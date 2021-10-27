50+ Great Gift Ideas for Teens and Tweens

Unique Gift Ideas for Tweens and Teens
Everyone knows that little kids love toys. But what do tweens and teens like to receive?
Older kids have mostly outgrown common toys, so it can challenging to find a cool gift that they actually like. There are so many interests that a teen can have, and often what they loved last year is not
We’ve found great gift ideas, local shops and experience gifts for tweens and teens.
Featured Gift Ideas & Experiences
Gifting an Experience? Here are Clever Ways to Wrap it Up
-Wrap a zoo membership card in a map of the zoo or tie it around the neck of a stuffed animal.
-Wrap theatre or concert tickets in a giant box to throw them off the trail.
-If the gift is dance lessons, wrap the studio’s brochure with a new tutu.
-Make an adventure part of the gift by drawing a map and sending the recipient on a treasure hunt as they search for the gift!
Gift Ideas: Tweens
How many gift cards is it okay to give? Does it help if you wrap them up in clever ways? (Yes, yes it does – the Saran Wrap candy ball method is an amazing way to gift a gift card.)
In all seriousness, though, you’ll probably find yourself giving gift cards at this age. But, if you know what the tween is into, you might just get lucky with one of the items or stores listed below.
Stuff Tweens Want
Exploding Kittens is a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette.
Players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point they explode – unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches.
All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens.
Expansion packs are available.
This stamp kit is beautiful and gives a personal touch to hand-written notes and creations.
Users create their own wax seal emblems by melting colored wax, applying the stamp, and embellishing with metallic pens and gold glitter powder. You’ll enjoy mixing the wax colors.
The kit comes with one stamp of a tree. You can purchase additional stamps if you want a variety.
Local Shops with Gifts for Tweens
Why Shop Here?
Schuler Books: Celebrating 38 years as your favorite local independent bookstore.
2660 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Why Shop Here?
Out of the Box: Board games, toys, and puzzles for all ages.
5212 S Division Ave, Kentwood, MI 49548
Why Shop Here?
Argos Book Shop: Grand Rapids' oldest and largest used book shop with new and used Comic Books.
1405 Robinson Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why Shop Here?
Bettie's Pages: Bettie’s Pages features a great selection of high quality, pre-owned, new, and bargain books as well as a selection of vintage inspired gifts and locally made goods. They have a selection of teas and coffee to sip and enjoy while you hang out and lots of comfy seating.
216 E Main St, Lowell, MI 49331
Why Shop Here?
Books & Mortar: Grand Rapids' proudly progressive, consciously curated, and fiercely independent neighborhood bookstore featuring books, gifts, accessories, cards, and stationery.
966 Cherry Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why Shop Here?
Blue Bridge Games: Blue Bridge Games is a local game store in the city of Grand Rapids that offers a great selection of analog entertainment - board games, role-playing games, sealed Magic items, jigsaw puzzles and more.
954 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Shop Here?
Plato's Closet: Plato's Closet specializes in gently used clothes and accessories for teen and twenty something girls and guys. They have a huge selection of trendy, designer styles as well as those every day basics you can't live without - all at up to 70% off mall retail prices!
2650 East Beltline SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Why Shop Here?
Krissy's Kandies: Nostalgia Candy along with fun candy for the kids. Also fudge, toffee, salt water taffy, caramels, chocolate coffee beans, nuts, specialty chocolates and popcorn.
209 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Why Shop Here?
Holland Peanut Store: Over 100 years and five generations strong, the Fabiano family invites you for an old-fashioned friendly experience while shopping for homemade chocolates, fresh roasted nuts and famous Fabiano ice cream Nutty Paddle Pops. Nostalgic to current, choosing a gift is easy at The Holland Peanut Store!
46 East 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why Shop Here?
Rocket Fizz: Rocket Fizz has the largest selection of candy and soda ever found in one store. Hundreds of sodas from microbreweries all over the world + almost every candy imaginable.
2090 Celebration Drive, Suite 122, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Why Shop Here?
Aunt Candy's Toy Company: Locally owned and operated, they specialize in high quality toys, games and gifts for kids of all ages.
63 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
Experience Gifts for Tweens
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
- BattleGR
- The Mud Room
- Allegan Event
- Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
- Academy of Music in Grand Rapids / Jenison Academy of Music
- Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
- Blandford Nature Center
- Trampoline Park Gift Certificate
- Tree Runner Adventure Park
- Cannonsburg Ski Hill or snow tubing
- Mani/Pedi Gift Certificate
- Celebration Cinema Passes – with popcorn!
- Sailing Lessons at the Grand Rapids Yacht Club
- Whitecaps or Griffins tickets
- Tarry Hall Rollerskating Passes
- Escape Room. Team up with friends and see if they can escape in 60 minutes.
- Craig’s Cruisers. Go-Karts, mini golf, Ninja course and more
- Amped Virtual Reality. Get immersed in over 30 different experiences.
- Glow Bowling
Gift Ideas: Teens
Finally, an age where the kid likes getting clothes! At least, if the teen is into fashion. If not, video games, cell phone accessories, and experience gifts are the way to go with this age group.
Stuff Teens Want
Have family friendly competitions right at home with this over the door the basketball hoop.
Make sure screws and corners are properly padded so they don’t damage your door.
Some versions can also be hung on the wall.
Comes with mini basketballs and a pump.
If you can toss a ball, you can play with this set.
Local Shops with Gifts for Teens
Why Shop Here?
Experience Gifts for Teens
GIVE memberships or passes FOR:
