Head Downtown to See a Master Carver Dig into a 1300lb Giant Pumpkin on Friday

EVENT DETAILS

Halloween Pumpkin Demo, Games & Costume Contest

What’s Going On?

Randy Finch, a master ice sculptor from the Ice Brigade, has been bringing joy to people for years with his team’s ice creations.

Over the past few years, Randy has branched out to pumpkins over the past few years and is once again bringing his pumpkin carving craft downtown for all to see.

He and other lead artists will work to transform a 1300 lb giant pumpkin into a work of art right before your eyes.

This year’s pumpkin is almost twice the size of the pumpkin they carved last year!

They will be sculpting a haunted house and a graveyard scene on one side of the pumpkin.

There will also be an artist doing an airbrushing mural on the opposite side of the giant pumpkin.

Stay for the Games, Costume Contest & Food Trucks

There’s more than the pumpkin carving demo happening downtown at Rosa Parks Circle on Friday.

The first 100 kids under age 18 will get FREE pumpkins to take home.

You can also stop in a food truck, play pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or jump into the photo booth to win a free “pic-or-treat” candy swag bag.

Schedule of Events for Friday, Oct 30, 2020

noon – 2 pm: Live, professional carving of the giant pumpkin

noon – 6 pm: Food Trucks (Patty Matters from noon – 2 pm, Pressed in Time from 2 – 6 pm)

5 pm: Halloween Costume Contest. Prize- $100 gift card to a local downtown GR business.