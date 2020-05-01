Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Builds Courage, Confidence, and Character

By / May 8, 2020
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan 2020

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan (GSHOM) has the best camps for every girl!

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Overnight Camp

  • Day Camp

  • Gain courage, confidence and character

AGES SERVED

  • Elementary School

  • Middle School

  • High School

What You Can Expect at Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan

You don’t have to currently be a Girl Scout to attend, you just have to be a girl who is looking for adventure, new friends, swimming, boating, climbing walls, arts and crafts, and maybe even some horses. Girl Scout camp is a great place to spend your summer!

You don’t have to currently be a Girl Scout in order to join in on the fun. All girls entering grades 1 through 12 have the chance to experience girl-led programming, where they can take risks in a safe environment, while having fun with friends in the great outdoors!

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Session Details

As the premier leadership organization for girls, Girl Scouts provides experiences that build girls’ courage, confidence, and character. Our camps offer a unique schedule that girls get to choose, in addition to specialty and travel camps.

We have the traditional week-long stay at camp, and also offer three-night “mini” sessions.

Each night, girls choose how they want to spend the next day’s activity blocks. This makes the entire experience girl-led since girls get to choose! Combine the self-directed schedule with plenty of classic fun like campfires and moonlight hikes, and you’re making memories that last a lifetime.

Looking for something different? Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan also features travel camps. You can climb the dunes, head to the U.P., paddle around Pictured Rocks, and so much more! Day Camp is also available in Kalamazoo.

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan provides girls safe, fun, and happy experiences. Check out our website for full offerings and details!

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Contact Info

PHONE: 800-497-2688

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

ADDRESS: Plainwell, Linden, and Brooklyn locations. See website for details.

Learn More About Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan
