Lion Dances, Anime, Drummers & More Lined Up for FREE Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2021 This Weekend

By / June 7, 2021
The fifth annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival will return on June 11, and June 12.

The free, family-friendly event is open to the public at Calder Plaza from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days.

The festival celebrates Asian and Pacific Island cultures through a variety of demonstrations, performances and vendors. 

This year’s festival will include:

  • Traditional Vietnamese lion dances
  • Taiko drummers
  • Various singing and dance performances
  • Martial arts demonstrations
  • Karaoke and pho eating contests  

Special guest singer-songwriter AJ Rafael (singer/songwriter from Moreno Valley, CA with over 1 million YouTube subscribers) will headline the event with two performances on Friday. 

Friday Event Highlights

11:10 am

Lion Dance

A showcase of Vietnamese culture through traditional dance.
The drums act as the lion’s heartbeat directing the routine, while the gong and cymbals are used to frighten any evil spirits away. The lions themselves bless and bring good fortune to each place they roam.
The buddhas are useful in crowd control and comic relief.

11:30 am, 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm

Swordsmanship

Presentation about the military history of Japan, complete with a cutting demonstration using a variety of replica Japanese military tools, and cutting either tatami and/or fruit.

3:55 pm & 7:55 pm

AJ Rafael Performs (YouTuber)

AJ Rafael: singer/songwriter from Moreno Valley, CA. With over 1 Million subscribers on YouTube

4:45 pm

Japanese Anime Theme Sing-Along Dance Party & Cosplay Fashion Show

Singer, MC & DJ Kohei Hattori, from Japan, hosts this dance party and cosplay fashion show.

6:10 pm

Pho Eating Contest

Participants battle in an event-favorite tradition, to see who can finish a 10 lb bowl of pho, in only 15 minutes.

Sign up here: https://forms.gle/mSft81VwVg64QQnT8

8:45 pm

Karaoke Contest


Interested in competing? Email Jay Le, Entertainment Director, at [email protected]

Saturday Event Highlights

11:10 am & 3:15 pm

Lion Dance

A showcase of Vietnamese culture through traditional dance.
The drums act as the lion’s heartbeat directing the routine, while the gong and cymbals are used to frighten any evil spirits away. The lions themselves bless and bring good fortune to each place they roam.
The buddhas are useful in crowd control and comic relief.

11:20 am, 1:00 pm & 3:30 pm

Taiko Drummers

Members of Michigan Hiryu Daiko will present 2000-year-old traditional Japanese-style taiko drumming at this year’s festival.

11:30 am, 1:15 pm, 5:10 pm

Swordsmanship

Presentation about the military history of Japan, complete with a cutting demonstration using a variety of replica Japanese military tools, and cutting either tatami and/or fruit.

7:05 pm

Pho Eating Contest

Participants battle in an event-favorite tradition, to see who can finish a 10 lb bowl of pho, in only 15 minutes.

Sign up here: https://forms.gle/mSft81VwVg64QQnT8

4:10 pm, 5:30 pm, 6:40 pm, 7:55 pm

Japanese Live Calligraphy Dance Performance Artist

Miyuki, creator of ‘Geta Dance Art’, is a Japanese contemporary avant-garde live calligraphy dance performance artist.

Miyuki blends elements of traditional Japanese dance, modern Japanese dance, chakra vocals, live Japanese calligraphy art, and acting. She creates an intense and expressive theatrical show that has mesmerized audiences around the world.

Full Event Schedule

More to Explore

