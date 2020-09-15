Fall Markets & Craft Shows – Where to Buy Locally Made Earrings, Apothecary, Prints & More

Shop Unique, Locally Made Pieces at These Fall Markets & Craft Shows
Last year I shopped the Eastown Street Fair — twice in one day! There were just so many wonderful artisans there that I needed more time to take in all their goods.
I follow a lot of local makers on Instagram and it’s really satisfying seeing a product go from an image on my phone and onto the sales table in front of me. I finally get to hold and see …and even buy!… that item that I watched someone make (even if it was only virtually).
This year some of my sales will still be virtual, as many craft shows and markets are cancelled for 2020. But there are still a few markets hanging on – outdoor spaces lend themselves to safer shopping.
A few of my faves are
Brambles Woodwork earrings.
Hides and Stitches gorgeous leather goods.
Maggie Ann Soap Co. apothecary items.
Heersprink Ceramics incredible, subtle Star Wars-themed pottery.
You can’t get this stuff at Target, friends!
If you like one-of-a kind goods and shake the hand of the person that made it, keep this list of local craft shows and artist markets in your pocket.
SEPTEMBER MARKETS & CRAFT SHOWS
Market On Main
Main Street, Lowell, MI
» September 12, 2020, 10am-5pm
This outdoor sale will promote shopping locally as we practice social distancing. Merchants and area vendors will offer their specialty items in a fun and summer-filled atmosphere.
Byron Rec Women’s Expo & Craft Show @ Whistlestop Park
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» September 12, 2020, 9am-2pm
Moved to Whistlestop Park for 2020, you will find Craft/handmade item vendors, direct sales vendors, and more!
The Market at Holland Town Center
12330 James St, Holland, MI 49424
» September 12, 2020, 8am-2pm
Photographers, Artists, Crafters, Antique sellers, Food Trucks, Food/Drink Vendors, and More! No entrance fee for customers. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing practices.
South Olive’s Fall Craft and Parking Lot Sale
6230 120th Ave. Holland, MI 49424
» September 19, 2020, 9am-2pm
Due to COVID we will be doing our Annual Fall Craft Show OUTSIDE combined with a Parking Lot Sale! Find Crafts, Homemade items and Garage Sale things!
Jenison/Hudsonville Progressive Craft Show
Various locations throughout Jenison and Hudsonville
» September 19, 2020, 9am-3pm
Find your treasures and gifts by shopping local Jenison/Hudsonville area crafters. Go from one address to the next to see what your local crafters have to offer! Crafters will be setup and selling their handcrafted products out of their yard/garage. A map of addresses can be found here.
Outdoor Market @ Elevated
1750 Clyde Park SW, Grand Rapids, MI
» September 19, 2020, 10am-6pm
Open Air Markets are back at Elevated Grand Rapids! This sidewalk market seeks to showcase the work of local artists, crafters, cooks, jewelers, musicians & more. It’s the perfect chance to discover uniquely Michigan made items.
Market on the Ridge
9005 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
» September 25, 4-8pm and September 26, 10am-4pm
Come and shop at the Autumn Market held at the beautiful Whippoorill Farm in Sparta. There will be many talented artisans, makers, vintage goods, boutiques and many food trucks!
Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show @ Noordeloos CRC
4055 112th Ave, Holland, MI
» September 26, 2020, 9am-2pm
Support crafters and vendors at an outdoor craft show that will be following the COVID rules.
OCTOBER MARKETS & CRAFT SHOWS
Vendor Pop-Up @ Out of the Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» October 2-4, 2020, Friday 3-7pm, Saturday 9am-7pm, Sunday 9am-5pm
Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
Fall Market @ Blue Star Barns
3483 Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck, MI
» October 3, 2020, 9am-4pm
Enjoy a vendor market and Greek food truck at Blue Star Barns in Saugatuck. Organic produce, antique & primitive vendors, high quality art, vintage fall home decor, house plants, macrame earrings, many unique finds!
Harvest Celebration Autumn Market
Historic Downtown Lowell, MI
» October 10, 2020, 10am-5pm
Join us in Historic Downtown for the Autumn Marketplace on Main St! You will find a bountiful gathering of crafts, antiques, repurposed treasures, home-grown food, concessions and great restaurants! Plenty of free parking and lots of fun!
6 thoughts on “Fall Markets & Craft Shows – Where to Buy Locally Made Earrings, Apothecary, Prints & More”
I am interested in craft shows near GR Michigan….in 2020, I am a crafter of 20 years.
I actually personally know the owners of Hides and Stitches! I am also an aspiring entrepreneur, do you know where I would go to sign up for an event like this? I make gemstone jewelry.
I’m inspiring artist where can I sell my work through out Grand Rapids, area
Where did you get the typewriter key bracelet?
I’m sorry I’m not seeing this message till now! I got it off of Etsy. 🙂
Here are some additional shows!
Home School Building Craft Show – Wyoming
November 17, 2018 at 9 AM – 3 PM
Wyoming Bands Annual Craft Show
Nov 24, 9 AM · Wyoming High School
Fifth Annual Free Fall Craft Show
Oct 27, 9 AM · Georgetown Bible Church · Hudsonville, Michigan
Craft & Vendor Sale
Nov 3, 10 AM · South Grandville CRC
Club Holiday Craft Show
Nov 17, 9 AM · Hudsonville High School
Rosewood Craft & Vendor Sho
Dec 1, 9 AM · Rosewood School