Forest Hills Public Schools Back to School Plan Starts with a 4-Week In-Person Trial Period

Forest Hills to Bring Back Students In-Person with Staggered Sessions
In an email to Forest Hills families, Superintendent Dan Behm outlined the Forest Hills Public Schools plan for a return to learning in fall 2020.
Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan
Families Will Choose Virtual or In-Person Learning Plans
While families are given the option to choose virtual or in-person instruction, whatever choice they make is binding until the semester break.
Forest Hills PS Plan
School Resumes: August 31
Plan Highlights:
- 4-week in-person learning period to start
- families choose by Aug 14 – in-person or remote learning
Virtual Option Details
Families that elect the 100% remote learning option will see their students taught by outside companies.
Students in the virtual program will also have access to all FHPS extracurricular activities.
According to Behm’s July 29 email, “Remote learning will be provided each day of the semester by Michigan certified teachers through regional partners such as Kent ISD, Michigan Virtual, and Apex Learning. Daily student participation, attendance, and academic work are required. More information on this option, including how and when to enroll, will be provided next week. ”
In-Person Learning Details
K-6 Students – this includes the district’s elementary schools as well as the 5/6 grade buildings.
K-6 students will go to school every day of the week and be placed in cohorted classrooms.
Students and staff will follow all required safety protocols under Phase 4 of Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap. face masks are required on buses, inside school buildings, and outside during occasions where social distancing is not possible. Outdoor mask breaks will be frequent.
Students will remain in their cohorts during lunch and recess. The district will implement outdoor instruction, activities, and lunch when opportunity permits.
Grades 7-12 – Middle School and High School
The start of the year for 7-12 grade students will be different than the cohort experience at the elementary level.
For the first four weeks of the school, students will follow a hybrid in-person learning plan so as to cut the number of students in the school building in half at any one time. While students are not learning in person at school they will be expected to do remote learning from home.
This is to provide maximum social distancing.
Students will be assigned to one of two groups, based upon a family’s last name.
- The first group of students will attend in-person learning all day Monday and Thursday.
- The second group of students will attend in-person learning all day on Tuesday and Friday.
- Both groups will engage in mandatory remote learning at home all day on Wednesday.
- When students are not attending school in-person, they will be required to participate in remote learning and complete assignments at home.
District and health officials will closely monitor student and staff member health and keep tabs on the prevalence of the virus in the community.
Near the end of the four-week period, the district will decide if conditions safely allow for students to return for longer periods of in-person learning.
Here is a copy of Superintendent Behm’s email:
OTHER SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS
Forest Hills Public Schools Back to School Plan Starts with a 4-Week In-Person Trial Period
FIND OUT MORE
Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far
FIND OUT MORE
Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning
FIND OUT MORE
With GRPS Going to 100% Virtual Schooling this Fall, Working Parents Wonder About Childcare
FIND OUT MORE
East Grand Rapids Schools Bringing Back HS & MS Students for 1/2 Days This Fall
FIND OUT MORE
Zeeland Public Schools Start In-Person Learning on September 1 (With a Revamped Virtual Option)
FIND OUT MORE
RELATED READING
6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School
FIND OUT MORE
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How
FIND OUT MORE
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here’s What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan
FIND OUT MORE
GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021
FIND OUT MORE
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools
FIND OUT MORE