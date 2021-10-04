Model Train Show this Weekend Includes LEGO Trains, Thomas the Train & More Fun for Kids

Grand River Valley Railroad Club Steams Back Into Town After Pandemic Hiatus
This train show is kid-friendly and geared toward passing the love of trains onto the next generation, as well as giving train lovers of all ages lots of fun things to buy, sell, and look at.
Event Highlights
Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021
Time: 10 am – 3 pm
Location: HSB Building
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Family-friendly train show with hands-on sections.
$5 adults, kids 12 & under FREE
What to Expect at the Show
Get ready for the largest train show on this side of the state!
Put on by the Grand River Valley Railroad Club, the will show features 80+ Vendors and over 260 Vendor tables.
This is sure to be an event even the littlest train lover will want to attend.
Kids will enjoy the Thomas the Tank Engine section, the hands-on Lego play area, and the big Lego model train setup.
A few train-themed ArtPrize exhibits will also be on display.
There will also be door prizes and a few special guests.
Visiting railroad clubs will have their displays set up as well.
You might even find the locomotive or car you’ve been wanting forever.