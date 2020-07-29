Forest Hills Public Schools Back to School Plan Starts with a 4-Week In-Person Trial Period

By / July 29, 2020
forest hills public schools admin building

Forest Hills to Bring Back Students In-Person with Staggered Sessions

In an email to Forest Hills families, Superintendent Dan Behm outlined the Forest Hills Public Schools plan for a return to learning in fall 2020.

Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan

Families Will Choose Virtual or In-Person Learning Plans

While families are given the option to choose virtual or in-person instruction, whatever choice they make is binding until the semester break.

Forest Hills PS Plan

School Resumes: August 31
Plan Highlights: 

  • 4-week in-person learning period to start
  • families choose by Aug 14 – in-person or remote learning
MORE INFO

Virtual Option Details

Families that elect the 100% remote learning option will see their students taught by outside companies.

Students in the virtual program will also have access to all FHPS extracurricular activities.

According to Behm’s July 29 email, “Remote learning will be provided each day of the semester by Michigan certified teachers through regional partners such as Kent ISD, Michigan Virtual, and Apex Learning. Daily student participation, attendance, and academic work are required. More information on this option, including how and when to enroll, will be provided next week. ”

In-Person Learning Details

K-6 Students – this includes the district’s elementary schools as well as the 5/6 grade buildings.

K-6 students will go to school every day of the week and be placed in cohorted classrooms.

Students and staff will follow all required safety protocols under Phase 4 of Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap. face masks are required on buses, inside school buildings, and outside during occasions where social distancing is not possible. Outdoor mask breaks will be frequent.

Students will remain in their cohorts during lunch and recess. The district will implement outdoor instruction, activities, and lunch when opportunity permits.

Grades 7-12 – Middle School and High School

The start of the year for 7-12 grade students will be different than the cohort experience at the elementary level.

For the first four weeks of the school, students will follow a hybrid in-person learning plan so as to cut the number of students in the school building in half at any one time. While students are not learning in person at school they will be expected to do remote learning from home.

This is to provide maximum social distancing.

Students will be assigned to one of two groups, based upon a family’s last name.

  • The first group of students will attend in-person learning all day Monday and Thursday.
  • The second group of students will attend in-person learning all day on Tuesday and Friday.
  • Both groups will engage in mandatory remote learning at home all day on Wednesday.
  • When students are not attending school in-person, they will be required to participate in remote learning and complete assignments at home.

District and health officials will closely monitor student and staff member health and keep tabs on the prevalence of the virus in the community.

Near the end of the four-week period, the district will decide if conditions safely allow for students to return for longer periods of in-person learning.

forest hills return to learn

Here is a copy of Superintendent Behm’s email:

Screenshot 2020 07 29T181609.854

OTHER SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS

Forest Hills Public Schools Back to School Plan Starts with a 4-Week In-Person Trial Period

Forest Hills to Bring Back Students In-Person with Staggered Sessions In an email to Forest Hills families, Superintendent Dan Behm outlined the Forest Hills Public Schools plan for a return to learning in fall 2020 ...
FIND OUT MORE

Caledonia Community Schools Reopening Plan: What We Know So Far

Caledonia Public Schools to Offer Virtual & In-Person Learning Yet another West Michigan school district announced their return to learning plans for fall 2020. Caledonia Public Schools held a virtual parent town hall on Tuesday, ...
FIND OUT MORE

Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning

Kentwood Public Schools Reopening Plan Starts Digitally, Ends in Choice Kentwood Public Schools announced their school reopening plan for fall 2020 today. Their innovative plan combines a two-week virtual start to school with a choice ...
FIND OUT MORE

With GRPS Going to 100% Virtual Schooling this Fall, Working Parents Wonder About Childcare

GRPS Students Return to Online Learning this Fall Grand Rapids Public Schools announced details of the district's return to learning plan over a live Zoom on Monday, July 27 that was streamed to their YouTube ...
FIND OUT MORE

East Grand Rapids Schools Bringing Back HS & MS Students for 1/2 Days This Fall

East Grand Rapids Shares Agile Return-to-School Plan for Fall 2020 School resumes with in-person learning on Aug 24, 2020 East Grand Rapids schools district (about 3,000 students) announced today that the first day of school, ...
FIND OUT MORE

Zeeland Public Schools Start In-Person Learning on September 1 (With a Revamped Virtual Option)

ZPS is Ready for Both Students to Return to the Classroom, and Students to Attend Virtually Zeeland Public Schools has announced its plan to return to in-person learning starting September 1, with a virtual option ...
FIND OUT MORE

RELATED READING

6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School

Finding the Best School for Your Child’s Needs Are you a parent that likes to plan, or are you more of a wing-it parent? I plan the little stuff (like vacation itineraries). And then I ...
FIND OUT MORE
6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid's School

Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How

Grand Rapids has Exceptional Support for Homeschool Families Homeschooling parents have it all on their shoulders. Figuring out what are the best math, science, language arts, and history homeschool curriculum for your children is hard ...
FIND OUT MORE
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here's How

Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here’s What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

Considering Homeschool This Fall? You can Totally do It! Given COVID 19 and all of the uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus, it doesn't look like school this fall will be what many are accustomed to ...
FIND OUT MORE
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here's What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021

Find your child's learning home with our Grand Rapids Schools Guide. Full list of West Michigan school options for every family - private, secular, religious, public, experience-based and more ...
FIND OUT MORE
Grand-Rapids-Schools-Guide-for-West-Michigan-GRKIDS

8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Sending a Child to School in Michigan? Michigan parents can choose where their kids go to school. They can even choose from many free, public schools. When I was in grade school in rural Michigan, ...
FIND OUT MORE
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *