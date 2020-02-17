Stop in for FREE Kid & Family FUN at the Forest Hills Community Expo on March 21, 2020

Share390
Free Family Fun on Saturday, March 21

The annual Forest Hills Community Expo returns for another year of free family fun on Saturday, March 21, 2020. My kids ask about when this will return… it’s become a yearly tradition to go play at the Forest Hills Expo (and eat samples!).

Come on Down to the Expo at Ada Christian School

It’s held at Ada Christian School and features the following kid-oriented events:

  • free restaurant samples (the number and type of these vary each year – show up and be surprised!)
  • Little Caesars will be selling lunch this year during the event, too!
  • an entertainment stage (with musicians, a variety of dance groups, and more).
  • a FREE Kids Zone with lots of tumbling and ninja activities brought in by Grand Rapids Gymnastics and Ninja’s on the Move. There’s also an inflatable rock wall slide!
  • NEW Kids Drawing for one of two $150 gift certicates to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, sponsored by Consumers Credit Union.

For the parents, the event has:

  • a GRAND PRIZE Drawing of $500 Forest Hills Bucks.
  • booths from 80+ local vendors with many items available to purchase.
  • great weather! It’s indoors, so no matter what’s happening outside, you’re covered!
  • many of the vendor booths will be giving away prizes and/or have items available for purchase.
    Forest Hills Community Expo

Details About the Forest Hills Community Expo

  • DATE: Saturday, March 21, 2020
  • EXPO HOURS: 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM
  • LOCATION: Ada Christian School, 6206 Ada Drive SE
  • ADMISSION: Free!
  • CONNECT: With the event on Facebook

Will we see you on Saturday?

Ada Christian School, 6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada MI 49301

