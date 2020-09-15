Spend a Relaxing Fall Afternoon Roaming the Corn Maze at the Deep Roots Farm Stand Near Grand Rapids

Out in Caledonia, Deep Roots Offers Laid-Back Fall Fun
If you’re looking for a down-to-earth place to find fall fun around Grand Rapids, this new corn maze destination might just be it.
Deep Roots Produce in Alto used to be just a seasonal roadside farm stand offering u-pick produce, but over the years they’ve been adding on little by little.
New this year is a high-quality corn maze that will entertain families for hours.
Deep Roots Corn Maze & Farm Stand
8570 84th St SE, Caledonia MI 49302
3 CORN MAZES
We did the maze last weekend and it’s great.
The corn is tall and dense. The paths are wide and smooth. This is a high-quality maze.
The 12-acre corn maze is divided into three trails.
Each trail is a different level of difficulty and distance. The Kid’s Maze is really short at 0.3 miles. The Intermediate Maze is 1.4 miles long, and the Advanced Maze clocks in at 2.5 miles.
Do one, two, or all three trails – it’s your call.
Your maze pass will come with a punch card to complete throughout the maze. If you want to get all of the punches, you’ll need to complete all of the trails.
There are info signs at the start of the maze if you’d like to add some education to your trip.
Buy Tickets Online, Ahead of Time
Presale tickets for our corn maze are highly encouraged and can be purchased on their website by clicking on the CORN MAZE tab.
Purchasing your tickets ahead of time allows them to expedite your check-in process at the ticket booth.
They are staggering group start times to adhere to social distancing guidelines. (This means you may have to wait a bit before you enter the maze if there are lots of people arriving at the same time as you. You do not have assigned maze entry times.)
BRING YOUR CAMERA
Cute Fall Photo Ops Are Waiting For You
Deep Roots Produce has a done a great job putting together open-air photo ops for your family.
Haybales, pumpkins, and cornstalks dot the old barn’s surroundings.
Bring your camera!
The maze entrance is another great place to stage photos.
The sunflower and cornfield backdrop will add another layer of fall to your pics.
TAKE THE FARM HOME
Fall’s Bounty, Ready to Go
What’s offered at the roadside farm stand changes with the seasons.
While we were there, succulents from nearby Wildwood Family Farms were on offer.
They’ve got a wide variety of pumpkins – both regular and specialty.
A wide variety of fresh produce is also in the farm stand, including heirloom tomatoes.
They even offer u-pick produce – you can pick your own tomatoes if they’re in season!
WEEKLY PRODUCE BOXES
Deep Roots Produce also offers a weekly produce box.
The boxes include a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits on location using sustainable practices, and they also source from local farms to help support local farms and create a well-rounded shopping experience.
Pickup Days: Tuesday thru Friday
Pickup Times: 10:30AM – 5:30PM (Half hour lead time)
Box consists of a half bushel of produce. Orders MUST be placed in advance.
Example of what you might get in a box:
- 1 zucchini
- 1 yellow squash
- 4 Polbig tomatoes (similar to beefsteaks)
- 1 pint of grape tomatoes
- 2 heirloom tomatoes
- 6 ears of sweet corn
- 1 spaghetti squash
- 1 cabbage
- 1 eggplant
Produce Box info is found on their website.
YOU MIGHT FIND DONUTS
Weekends are special occassions at Deep Roots Produce.
That’s when local food trucks are invited out to share their flavors with the community.
Past vendors include donuts, shaved ice, and BBQ. Watch their FB page for upcoming special events and announcements.
THE LITTLE EXTRAS
You won’t find a bunch of ticketed activities, other than the corn maze, at Deep Roots Produce, and we think that adds to its charm.
What you will find are friendly goats, corn hole, picnic tables, great produce, and photo stations.
IF YOU GO
Homegrown, local, fresh – Deep Roots is a seasonal produce stand, committed to providing the community with delicious fruits and veggies.
The upick pumpkin patch is open as of September 15. Cash and cards accepted.
Deep Roots is located on the corner of 84th & Whitneyville in Caledonia.
September Maze & Farm Stand Hours:
Regular Farm Stand Hours:
Tuesday thru Friday 10a-6p
Weekends 9a-6p
616-430-9803