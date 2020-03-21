Fun fact: The Mud Room will let you book an appointment so you can come in a buy pottery alone then take it and your supplies home to paint! We stocked up and are loving it! — at The Mud Room. ~Amanda Cook

The Party is at Your House!

Day by day, we’re crafting a new daily pattern. Figuring out ways to change things up and keep it interesting at home is a new challenge for most of us.

Meanwhile, many of our beloved local businesses are working hard to pivot and find new ways to interact with their clients.

Here’s a list of local storefronts that we found offering pick-up-and-go kits for all sorts of at-home activities. Arts and Crafts, cookie decorating, pizza kits and more round out the list.

If you find others for us to add, please leave a comment on this article and we’ll work on them in our next update.

Be well, and stay safe!