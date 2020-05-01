Goodwill to Open Donation Drive-Thru Drop Offs and Kent County Recycling Center to Resume Collections Starting Next Week

Local Recycling Operations and Donation Drop-Offs to Resume
Specific Goodwill Location Reopenings Will Be Announced Soon
If your recyclables are overflowing and your donation pile is blocking traffic in your hallway, relief is in sight.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids posted on their Facebook page,
“Based on the governor’s new guidelines we are focusing on opening ShopGoodwill tomorrow and hopefully our donation drive-thrus next week. We will share information regarding the opening of our retail stores as it becomes available 😊.”
Wood TV followed that with an article this morning about Goodwill’s expected reopening – but things won’t be going back to normal any time soon. When Goodwill does start accepting donations again, it will be via a touchless process that utilizes area drive-thru sites.
Those donating are asked to sort items into labeled bins, so before you come, please prep your items by pre-sorting them into boxes or bags before you drop items off.
Kent County Recycling Center Reopens Monday, May 4
The Kent County Department of Public Works has announced:
The Kent County Recycling Center and Recycling Drop-Off Stations will reopen for operations (no educational programming) on Monday, May 4th, 2020 SO BRING ON THE RECYCLING!
We know many of you have been storing your recyclables while we’ve been closed for Covid-19 precautions and we’d LOVE TO SEE YOUR HARD WORK & STORED RECYCLABLES — share them with us by tagging us in the #ReturnOfRecycling on Facebook or Instagram.
Curbside Recycling Services Resume as Well
This includes the reopening of any curbside recycling services that are delivered to the Kent County Recycling Center (check with your waste hauler if you’re not sure), the Wealthy St. Recycling Drop-Off in Grand Rapids, and the Ten Mile Rd. Recycling Drop-Off in Rockford.
Both the Recycling Center and Recycling Drop-Off Stations will be open Monday-Friday from 7:30 am-5:00 pm (the Rockford Drop-Off Station will continue to be temporarily closed on Saturdays).
Instructions for People Recycling Materials
- Please continue to follow the social distancing procedures by standing at least 6 ft. apart from other residents using the recycling drop-offs and wear a mask
- Let your recyclables loose (NO BAGS IN or AROUND your recycling) so the sorting machines and workers can do their job successfully. In other words, please remove your recyclables from bags or containers before dropping them off or putting them out for pickup.
- Recycle the right materials. For more information on how to and what you can recycle –> http://www.reimaginetrash.org/recycle/recycling-accepted-material/