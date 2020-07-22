The 10 Best Dermatologists Near Grand Rapids

A Good Dermatologist is a Great Step Toward Healthy Skin
A pediatric dermatologist can help your child (from newborns to adolescents) with skin conditions, from the simply irritating to the very concerning. A pediatric dermatologist knows to look for – they know what is normal for a child’s skin and when to worry. The skin is the body’s largest organ, after all, so it’s important to keep an eye on it!
If you’re looking for a dermatologist for your child, check out our readers’ favorite providers below.
If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, ETC for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted doc for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.
Every name in this guide received votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
Dermatologists for Families in Grand Rapids
Voted Top Dermatologist
Dr. Rachel Laarman at SHMG Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – Dermatology
1 – Laarman, Dr. Rachel (Spectrum Health Medical Group Helen DeVos – Dermatology)
2 – Hawley, Dr. Kristi (The Derm Institute of West Michigan)
3 – Ashack, Dr. Richard (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan)
4 – Green, Dr. Bridget (Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids)
5 – (TIE) Patel, Dr. Dipa (Dermatology at MidTown)
5 – (TIE) Stawiski, Dr. Marek (M.A. Stawiski, M.D., Dermatology)
7 – Dr. Katherine Foster (Lakeshore Dermatology)
8 – (TIE) Dr. Ryan Freeland (Wolverine Dermatology)
8 – (TIE) Kristen Meyer (PA-C Dermatology Associates)
8 – (TIE) Rebecca Jansen (Dermatology Associates of West Michigan)