East Grand Rapids Schools Bringing Back HS & MS Students for 1/2 Days This Fall

East Grand Rapids Shares Agile Return-to-School Plan for Fall 2020
School resumes with in-person learning on Aug 24, 2020
East Grand Rapids schools district (about 3,000 students) announced today that the first day of school, August 24, 2020, will feature in-person instruction as long as Kent County remains in MI Safe State Phase 4 (details below.)
Families have the option to select virtual education as well.
- Elementary (K-5th grade) students will be in person all day, 5 days a week.
- Upper classes, 6th-12th grades, will attend school in person on half days (with Wednesdays off), to accommodate social distancing goals by having only half the student population in the building at a given time. They will engage in virtual learning the other half of the school day.
- All grades will wear masks while at school.
Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan
EGR Offers In-Person & Virtual Instruction Options
The district’s 45-page document showcasing their Return to Learning Plans are the most detailed we’ve seen to date.
The plan was crafted to be in alignment with Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Schools: 2020-2021 Return to School Roadmap and Executive Order 2020-142 and presents instruction models that correspond with the state phase of reopening.
- MI Safe Start Phases 1-3: Schools do not open for in-person instruction and instruction is provided remotely
- MI Safe Start Phases 4-6: Schools open for in-person learning with varying degrees of safety protocols
East Grand Rapids Schools Plan
Sign-Up Deadline: August 5, 2020
School Resumes: August 24, 2020
Plan Highlights:
- Chromebooks for all that ask
- Virtual option available to any that want it
- Will align instruction method with Phase of Reopening
K-5 Students Placed into Cohorts; 6-12 Students Have Staggered In-Person Schedule
K-5th In-Person Cohort Learning
In this model, all K-5 students attend school in-person, every day.
Students are cohorted by their class and do not mix with students from other classes while indoors.
Students participate in recess, lunch, Specials, and Spanish, and receive pull-out or push-in support services as needed. This is very similar to traditional school, with the exception of cohorting.
6th-12th Grade Hybrid In-Person Learning
EGR middle and high school students will begin the year with a 50% student population, 50% of the time by having students physically attend school for half of the day and learn virtually at home during the other half.
All students attend school in-person, but not at the same time. Students are clustered into two groups to make this happen.
While in school, all staff and students wear face coverings, except when eating and drinking. This includes wearing face coverings in hallways and common areas and at arrival and departure.
The EGR Virtual Learning Option, Plus Info Sessions to Help Parents Decide
EGR’s virtual learning option is available by request for any family. Students choosing Pioneer Virtual Learning must commit for a semester at a time and families must commit to the virtual option by August 5, 2020.
Virtual instruction will be provided by EGRPS partners.
EGR Grades K-8 Virtual Learning
East Grand Rapids Public Schools has partnered with Pearson to provide an accredited program aligned with the State of MI Standards and the Common Core Standards.
An effort will be made to group EGRPS students with their EGR peers. Classes will be taught by Michigan Certified teachers.
Each EGRPS student will be assigned a mentor who is an EGRPS employee who supports the student with technical issues, periodic check-ins, and communications between the district and the course/subject provider and/or teacher.
EGR High School Virtual Learning
East Grand Rapids Public Schools is partnering with Michigan Virtual (MV) to provide a virtual high school learning option. MV hires Michigan certified teachers to write curriculum and teach their courses.
Virtual Learning Info Sessions
EGRPS, in collaboration with Pearson and Michigan Virtual, will host two virtual information sessions on Pioneer Virtual Learning:
❏ For 9-12 students on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
❏ For K-8 students on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
REMOTE E-LEARNING
Is This the End of Snow Days for EGR Schools?
East Grand Rapid’s remote e-learning plan has parents wondering if this will be the end of snow days for East Grand Rapids public schools.
The plan was created for “when schools are closed due to local/state authority” during the pandemic, but if it works, this could allow for children to move seamlessly into remote learning on bad weather days, too.
Granted, East Grand Rapids historically has very few snow days, especially considering the lake effect snow we get, but it’s food for thought. As districts adapt to technology advances like this, the end of snow days could become a reality for many midwest schools!
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here's How
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here's What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan
GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021
8 Things I Didn't Know About Charter Public Schools
