMAS EPISODE from 1953 and O. Henry’s THE GIFT OF THE MAGI from 1943. $5 tickets
DEC 18-27, 2020
The Nutcracker Experience
Hosted by Grand Rapids Ballet
Virtual Event
» The beloved holiday classic, with choreography by Val Caniparoli, as you’ve never seen it before! Enjoy many of your favorite on-stage moments, behind-the-scenes interviews and rehearsals, and more. And the story wouldn’t be complete without the musical accompaniment of Grand Rapids Symphony. $15
Various Dates, DEC 4, 2020-JAN 31, 2021 | 4-6pm
Fellinlove Farm’s Winter Wonderland
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» Walk on our 3/4 mile nature trail decorated with lights and winter creatures, and then watch the “parade” as we bring all of the large animals to their barns with the backdrop of the colorful fountain, koi pond, trail/house/barn lights. Animal interaction welcomed before or after “parade”. Dress warmly. $5 suggested donation/person
NOV 25, 2020-JAN 2, 2021 | 5:30-9:30/10pm
Christmas Lite Show 2020
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE Comstock Park, MI 49321
» West Michigan’s largest, animated, drive-thru light show. Enjoy nearly two miles, over two million lights with more than 50 animated displays, many lighted tunnels and more! $25
NOV 27, 2020-JAN 2, 2021 | 6-10pm
Christmas Tree Walk
Life Stream Church
6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
» Come out and enjoy an outdoor walk through 40 Christmas Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. On Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8pm, there will be special events and activities such as food trucks, free hot cocoa, and more. November 27 is our tree lighting ceremony at 6PM.
DEC 1-31, 2020 | 5:30-9pm
Hughes Musical Christmas Show
Hughes Musical Christmas Show
10679 Deer Ridge Ct, Zeeland, MI 49464
» Musical Christmas Light display in Zeeland, MI. All donations will go to Hand2Hand again this year if you wish to contribute.
Tuesday 12-6pm | Thursday 5-9pm
Free Tuesdays & Thursdays
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.
Thursday | 11am-4pm
Free Thursdays
Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.
Friday 7-10pm
Friday Public Skating Session
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink
3330 Fairlanes Ave, Grandville, MI 49418
» $10 admission, $1 roller skate rental, $2 rollerblades, $5 parent admission (skate rental included).
Saturday 1:30-4:30pm & 6:30-9:30pm
Saturday Public Skating Session
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink
3330 Fairlanes Ave, Grandville, MI 49418
» $8 admission, $1 roller skate rental, $2 rollerblades, $5 parent admission (skate rental included).
Thursday, SEPT-MAY | 1-2:30pm
Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 1pm-2:30pm every Thursday, Sept-May
Our supervised open gym format offers safe and fun physical activity for your children. No pre-registration necessary. $6/child. $18/max per family
Tuesday and Thursday, OCT 27-DEC 10, 2020 | 10am
Babbling Baby Feet
Rockford Speech Therapy and Little Feet Movement
Virtual Event
» Every Tuesday & Thursday, Oct 27-Dec 10, 10am (skip Nov 24 & 26)
Join us on Zoom for playing, learning, and communicating with your babies!! You will learn how to support your child’s physical, cognitive, social-emotional & language development! $20/class
Wednesday, OCT 14-DEC 16, 2020 | 6:30pm
Drop In Tumbling
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» $10/person. No pre-registration needed. Work on what you want to. Coach assisted.
Monday-Friday | 9am-6pm
Outdoor Ice Skating with Free Skate Rentals
The City of Zeeland Skating Rink
Elm Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» The Outdoor Skating Rink (synthetic ice) is located at the Elm Street Park across from City Hall. Visit the Howard Miller Library for FREE ice skate rentals.
December 1-31, 2020 | 8am-8pm
December Storywalk Book: Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
» Follow one girl’s boundless imagination and curiosity in this month’s storywalk book. Journey through why, what, how, and when to embark on fact-finding missions and elaborate scientific experiments all the while discovering the value of thinking through problems and staying curious.
DEC 1 • Tu
DEC 1, 2020 | 10 am
EatPlayGrow Virtual Family Program 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Art Museum
Virtual Event
» Features a virtual EatPlayGrow lesson filled with songs and stories, followed by a virtual tour of the exhibition Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy from the galleries at GRAM. Email [email protected] for the program link to join in.
DEC 1, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 1, 2020 | 1 pm
Handbells Celebrate the Holidays 🆓
Hosted by Scott Club
Virtual Event
» Ann Habicht brings handbells and holiday songs to celebrate the festive season. All are welcome. Non-members/guests – email [email protected] to request a link.
DEC 1, 2020 | 5 pm
Pom Pom Advent Calendar 🆓
Hosted by Michaels
Virtual Event
» Join us for fun holiday crafts designed for your mini makers. We will kick off 24 days of merry making with an advent calendar to bring the excitement of the holidays.
DEC 1, 2020 | 5 pm
Virtual Santa Visits
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 5-8pm. These interactive visits with Santa will occur in the Hauenstein and Pfeiffer Event Rooms, located off of the main BISSELL Corridor. Included with admission.
DEC 1, 2020 | 6 pm
Virtual Original Dickens Carolers
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» The Dickens Carolers will be here performing virtually on Tuesday evenings before Christmas from 6-8 pm. Included with admission.
DEC 1, 2020 | 6 pm
Georgetown Township Tree Lighting
Georgetown Township Public Library
1525 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428
» The tree lighting will begin with remarks by Township Supervisor Jim Wierenga at 6PM, followed by the West Michigan Community Choral and a performance by Body Language Dance Company. All activities will take place outdoors.
DEC 2 • W
DEC 2, 2020 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
DEC 2, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 2, 2020 | 12:30 pm
Homeschool/Virtual Learning Days
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» 12:30-2:30pm. 2 hours of all-you-can play laser tag, archery tag & open gym. Arcade and food available! $12/child
DEC 2, 2020 | 2 pm
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
DEC 2, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
DEC 2, 2020 | 5 pm
Christmas on the Trail
Mill Race Park
3370 Carlton Park, Grandville, MI 49418
» 5-9pm. Includes a 10 minute carriage or train car ride down the lighted path and a $25 food voucher to be used anytime during the month of December 2020 at MI Moonshine, Osgood Brewing, Rainbow Grill, or Wild Roast Coffee Co. Voucher must be used in one sitting and must be surrendered at time of use. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 9, at Grandville City Hall. In person sales only.
DEC 2, 2020 | 6 pm
Animal Crossing
Hosted by Muskegon Area District Library
Virtual Event
» Need to take an island break? Grab your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and explore a new island or two when MADL staff open their airport gates.
DEC 3 • Th
DEC 3, 2020 | 5 pm
Christmas on the Trail
Mill Race Park
3370 Carlton Park, Grandville, MI 49418
» 5-9pm. Includes a 10 minute carriage or train car ride down the lighted path and a $25 food voucher to be used anytime during the month of December 2020 at MI Moonshine, Osgood Brewing, Rainbow Grill, or Wild Roast Coffee Co. Voucher must be used in one sitting and must be surrendered at time of use. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 9, at Grandville City Hall. In person sales only.
DEC 3, 2020 | 5:30 pm
Anime Club 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Public Library
Virtual Event
» Join our virtual Anime Club to talk with other enthusiasts about your favorite fandom, discuss comics and manga, play online games, and enjoy anime-related content together! Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.
DEC 3, 2020 | 6 pm
Walker’s Jingle Bell Lane 🆓
Walker Ice & Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» 6-7:30pm. FREE DRIVE-THRU event! Enjoy Santa, his reindeer, and the brightly decorated WIFC! Don’t forget to bring jingle bells and your letters for Santa! We will have a drop box for the letters, as well as a box for Toys for Tots donations.
DEC 3, 2020 | 6:30 pm
Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony 🆓
Hosted by City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department
Virtual Event
» Mayor Stephen Kepley will give a holiday greeting before lighting the tree. Viewers also will get a glimpse of the holiday lights and decorations around city campus. Ceremony will be streamed on Facebook
DEC 4 • F
DEC 4, 2020 | 10 am
Christmas Open House 🆓
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» 10am-12pm. We will be handing out Christmas ornament craft kits, make-and-take coffee mugs, cookies and hot cocoa to bring home and enjoy. Santa will be here to talk to kids and take pictures! **Please note – we have a limited capacity due to guidelines and restrictions. Also, Santa wants to spread JOY and CHEER…but not germs so masks will be required for the visit, as well as a 6 ft. distance!**
DEC 4, 2020 | 11 am
Downtown Rockford’s Polar Express “Ride” Through Town
Corner Bar
31 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
» 11am-1pm. Children (and their adult) will meet at the second floor of The Corner Bar, where there will be a book reading of “The Polar Express.” Children will then be given their train ticket and asked to “ride” (walk) through town collecting punches on their ticket just like in the book. Includes ornament painting, froyo hot chocolate treat, train and holiday book display, and a goodie bag. This event will be ticketed in order to provide a safe environment for all those participating. $15/child
DEC 4, 2020 | 12:30 pm
Downtown Rockford’s Polar Express “Ride” Through Town
Corner Bar
31 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
» 12:30pm-2:30pm. Children (and their adult) will meet at the second floor of The Corner Bar, where there will be a book reading of “The Polar Express.” Children will then be given their train ticket and asked to “ride” (walk) through town collecting punches on their ticket just like in the book. Includes ornament painting, froyo hot chocolate treat, train and holiday book display, and a goodie bag. This event will be ticketed in order to provide a safe environment for all those participating. $15/child
DEC 4, 2020 | 3 pm
Kerstmarkt Holiday Market 2020
8th Street Marketplace
8th Street and Pine Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
» 3-8pm. Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland.
DEC 4, 2020 | 3:30 pm
Christmas Open House 🆓
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» 3:30pm-5:30pm. We will be handing out Christmas ornament craft kits, make-and-take coffee mugs, cookies and hot cocoa to bring home and enjoy. Santa will be here to talk to kids and take pictures! **Please note – we have a limited capacity due to guidelines and restrictions. Also, Santa wants to spread JOY and CHEER…but not germs so masks will be required for the visit, as well as a 6 ft. distance!**
DEC 4, 2020 | 4 pm
{ Believe } 🆓
Red Barn Market
3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
» 4-8pm. Santa is coming to Red Barn! We are sorting out the details, traffic flow, proper social distancing, etc. details coming soon. This is as always a free event for you! Bring your camera for photos with Santa and our added photo ops!
DEC 4, 2020 | 5 pm
Christmas on the Trail
Mill Race Park
3370 Carlton Park, Grandville, MI 49418
» 5-9pm. Includes a 10 minute carriage or train car ride down the lighted path and a $25 food voucher to be used anytime during the month of December 2020 at MI Moonshine, Osgood Brewing, Rainbow Grill, or Wild Roast Coffee Co. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 9, at Grandville City Hall. In person sales only. The trail will be open and free for walkers on the 4th and 5th, masks required. Numbers on the trail will be limited to allow social distancing.
DEC 4, 2020 | 5 pm
Festive Fridays 2020
Downtown Allegan
Allegan, MI 49010
» 5-8pm. Shop and dine with participating businesses. Mail your letter to Santa at Allegan City Hall! View a Facebook Live broadcast on Positively Allegan of the annual tree lighting at 8pm.
DEC 4, 2020 | 5 pm
Stuff a Firetruck- Food & Essentials Drive
Engine House No. 5 Museum
6610 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale Charter Twp, MI 49401
» 5-10pm. Collecting non-perishable food items and other essentials. Santa will be coming to your neighborhood on Friday evening in a firetruck, making a scene, playing holiday music, and chatting with the kiddos to make the pick-up from your neighborhood representative. Santa will be staying inside the truck to talk with the kids to maintain social distance.
DEC 4, 2020 | 7 pm
West Michigan Youth Ballet presents: The Nutcracker
Hosted by West Michigan Youth Ballet
Virtual Event
» The WMYB is excited to announce three live-streamed performances of the Nutcracker spanning three days, December 4th, 5th & 6th at various show times to fit your schedule. Tickets will be available through wmyb.org. Asking a minimum of $30/family.
DEC 4, 2020 | 7:30 pm
GR Symphony Holiday Pops
Hosted by Grand Rapids Symphony
Virtual Event
» The West Michigan holiday tradition features familiar holiday favorites with your Grand Rapids Symphony and includes virtual performances from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, vocalist Capathia Jenkins, and singer/pianist Tony DeSare. $25
DEC 5 • Sa
DEC 5, 2020 | 9 am
Kerstmarkt Holiday Market 2020
8th Street Marketplace
8th Street and Pine Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
» 9am-5pm. Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland. Dogsled Demos: 12pm-2:30pm.
DEC 5, 2020 | 9 am
Christmas Open House 🆓
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» 9am-12pm. We will be handing out Christmas ornament craft kits, make-and-take coffee mugs, cookies and hot cocoa to bring home and enjoy. Santa will be here to talk to kids and take pictures! **Please note – we have a limited capacity due to guidelines and restrictions. Also, Santa wants to spread JOY and CHEER…but not germs so masks will be required for the visit, as well as a 6 ft. distance!**
DEC 5, 2020 | 10 am
Family Day
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 10am-2pm. Enjoy a multigenerational adventure inside the facility, exploring the exhibits, sharing stories, and creating memories. Includes crafts. $5 per family
DEC 5, 2020 | 10 am
Kid 2 Kid Flea Market
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» Make your own things to sell or bring some of your things from home to sell! All booths will be ran by kids with little assistance from parents. Come support these entrepreneurs & grab some goodies to wrap up for Christmas! Purchase a booth for $10 ($15 for electric). A 6′ Table & chairs will be provided.
DEC 5, 2020 | 10 am
Virtual Visits with Santa 🆓
Hosted by Allendale Township Library
Virtual Event
» 10am-12pm. Get a chance to chat with Santa virtually! All registered participants will be assigned a 5 minute time slot between 10 AM and 12 PM. Links to join will be emailed to you before the event. Registration required. One time slot per family please.
DEC 5, 2020 | 10 am
Festive Family Event 🆓
Coopersville Hardware & Feed
364 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 10am-1pm. Come out and enjoy a day full of Christmas fun in our Garden Center! Hot Chocolate, Christmas Tree Mini Photo Sessions (reserve your time slot in advance), Kids Games, Christmas Tree Shopping, Build your own Christmas Porch Pot.
DEC 5, 2020 | 11 am
Downtown Rockford’s Polar Express “Ride” Through Town
Corner Bar
31 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
» 11am-1pm. Children (and their adult) will meet at the second floor of The Corner Bar, where there will be a book reading of “The Polar Express.” Children will then be given their train ticket and asked to “ride” (walk) through town collecting punches on their ticket just like in the book. Includes ornament painting, froyo hot chocolate treat, train and holiday book display, and a goodie bag. This event will be ticketed in order to provide a safe environment for all those participating. $15/child
DEC 5, 2020 | 11 am
GRCM’s 1st Annual Outdoor Holiday Market
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Rockford, MI 49503
» 11am-4pm. Come shop at the GRCM’s 1st Annual Outdoor Holiday Market! Small businesses will be set up outside of the museum so you can shop on Sheldon Ave & buy local for the holidays!
DEC 5, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 5, 2020 | 12:30 pm
Downtown Rockford’s Polar Express “Ride” Through Town
Corner Bar
31 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
» 12:30pm-2:30pm. Children (and their adult) will meet at the second floor of The Corner Bar, where there will be a book reading of “The Polar Express.” Children will then be given their train ticket and asked to “ride” (walk) through town collecting punches on their ticket just like in the book. Includes ornament painting, froyo hot chocolate treat, train and holiday book display, and a goodie bag. This event will be ticketed in order to provide a safe environment for all those participating. $15/child
DEC 5, 2020 | 1 pm
Rooftop Reindeer
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Reindeer will be here from 1-4 pm on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas. Guests will not be able to pet the reindeer this year. Included with admission.
DEC 5, 2020 | 2 pm
68th Annual Christmas Parade
Downtown Montague and Whitehall
Business 31/Colby Street, Montague, MI 49437
» Santa’s comin’ to town! December 5th at 2pm is the 68th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Montague and Whitehall. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. No candy will be handed out this year.
DEC 5, 2020 | 4:30 pm
West Michigan Youth Ballet presents: The Nutcracker
Hosted by West Michigan Youth Ballet
Virtual Event
» The WMYB is excited to announce three live-streamed performances of the Nutcracker spanning three days, December 4th, 5th & 6th at various show times to fit your schedule. Tickets will be available through wmyb.org. Asking a minimum of $30/family.
DEC 5, 2020 | 5 pm
Allendale Rotary Club’s Holiday Lights Parade 🆓
Allendale Park
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» 5-8pm. A drive-thru event at Allendale Community Park! It will run as a reverse parade where the community will drive their vehicles around through the route in the park and see the lights and floats. Enter the park from Lake Michigan Drive just east of the township building.
DEC 5, 2020 | 5 pm
Christmas on the Trail
Mill Race Park
3370 Carlton Park, Grandville, MI 49418
» 5-9pm. Includes a 10 minute carriage or train car ride down the lighted path and a $25 food voucher to be used anytime during the month of December 2020 at MI Moonshine, Osgood Brewing, Rainbow Grill, or Wild Roast Coffee Co. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 9, at Grandville City Hall. In person sales only. The trail will be open and free for walkers on the 4th and 5th, masks required. Numbers on the trail will be limited to allow social distancing.
DEC 5, 2020 | 5:30 pm
Santa’s Cruise 🆓
Hosted by Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber
12-mile route through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg, MI
» The Cruise starts at 5:30 pm and is a processional that weaves through Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg on a 12 mile route. This is an opportunity for individuals and families to watch the cruise in a safe distance from one another and be able to spread out among the 12-mile route and for some, watch it right outside your home!
DEC 5, 2020 | 6 pm
Lowell’s Annual Night-time Santa Parade: Drive-Thru Edition 🆓
Kent County Fairgrounds
225 S Hudson St, Lowell, MI 49331
» This year has looked different for so many things and the parade will be one of them. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will be hosting a drive-thru style, lighted parade at the Kent County Fairgrounds from 6pm to 8pm. The Theme is Winter Wonderland!
DEC 5, 2020 | 6 pm
Christmas Light Drive-Through on Candy Cane Lane 🆓
Candy Cane Lane
Madison St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 6-8pm. Tour Candy Cane Lane and enjoy the wonderful lights, treats, and surprises from the comfort of your own vehicle! Come down Eastmanville in Coopersville, drive down Danforth by City Hall, and make your way down Candy Cane Lane (Madison)! Stop at the corner of Lincoln and Madison for gifts for the kids, then continue your tour and see all of the lights! This is a warm clothes/non-perishable item food drive for Coopersville Cares, so please help make someone else’s day a little bit brighter!
DEC 5, 2020 | 6 pm
Santa Claus will visit Sage River Holiday Lights 🆓
Sage River Holiday Lights
5823 Sage River Ct, Wyoming, MI 49418
» 6-8pm. Santa Claus will visit Sage River Holiday Lights (Weather permitting)! Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children and adults cannot approach Santa but may instead hand him a letter to read or drop one off in the Letters to Santa “mailbox”. (No postage required!) Candy canes will be provided via a candy cane chute!
DEC 5, 2020 | 7:30 pm
GR Symphony Holiday Pops
Hosted by Grand Rapids Symphony
Virtual Event
» The West Michigan holiday tradition features familiar holiday favorites with your Grand Rapids Symphony and includes virtual performances from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, vocalist Capathia Jenkins, and singer/pianist Tony DeSare. $25
DEC 6 • Su
DEC 6, 2020 | 1 pm
Easy Mandala Making
Hosted by City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Virtual Event
» 1-2:30pm. Join us for a fun and mindful mandala making class! Perfect for all ages, no experience necessary. Use common household objects to make beautiful works of art. $10/household
DEC 6, 2020 | 2 pm
West Michigan Youth Ballet presents: The Nutcracker
Hosted by West Michigan Youth Ballet
Virtual Event
» The WMYB is excited to announce three live-streamed performances of the Nutcracker spanning three days, December 4th, 5th & 6th at various show times to fit your schedule. Tickets will be available through wmyb.org. Asking a minimum of $30/family.
DEC 6, 2020 | 7 pm
A Virtually Celtic Christmas
Hosted by Holland Civic Center Place
Virtual Event
» Deck the halls and grab the Eggnog! A Virtually Celtic Christmas concert is coming to the Holland Civic Center Place on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 7pm. Tickets will be available starting at 10am Friday, November 6th, and will stream on the ShowTix4U platform. $25
DEC 7 • M
DEC 7, 2020 | 6:30 pm
Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”
Children’s Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 5, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Children’s Creations Theater and Act II Theater for Teens are announcing auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”. Register here.
DEC 8 • Tu
DEC 8, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 8, 2020 | 5 pm
Virtual Santa Visits
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 5-8pm. These interactive visits with Santa will occur in the Hauenstein and Pfeiffer Event Rooms, located off of the main BISSELL Corridor. Included with admission.
DEC 8, 2020 | 6 pm
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour
Forest Hills Mandarin Chinese Immersion Program
Virtual Event
» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese language and culture everyday.
Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!
Additional tours scheduled for Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 10am, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 6pm, and Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 2pm.
DEC 8, 2020 | 6 pm
Virtual Original Dickens Carolers
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» The Dickens Carolers will be here performing virtually on Tuesday evenings before Christmas from 6-8 pm. Included with admission.
DEC 9 • W
DEC 9, 2020 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
DEC 9, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 9, 2020 | 2 pm
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
DEC 9, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
DEC 9, 2020 | 6 pm
Open Studio Anywhere: Art Nouveau
Hosted by Artists Creating Together
Virtual Event
» A virtual lesson in various activities inspired by the Medieval Art movement. Discover the why Art Nouveau movement started, learn how it inspired design for years to come, and make your own artwork, all led by ACT Intern Kathrine Davis.
DEC 9, 2020 | 6:30 pm
Auditions for “Annie and the Orphans”
Children’s Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 5, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Join us for auditions as we work to a remake of Annie with “Annie and the Orphans” with Fusion Film Academy. Register here.
DEC 9, 2020 | 8:30 pm
Project Night Lights 🆓
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back. Bring a flashlight or flash your cell phone back at the hospital. Wearing a mask is encouraged.
DEC 10 • Th
DEC 10, 2020 | 10 am
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour
Forest Hills Mandarin Chinese Immersion Program
Virtual Event
» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese language and culture everyday.
Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!
Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 6pm, and Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 2pm.
DEC 10, 2020 | 10 am
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn 🆓
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. During this program participants will be invited into one of two rooms for a story time inside. Then both groups will head outside for socially distanced playtime. Registration via Eventbrite is required.
DEC 10, 2020 | 3 pm – 7 pm
Cookies & Milk with Santa
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Santa is returning to Growing Smiles this year!
COVID has made it look a little different this year but we are doing our best to provide a safe, healthy way to get that much desired Holiday photo!
Masks will be required and enforced and social distancing.
DEC 10, 2020 | 3 pm
Happy Hanukkah (Chanukah)!!! Virtual Story Book Read 🆓
Hosted by Hackley Public Library
Virtual Event
» This event will include learning new songs and reading themed books such as: Elmo’s Little Dreidel.
DEC 10, 2020 | 5:30 pm
Anime Club 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Public Library
Virtual Event
» Join our virtual Anime Club to talk with other enthusiasts about your favorite fandom, discuss comics and manga, play online games, and enjoy anime-related content together! Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.
DEC 10, 2020 | 7 pm
Easy Mandala Making
Hosted by City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Virtual Event
» 7-8:30pm. Join us for a fun and mindful mandala making class! Perfect for all ages, no experience necessary. Use common household objects to make beautiful works of art. $10/household
DEC 11 • F
DEC 11, 2020 | 3 pm
Kerstmarkt Holiday Market 2020
8th Street Marketplace
8th Street and Pine Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
» 3-8pm. Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland. Bell Ringers 5-7pm.
DEC 11, 2020 | 5 pm
Luminary Hike
Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
» 5-9pm. As you meander through the forest on a candle-lit path, you’ll enjoy the beautiful serenity of the forest at night and experience the power of nature! Pre-registration and masks required. $2/person OR $10/family
DEC 11, 2020 | 5 pm
Festive Fridays 2020
Downtown Allegan
Allegan, MI 49010
» 5-8pm. Shop and dine with participating businesses. Mail your letter to Santa at Allegan City Hall! Stocking Hop- Stuff your oversized sock with candy from door-to-door participating businesses!
DEC 11, 2020 | 5 pm
Christmas Handbell Duets at the Kerstmarkt 🆓
Eighth Street Marketplace
150 W 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» 5-7pm. Mildly insane Holland-based handbell duo Larry and Carla will be braving the chilly weather to play Christmas handbell duets at the Kerstmarkt in Downtown Holland.
DEC 11, 2020 | 5:15 pm
Friday Family Fun Pack
Hudsonville Lanes
5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 5:15-7:15pm. You get 90 minutes of bowling, shoe rental, hot dog, chips, and unlimited pop for up to 6 people for only $45 per lane. Please call 669-9380 for reservations and lane availability.
DEC 11, 2020 | 7:30 pm
Home for the Holidays Virtual Concert
Hosted by West Michigan Symphony
Virtual Event
» This year’s program features all your Holiday favorites performed by the WMS strings. We will be showcasing the Frauenthal Center’s newly-restored 1929 Barton Theatre Organ, played by the dazzling and dexterous Peter Kurdziel. Joining him will be the amazing Russian Bayan accordionist Stas Venglevski–a whole symphony by himself–and our good friend, Diane Penning.
DEC 12 • Sa
DEC 12, 2020 | 8 am
Holiday Hunt
Pinery Park
2301 De Hoop Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 8am-8pm. Holiday Hunt is an event where kids will hunt around Pinery Park to find clues that will lead them to Santa. Each child registered will be given a Santa Guide that will have maps, coloring sheets, a Santa wish list, and much more. All activities will be done on your own. Sign up today to reserve your spot! $5/child
DEC 12, 2020 | 9 am
Kerstmarkt Holiday Market 2020
8th Street Marketplace
8th Street and Pine Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
» 9am-5pm. Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland. Dogsled Demos: 12pm-2:30pm.
DEC 12, 2020 | 10 am
Christmas Fair
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 10am-2pm. Crafters and Vendors scattered among the Community Christmas Trees! Come support our local small & home based businesses while finishing up your shopping!
DEC 12, 2020 | 10 am
You Shop While They Play!
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Drop-off any time between 10am-6pm. $50: 1 hour Virtual Reality & 2 hours: building straws & blocks, marble runs, robots, coding at 4.9-STAR rated Amped Reality! Ages 6+. 2-day pre-registration required.
DEC 12, 2020 | 10:30 am
Social Justice Begins with Me: A Book Club for Kids 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Public Library
Virtual Event
» Children ages 4-11 can explore social justice topics that impact their daily lives through children’s literature. Pre-registration required
DEC 12, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 12, 2020 | 1 pm
Rooftop Reindeer
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Reindeer will be here from 1-4 pm on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas. Guests will not be able to pet the reindeer this year. Included with admission.
DEC 12, 2020 | 2 pm
Drop In Saturdays
Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
DEC 12, 2020 | 4 pm
MINI Nativity: Let’s Celebrate His Birth
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 4-6pm. Come Celebrate the Birth of Jesus through a Live MINI Nativity Scene at the mini red stable where inside the Holy Family will admire The Christ Child as The Angel, Shepherds and Wisemen also adore Him. Fell pony & Gypsy Vanner horse jingle rides will be available. $5 suggested donation/person
DEC 12, 2020 | 5 pm
Luminary Hike
Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
» 5-9pm. As you meander through the forest on a candle-lit path, you’ll enjoy the beautiful serenity of the forest at night and experience the power of nature! Pre-registration and masks required. $2/person OR $10/family
DEC 12, 2020 | 6 pm
Parents Night Out
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 6-9pm. Your kids (4+ years) will have a BLAST at GRG. Jumping on trampolines, playing games and practicing their gymnastics skills.
All under the supervision of our fantastic GRG coaching staff! Snacks will be provided for the kids. Registration required. Ages 4+, Members: $18/child. $12 each sibling, Non Members: $20/child. $15 each sibling
DEC 13 • Su
DEC 13, 2020 | 4 pm
MINI Nativity: Let’s Celebrate His Birth
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 4-6pm. Come Celebrate the Birth of Jesus through a Live MINI Nativity Scene at the mini red stable where inside the Holy Family will admire The Christ Child as The Angel, Shepherds and Wisemen also adore Him. Fell pony & Gypsy Vanner horse jingle rides will be available. $5 suggested donation/person
DEC 13, 2020 | 5 pm
Luminary Hike
Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
» 5-9pm. As you meander through the forest on a candle-lit path, you’ll enjoy the beautiful serenity of the forest at night and experience the power of nature! Pre-registration and masks required. $2/person OR $10/family
DEC 14 • M
DEC 14, 2020 | 4 pm
FREE Second Monday! 🆓
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» The Holland Museum is open tonight from 4-7pm with FREE admission! Spark!Lab is temporarily closed, but check out their current exhibits.
DEC 14, 2020 | 6 pm
Home School Information Sessions
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 6-8pm. Thinking about home education? Sign up for a Home School Information Session! These sessions are not only perfect for those considering home educating but are also great for those who have already started and need a little direction. $15, Pre-registration is required.
DEC 15 • Tu
DEC 15, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 15, 2020 | 5 pm
Virtual Santa Visits
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 5-8pm. These interactive visits with Santa will occur in the Hauenstein and Pfeiffer Event Rooms, located off of the main BISSELL Corridor. Included with admission.
DEC 15, 2020 | 6 pm
Virtual Original Dickens Carolers
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» The Dickens Carolers will be here performing virtually on Tuesday evenings before Christmas from 6-8 pm. Included with admission.
DEC 16 • W
DEC 16, 2020 | 10 am
EatPlayGrow Virtual Family Program 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Art Museum
Virtual Event
» Features a virtual EatPlayGrow lesson filled with songs and stories, followed by a virtual tour of the exhibition Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy from the galleries at GRAM. Email [email protected] for the program link to join in.
DEC 16, 2020 | 11 am
The Loutit Littles Show 🆓
Hosted by Loutit District Library
Virtual Event
» Learn bounces, rhymes, and songs to enjoy with your little one. Get inspired with ideas for games and activities using everyday household items. Learn ASL signs to help communication, tips to raise a reader, and ways to just have fun together!
DEC 16, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 16, 2020 | 12:30 pm
Homeschool/Virtual Learning Days
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» 12:30-2:30pm. 2 hours of all-you-can play laser tag, archery tag & open gym. Arcade and food available! $12/child
DEC 16, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
DEC 16, 2020 | 6 pm
Animal Crossing
Hosted by Muskegon Area District Library
Virtual Event
» Need to take an island break? Grab your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and explore a new island or two when MADL staff open their airport gates.
DEC 17 • Th
DEC 17, 2020 | 10 am
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn 🆓
430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. During this program participants will be invited into one of two rooms for a story time inside. Then both groups will head outside for socially distanced playtime. Registration via Eventbrite is required.
DEC 17, 2020 | 3 pm
Merry Christmas! Virtual Story Book Read 🆓
Hosted by Hackley Public Library
Virtual Event
» Miss Melissa and Miss Lydia are back with another special story book read. They’re excited to share holiday traditions passed down from their Swedish and German family members. Will be posted to HPL’s Facebook page.
DEC 17, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Lego Club 🆓
Patmos Library
2445 Riley St, Jamestown, MI 49427
» Lego club for grades 1-6! Explore a different challenge every month. Social distancing will be followed, only 5 families will be allowed to attend. RSVP in advance.
DEC 17, 2020 | 5 pm
Light the Night 🆓
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 5-9pm. Enjoy a light up art-making activity, a scavenger hunt, prizes, sketching in the galleries, and docent-led Gallery Chats!
DEC 17, 2020 | 5:30 pm
Anime Club 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Public Library
Virtual Event
» Join our virtual Anime Club to talk with other enthusiasts about your favorite fandom, discuss comics and manga, play online games, and enjoy anime-related content together! Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.
DEC 17, 2020 | 6 pm
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Build, decorate, & play with a robot & learn how robots work! A great activity for children ages 5-9 to do with a grandparent. $35
DEC 18 • F
DEC 18, 2020 | 10:30 am
Baby Time Online 🆓
Hosted by Muskegon Area District Library
Virtual Event
» Join Miss Gill as she introduces babies to music, rhythm, and rhyme, all vital pre-lingual and pre-literacy skills.
DEC 18, 2020 | 5 pm
Festive Fridays 2020
Downtown Allegan
Allegan, MI 49010
» 5-8pm. HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Shop and dine with participating businesses. Mail your letter to Santa at Allegan City Hall!
DEC 18, 2020 | 5:15 pm
Friday Family Fun Pack
Hudsonville Lanes
5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 5:15-7:15pm. You get 90 minutes of bowling, shoe rental, hot dog, chips, and unlimited pop for up to 6 people for only $45 per lane. Please call 669-9380 for reservations and lane availability.
DEC 18, 2020 | 6 pm
Samaritas Festival of Lights Kick Off 🆓
Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids
2000 32nd St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
» Grab your family, some hot cocoa and enjoy “Card Art” from businesses, local artists and other groups from the comfort and safety of your car. Also enjoy an appearance from Santa, Goody Bags handed out (while supplies last), & Christmas Music.
DEC 18, 2020 | 7 pm
Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ Concert: Holiday Classics
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Deck the halls this season by enjoying cheerful holiday songs on the GRPM’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theater organ, performed by Lance Luce. Organ concerts are offered virtually and in-person!
DEC 18, 2020 | 7 pm
The Night Before Christmas | Christmas Program
Central Wesleyan Church
446 W 40th St, Holland, MI 49423
» This Christmas pull a chair up to the campfire. Sit down with us and hear the story of struggle, hope, and unquenchable love. Perhaps we’ll find ourselves a little a closer, even as we “physically distance” at an unforgettable Christmas experience of stories, songs, and community. Save your seat in advance! Not ready or able to join in person? We’d love to have you join us online!
DEC 19 • Sa
DEC 19, 2020 | 10 am
You Shop While They Play!
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Drop-off any time between 10am-6pm. $50: 1 hour Virtual Reality & 2 hours: building straws & blocks, marble runs, robots, coding at 4.9-STAR rated Amped Reality! Ages 6+. 2-day pre-registration required.
DEC 19, 2020 | 10:30 am
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Build, decorate, & play with a robot & learn how robots work! A great activity for children ages 5-9 to do with a grandparent. $35
DEC 19, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 19, 2020 | 1 pm
Rooftop Reindeer
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Reindeer will be here from 1-4 pm on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas. Guests will not be able to pet the reindeer this year. Included with admission.
DEC 19, 2020 | 2 pm
Duncan Woods Family Guided Hike
Duncan Memorial Park
Duncan Ct, Grand Haven, MI 49417
» A fun guided 2 hour hike with a naturalist at Duncan Memorial Park in Grand Haven. Learn about the ecosystems and species in local parks while enjoying a fun, safe hike with family. PLUS – hot chocolate from Jumpin’ Java for all registered participants at the end of the hike to warm us up! Registration $8 per person.
DEC 19, 2020 | 3 pm
Easy Mandala Making
Hosted by City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Virtual Event
» 3-4:30pm. Join us for a fun and mindful mandala making class! Perfect for all ages, no experience necessary. Use common household objects to make beautiful works of art. $10/household
DEC 19, 2020 | 4 pm
MINI Nativity: Let’s Celebrate His Birth
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 4-6pm. Come Celebrate the Birth of Jesus through a Live MINI Nativity Scene at the mini red stable where inside the Holy Family will admire The Christ Child as The Angel, Shepherds and Wisemen also adore Him. Fell pony & Gypsy Vanner horse jingle rides will be available. $5 suggested donation/person
DEC 19, 2020 | 7 pm
The Night Before Christmas | Christmas Program
Central Wesleyan Church
446 W 40th St, Holland, MI 49423
» This Christmas pull a chair up to the campfire. Sit down with us and hear the story of struggle, hope, and unquenchable love. Perhaps we’ll find ourselves a little a closer, even as we “physically distance” at an unforgettable Christmas experience of stories, songs, and community. Save your seat in advance! Not ready or able to join in person? We’d love to have you join us online!
DEC 20 • Su
DEC 20, 2020 | 10 am
The Night Before Christmas | Christmas Program
Central Wesleyan Church
446 W 40th St, Holland, MI 49423
» This Christmas pull a chair up to the campfire. Sit down with us and hear the story of struggle, hope, and unquenchable love. Perhaps we’ll find ourselves a little a closer, even as we “physically distance” at an unforgettable Christmas experience of stories, songs, and community. Save your seat in advance! Not ready or able to join in person? We’d love to have you join us online!
DEC 20, 2020 | 4 pm
MINI Nativity: Let’s Celebrate His Birth
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 4-6pm. Come Celebrate the Birth of Jesus through a Live MINI Nativity Scene at the mini red stable where inside the Holy Family will admire The Christ Child as The Angel, Shepherds and Wisemen also adore Him. Fell pony & Gypsy Vanner horse jingle rides will be available. $5 suggested donation/person
DEC 21 • M
DEC 21, 2020 | 6 pm
DEC 22 • Tu
DEC 22, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 22, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Winter Break
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. Join us in the GRAM Studio and build your own unique graham cracker house inspired by the Museum itself.
DEC 22, 2020 | 5 pm
Virtual Santa Visits
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 5-8pm. These interactive visits with Santa will occur in the Hauenstein and Pfeiffer Event Rooms, located off of the main BISSELL Corridor. Included with admission.
DEC 22, 2020 | 6 pm
Virtual Original Dickens Carolers
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» The Dickens Carolers will be here performing virtually on Tuesday evenings before Christmas from 6-8 pm. Included with admission.
DEC 23 • W
DEC 23, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 24 • Th
DEC 24, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Winter Break
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. Join us in the GRAM Studio and build your own unique graham cracker house inspired by the Museum itself.
DEC 25 • F
DEC 25, 2020 | 9 am
DEC 26 • Sa
DEC 26, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 26, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Winter Break
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. Join us in the GRAM Studio and build your own unique graham cracker house inspired by the Museum itself.
DEC 26, 2020 | 2 pm
Drop In Saturdays
Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
DEC 27 • Su
DEC 27, 2020 | 9 am
DEC 28 • M
DEC 28, 2020 | 9 am
DEC 29 • Tu
DEC 29, 2020 | 10 am
Virtual Creature Feature: Eastern Screech Owl 🆓
Hosted by Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
Virtual Event
» Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and join us for a little learning and a lot of fun with a live animal program featuring Michigan’s Eastern Screech Owl and Battle Creek Outdoor Education Center. Discover what makes these small birds of prey great night-time hunters and masters of camouflage.
DEC 29, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 29, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Winter Break
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. Join us in the GRAM Studio and build your own unique graham cracker house inspired by the Museum itself.
DEC 30 • W
DEC 30, 2020 | 11:15 am
Winter-Time Walks
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Winter in the Children’s Garden can be chilly, but fun! Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Included with admission.
DEC 31 • Th
DEC 31, 2020 | 3 pm
Joyous Kwanzaa! Virtual Story Book Read 🆓
Hosted by Hackley Public Library
Virtual Event
» Join us virtually for our Kwanzaa story time on the last night of Kwanzaa. We will have a special guest teach us about the wonderful history of Kwanzaa and share stories about this joyous holiday! Will be posted to HPL’s Facebook page.
