Gift Local: Wrap Up These Best-Selling, DIY Woodworking Kits for Kids from this West MI Etsy Shop

West MI Woodshop Makes Woodworking Kits for Kids

This West Michigan workshop has kids woodworking kits ready to ship for Christmas.

If you’re looking for something to gift this year that’s not made out of plastic, consider one of these locally made woodworking kits for kids.

Bonus: They’re easy to assemble, and they’re on sale!

Meet James & Rivertown Woodcraft

James Torrey started woodworking during his college days at Western Michigan University as a hobby. From there, his passion for woodworking just kept growing.

James found himself building furniture for others out of his garage on nights and weekends outside of his normal job. He decided to take a leap and go into woodworking full-time and that’s when Rivertown Woodcraft, as we know it today, was born.

James Torrey in his woodshop

His woodshop specializes in custom pieces for clients, especially live edge wood furniture.

James, just like many others, found himself working out of his garage with his family in Ada during the lockdown in April.

They started making the birdhouse kits to sell to neighborhood kids, but it caught on quickly and they were soon shipping kits to Colorado and beyond.

James tells the story of how they got started in the kid DIY woodshop business

Big birdhouse shipment going out!

In fact, they’ve grown to having the Best Selling Bird House Kit on Etsy!

Best Seller DIY Birdhouse Kits

Perhaps one reason the birdhouse kits are so popular is that they are a great way to spend time with your kids.

By age 6, many kids will want to assemble this project independently. Younger kids might need a parent’s help. Even if you’re not helping put the kit together, your kids will still love having you nearby and showing off their work.

(This is also a great kit for girl scouts and boy scouts to earn their woodworking badges.)

The birdhouse is designed to appeal to chickadees, nuthatchs and bluebirds. (The entry hole size is 1-1/8″, specifically designed to prevent aggressive birds like house swallows from gaining entry.)

It’s easy to assemble and all the hardware is included along with instructions. All you need is a screwdriver and a hammer.

If you want to order a birdhouse kit and have it delivered in time for the holidays, please note the Holiday Shipping timeline: Orders received by December 20th will be shipped no later than December 21st with two day USPS in the contiguous 48 states. The birdhouse kits are in stock ready to ship within 1 to 2 business days.

From Etsy: The bird house kit is great. It is high quality and the instructions are great. Looking forward to putting it together with my daughter. -Kim

DIY Tool Tote for Kids Next up from Rivertown Woodcraft: A DIY Tool Tote Kit. Designed to appeal to kids of all ages, this kit is easy to assemble and all the hardware is included along with instructions, a REAL HAMMER, and a REAL SCREWDRIVER. Kids ages 6 and up will likely be able to assemble the kit themselves. Younger kids might need a parent's help. Watch Harper and James Put Together a Tool Tote Kit If you would like your child's name engraved on one end of the tote, please allow 2 extra days for processing, and please remember to provide the name in the personalization field, spelled correctly. (You must pay for the personalized version in order to receive that option.)

Little Builders DIY Woodworking Kit Subscription

Rivertown Woodcraft has seen so much success with their Birdhouses that they are also launching a Little Builders DIY woodworking kit subscription for kids, just in time for Christmas.

How it works: Each month, for 4 months, your child will receive a project to build on their own.

Everything your little Builder needs is included in each kit. All nail holes are pre-drilled for ease of assembly, though some kids will need parents’ help. Usually, at 6 years old, kids are able to assemble them alone.

The first month is the new Little Builders DIY Tool Tote Kit. This kit includes a real 8-ounce hammer and Philips head screwdriver – the essential tools for all the kits that follow.

Month 1: Tool Tote

Month 2: Candy Dispenser

Month 3: It’s a surprise!

Month 4: Springtime Birdhouse Kit

Little Builders DIY Tool Tote

Let us know if you choose to gift the Little Builders Woodworking Kit Subscription this year!

