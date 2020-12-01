How Many Can You Find? There are 20 Elves Hidden All Over Downtown Rockford for the Holidays

Start Looking, There are Elves to Find!

Did you know there’s an elf hunt in Rockford?!

20 mischievous elves escaped from Santa’s sleigh and are hiding around the Rockford business district.

The hunt starts now, and you have till the new year to track them down!

The Elf Hunt in Rockford is a great family-friendly activity that will bring you outside and get you moving.

BONUS: this activity is stroller and social distancing friendly.

Elf-Finding Tips & Clues

There are 20 elves that escaped from Santa’s sleigh the last time he was in Rockford, and now they are playing hide and seek throughout downtown Rockford!

Your holiday mission is to stroll the decorated streets and find the elves. (All of the holiday lights will be turned on this weekend if you’re looking for added charm.)

Tip: Start your elf hunt anywhere in Downtown Rockford – there’s not one particular place to begin. If you are looking to start in a central location, try starting at the Rotary Pavilion “Santa’s Workshop” and follow the clues from there.

We know you will be successful with your hunt. Please don’t touch the elves when you find them so everyone has a chance to look for them.

List of Elf Clues for Downtown Rockford

Use these clues if you’d like help locating the missing elves:

Where Santa comes to build his toys when he visits Rockford. This elf thinks he’s the star. Walk, run, bike, skate… everyone enjoys a stroll down the White Pine Trail. Check the Trail Guide to see if one smart elf can you help you navigate the trail a little easier. Over the river, and by the woods, a little elf is ready to show you the Gazebo. Where do you go to find a book? Tommy the bookstore dog might be able to help! Abe Lincoln might be able to help you find this next elf – He’s ‘hanging out’ in the gazebo You won’t find this elf knitting with yarn, but he is close to where you can buy some. This elf isn’t ‘Jade-ed’, he’s just taking up occupancy on the porch. Comics, toys, and elves – oh my! This elf wants to Welcome you to Rockford! He’s in the center that carries brochures and maps. Look no further than the 4 corners of Main Street. Search high and LOW when you see the train go. Need new boots? We know a place for that. There’s an elf there waiting to greet you in the wreath. Courtland Street has plenty to offer. This elf can show you the menu for “1 or 11 grilled” options for something good to eat. This elf likes to skate; Not ice skating, but a different type of skating on boards. ‘Swing’ by this dessert place to see what this elf is ‘Pumped’ up about This elf loves flowers – know where to go? Bridge Street has 3 elves hanging out – literally. Check the boutique windows to see this elf in action. The second elf on Bridge heard this is the place to Gather. The third elf on Bridge likes to smile and eat. Say cheese! This elf is not one to wine – but he decided to check out the winery anyway. A passage, a path, a jungle gym for elves. Make sure to walk between the buildings across from the Post Office to see one daring elf.

While in Rockford

The elves may bring you to Downtown Rockford but the Hallmark-like charm of this destination is what will make you linger.

It’s easy to celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Rockford. The lights will be lit, the shops will be filled with great gifts, and the restaurants will be waiting to warm you up after strolling and shopping.

Some elves are hidden in store windows. You’ll discover a book store, toy shop, comic book store, boutiques, and ice cream as you hunt for elves.

Our sweet suggestions:

Sweetlands Coffee & Chocolate has coffee and hot chocolate

Flavors on the Promenade does hot chocolate and has later hours

The Pump House has hot cocoa bombs

Good luck on your hunt. Tag @grkids and @HEARTofRockford with your elf-finding photos. Have fun and stay safe!

Upcoming Downtown Rockford Holiday Events

Grandparents Day in Rockford! Grandparents, this day is for you! Come spend the day shopping in Rockford for your grandkids, kids, friends, and other family! Or, make your wishlist so everyone knows what YOU want! 11 AM Downtown Rockford Family Night in Rockford! Bring the whole family down to see the lights in Rockford, shop for gifts, and enjoy a warm meal inside one of the many restaurants! Stores will have all their best merchandise ready to buy & we will offer free gift wrapping for your purchases! 3 pm Downtown Rockford Guys Night in Rockford! Guys need to shop too – grab the wishlists from your significant other, kids, friends & family and head to Rockford to grab all your gifts! We will be offering FREE gift wrapping for all your purchases!!

Stop at your favorite restaurant or bar to grab a beer with the boys before checking off your shopping list! 5 – 9 pm Downtown Rockford Date Night in Rockford!

Finish your ‘ It’s Date Night in Rockford! Grab some dinner and spend the night finishing your holiday shopping while strolling the beautiful streets of Rockford!Finish your ‘ 12 Shops of Christmas Passport ‘ and make sure you grab your last minute stocking stuffers & gifts! 5 – 9 pm Downtown Rockford Last Dash – Rockford! Grab your last minute gift items in Rockford! Rockford has something for everyone on your list and some great items for stocking stuffers! Finish up your ‘ 12 Shops of Christmas Passport ‘ for a chance to win the grand prize! 10 am – 6 pm Downtown Rockford

