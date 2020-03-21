Fun fact: The Mud Room will let you book an appointment so you can come in a buy pottery alone then take it and your supplies home to paint!
The Party is at Your House!
Day by day, we’re crafting a new daily pattern. Figuring out ways to change things up and keep it interesting at home is a new challenge for most of us.
Meanwhile, many of our beloved local businesses are working hard to pivot and find new ways to interact with their clients.
Here’s a list of local storefronts that we found offering pick-up-and-go kits for all sorts of at-home activities. Arts and Crafts, cookie decorating, pizza kits and more round out the list.
If you find others for us to add, please leave a comment on this article and we’ll work on them in our next update.
Be well, and stay safe!
The Big List of Business with Grab-and-Go Options around Grand Rapids
Pottery at Home – The Mud Room
The Mud Room will let you book an appointment so you can have the store to yourself while you shop for pottery – and then take it and your supplies home to paint!
❤ Make your appointment to shop here: https://www.themudroom.us/coronavirus
Once you’re done painting, drop off your painted projects to be glazed and fired. You’ll be notified to pick up your finished items about one week later.
The Mud Room is located at 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Suite 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Project Boxes – Pottery Lane
Pottery Lane is offering Take-home Project Kits so you and/or your children can create pottery in the comfort of your own home.
Each kit comes with everything you need to go from raw clay to creative clay masterpiece. After you create your project, you can schedule a time to drop it off at the studio, and they will take it from there.
Project options include:
- Small dish/spoon rest
- Gnome
- Llama Pot
- Hanging Planter
Pottery Lane is located at 401 Hall St SW b128, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Hammer at Home – Hammer & Stain
Place a custom order for a scheduled pickup time – see their website for the next pickup dates.
Project options include:
- wood sign kits
- select ceramic projects
Hammer and Stain is located at 3901 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
At Home Cookie Decorating – Cookies by Design
Cookie decorating kits are now available in a variety of shapes and colors. You get to pick your frosting colors.
Each kit has 10 cookies and 3 frosting colors on sale for $19.99 while supplies last – call to order: 616-532-3067.
Cookies by Design is located at 3080 44th st SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Pepperoni Pizza Kit – Vitale’s of Comstock Park
- The pizza kit contains
- 14” dough ball with plenty of
- Mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni and
- Vitale’s pizza sauce!
- call 616-784-5011
Vitale’s located at 3868 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Take and Paint Kit – Wine and Canvas
This kit includes a canvas or Pallet, paint and other supplies specific to each painting all in a box you can use to protect your surface or use as an easel. Kid or adult kits available.
Some kits include online video instruction included that you can view at your convenience for 48 hours following receiving your link.
Pick your kit up at their Studio daily 4-6PM or arrange for 2-Day Delivery.
1/2 OFF Bottles of WINE available for purchase with pick up orders. Limit 2 per seat purchased.
Brushes sold separately.
Wine and Canvas is located at 2675 E Paris Ave S E suite e, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Craft Kits – The Mason Jar
Come grab one of their craft kits (they can drop it to you curbside if you don’t want to come in). Kits include all supplies necessary to complete. Call to purchase. (616) 279-3122
The Mason Jar is located at 5167 Northland Drive, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Cookie Decorating Kits – Cookie Chicks
Cookie decorating kits – already baked/precut cookies with bags of icing and decorations to help keep the kids occupied with something positive!
Let them know if you would like them to put a kit together for you – their shop is being constantly sanitized and they can even deliver the kit to your doorstep if you’d like!
Cookie Chicks is located at 3979 West River Dr, Suite A2, Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Take and Bake Pizza Kit – 5 Lakes Brewing Co.
Looking for something fun to do?🍕 Grab a take and bake pizza and make it with the family! Includes: 14″ dough ball, pizza sauce, lots of cheese, and pepperoni for $10! (616) 359-9555
5 Lakes Brewing is located at 1638 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI 49323
Build Your Own Pizza Kit – Brick Road Pizza Co.
Build your own Pizza Kits! Great for bored kids! 12 inch pizza dough, red sauce, mozzarella/provalone cheese blend and 2 regular toppings (specialty items extra).
$12 regular or vegan, $15 gluten free. Call today at 616.719.2409
Brick Road Pizza is located at 1017 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Tie-Dye Kit – The Mitten Design Co.
$15 will get you a social distancing shirt, 3 tie dye colors, rubber bands, gloves, project ideas and instructions!
$7/shirt if you want to use your own tie dye/fabric markers!
This kit is while supplies last! Youth sizes XS-XL available!
Shipping available or local porch pickup is available as well!
Take Home Party Box – Accidental Art
Looking for something to keep your kids occupied at home?! Accidental Art has take home party boxes. They are a $10 cash deposit. Pottery is purchased separately. The boxes include paint, brushes, etc. Basically everything you need to paint at home. You can rent the box out for one week.
Accidental Art is located at 355 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, Michigan 49341
Cookie Decorating Kits – Holland Cakery’n’Sweets
Looking for a fun activity to do at home with the kiddos? They are now taking orders for cookie decorating kits. 12 cookies, 3 colors of icing and sprinkles. $20.00 each.
Email to place your order… [email protected]
Hours are limited in the shop so please email all orders as they cannot guarantee someone will be at the shop to take your phone call.
Holland Cakery ‘n’ Sweets is located at 11539 E Lakewood Blvd. Ste 30, Holland, Michigan 49424
