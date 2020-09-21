2020 GR Family Fun Guide FALL ISSUE is Here! Including the All New Special Needs Directory

West MI Fall Fun, Figured Out
These cooler and shorter days have me so ready to experience all things fall.
The GRKIDS Fall Family Fun Guide will have you pulling on your coziest cardigan and grabbing a Pumpkin Spice Latte to head out to a local farm for apples and pumpkins.
Michigan transitioned to fall like a light switch this year and our guide has everything you need to enjoy the season with your family.
Our 70 degree days and 50 degree nights are pure perfection for outdoor family fun.
Use our Fall Family Fun Guide to make the most of this glorious weather.
In case you didn’t know:
The Family Fun Guide is GRKIDS’ digest-sized magazine.
We jam-pack these magazines with everything your family needs for the season. There are 2 issues per year – Winter and Summer
Each issue is carefully crafted to give you the prime content you know and love from GRKIDS.
These magazines are found at your local library, doctor’s office, schools and other places where families gather.
They are free to pick up and it’s free to be a distributor, so sign up your PTO, scout’s group, mom’s group, school, classroom, or business here.
The digital version is always available here and on our homepage.
INSIDE THE FALL FAMILY FUN GUIDE
Here are a few of my favorites from the magazine:
Same City, New View – page 7
This list is so fun. I am excited to get downtown in the fall sunshine for a walk with the family to learn about the city’s history and architecture or take in the expansive murals and discuss their artistic intentions.
Donut and Cider Faves – page 14
My daughter’s birthday is at the end of September and we always spend the day picking apples and indulging in donuts and cider.
The list on page makes me think we will celebrate her birthday a few more times this fall.
Fall Photo Hotspots – page 18
Last fall, I finally got a great family shot for a Christmas card and I will be utilizing this map for scoping out a spot for a redo. Now to figure out coordinating outfits!
Special Needs Support in Grand Rapids – page 24
My son has a rare medical condition and some of the resources listed here are essential to us.
I am so thankful for the many excellent special needs support services and resources in the area.
Outdoor Fall Bucket List – page 31
My daughter will love cutting out these tags and making sure we complete each one.
I am most looking forward to a lovely color hike at Rosy Mound Natural area and carving a spooky Halloween pumpkin.