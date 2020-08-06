Grand Rapids Daycare Centers, Ranked

Parents’ Top-Voted Grand Rapids Daycare Centers
When I was searching for a daycare facility while pregnant with my first child, I constantly asked everyone I knew what daycare center their kids went to and if they loved it. A recommendation from a fellow parent was worth its weight in gold to me.
Earlier this year, parents voted on their favorite places to play and live life in greater Grand Rapids. Parents told us the most loved daycare facilities in the area, so if you are also in the hunt for a great daycare center, here are recommendations from parents just like you.
NOTE: We do recognize that there are many in-home facilities offering FANTASTIC child care in our area as well. As these facilities are usually quite small, it did not work to include them in the city & region-wide voting that took place to compile these results- that is why this article focuses on daycare centers.
Daycare Centers
Below are the top daycare centers parents trust for their families.
Voted Top Daycare Center
Milestones Child Development Center
1- Milestones Child Development Center
2- AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool
3- Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)
4- Treehouse Child Care – Grandville Public Schools
5- Orchard Hill Christian Preschool & Child Care
6- The Goddard School For Early Child Development
7- Adventures Learning Centers
8- Bright Horizons
9- Tutor Time
10- (TIE) Childtime Learning Centers
10- (TIE) Kidz Clubhouse (Comstock Park)
10- (TIE) Rainbow Child Care Center of Grand Rapids
Milestones Child Development Center
Milestones Child Development Center is locally owned and offers 4 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Belmont and Portage. Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational techniques, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment. Milestones state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.
“Milestones’ staff understand the developmental importance of play and how to engage my children’s natural curiosities. My children love attending, excited for what new adventures and lessons await each day. It is hard to find trusting people to watch and guide your children. I have never doubted my trust in Milestones.”
4527 Cascade Rd SE Ste B | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
8270 Broadmoor AVE SE | Caledonia, MI 49316
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-551-3200
AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool
AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool provides the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing child-centered environment that earns the trust of the children and families they serve. Families enjoy “visiting” their child through the live video feed and receiving real time daily reports.
“We saw such an improvement in our daughter’s social skills, speech, and cognitive development after enrolling her at AppleTree. We often get compliments saying how smart and personable our daughter is. We attribute a lot of that to her experience at AppleTree. Everyone at the front desk is friendly and helpful. The teachers show genuine care for our daughter.”
• Breton Village – 616-957-1023
• Caledonia – 616-891-2776
• Cascade – 616-726-5000
• Cascade Young 5’s and School Age – 616-719-4401
• Grand Rapids – 616-447-7837
• Grandville/Wyoming – 616-531-4252
• Holland – 616-393-6525
• Hudsonville – 616-662-4222
• Kentwood – 616-530-6400
• Knapp Corner – 616-364-0543
• Rockford – 616-874-5437
• Standale/Allendale – 616-805-9335
• Walker East – 616-481-3811
• Walker West – 616-735-4600
• Wolverine Worldwide (Wolverine Worldwide Employees only) – 616-226-8716
6 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Daycare Centers, Ranked”
Does anyone have personal reviews on Horizon Center in Jenison Mi for daycare?
While some offer progressive curriculums and the latest advancements for preschools, others are more intimate daycare centers that take a more relaxed approach to childcare.
This is what 3 of my childcare clients have shared with me: “Personally, I preferred to choose a licensed childcare home based setting that was listed with the Great Start to Quality 3-star level. In-home licensed childcare is much more personable than a center based setting “
Hello Sally,
As I mentioned in a different comment on this post- This article on daycare centers was specifically focused on centers only- as it was the result of voting in our Grandtastic awards. (In home centers are not large enough to make sense in a voting contest.)
We highlighted Great Start to Quality earlier in May in this article: http://grkids.com/great-start-to-quality-child-care/
Also, we are working on an article about in-home care options. It’s scheduled for Sept 2. If you have any info to contribute, please let us know.
I highly encourage you to include licensed home care as both favorite and highly qualified child care in Grand Rapids. You are doing the community, which is needs more affordable care available, a disservice by not including this professional group. If you would like more information, contact Kent Resource Center @ greatstarttoquality.org.
Hello Megan,
This post on daycare centers was specifically focused on centers only- as it was the result of voting in our Grandtastic awards. (In home centers are not large enough to make sense in a voting contest.)
We highlighted Great Start to Quality earlier in May in this article: http://grkids.com/great-start-to-quality-child-care/
Also, we are working on an article about in-home care options. It’s scheduled for Sept 2. Let us know if you have info to contribute. Thanks!