Dig into Fruity Red, White & Blue PIE FLIGHTS at the Patriotic Pie Party on July 3!

Moelker Orchards Patriotic Pie Party
Join Moelker Orchards for a patriotic celebration of their handmade pies!
They will be offering a pie flight with slices of cherry, peach, and blueberry pie (red, white, & blue!) along with your choice of ice cream or whipped topping.
Flights available while supplies last. These events are popular – we recommend going early if you can.
You can help by RSVPing to the FB event so they know how much pie to prepare.
They will also have fresh-made donuts, coffee, & muffins available!
NOTE: If you would like a whole baked or frozen pie, please order ahead by messaging them or calling 616-453-2585.
Patriotic Pie Party @ Moelker Orchards
July 3, 2020
8 am – 5 pm
Highlights:
- pie flights
- ice cream / whipped topping
- Cost: $5.50 per flight.
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
These Homemade, Handmade Pies Will Make You Swoon
The secret ingredient is love.
Whole pies are available at the Patriotic Pie Party but they do need to be pre-ordered.
Whole pies are available baked or frozen.
Flavors available: Cherry Crumble, Peach, Cherry Berry, and Blueberry.
To pre-order, call 616-453-2585 or message them via Facebook.
Fresh Made Donuts are Delightful
Old Bell Bakery will not only be your source for fruit pies on July 3, but they’re also whipping up some of their coveted donuts. Get ’em while supplies last!
See you on July 3 at Moelker Orchards!